NUFC (Newcastle United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction NUFC 97 % Chance of Winning EVFC 3 % Bet Now! The next Premier League clash is awaited by football enthusiasts, as Newcastle United goes against Everton on the 38th match day. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at St. James' Park, which means Newcastle takes home ground advantage. Holding the 4th spot in the standings, the team has been dominant this season with 20 wins in 37 matches. Their next game against Everton is a great opportunity for them to win and enter the top two. On the other hand, Everton stands at the 13th spot with 10 wins in 37 matches. They will be eager to end the campaign with an impressive win over Newcastle. In its previous match, Newcastle United suffered a loss against Arsenal by 0-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton secured a win against Southampton by 2-0, which was also a home game for them. With Everton's winning momentum, Newcastle United will be eager to secure another win in this game.

Newcastle United vs Everton Chances of Winning

Newcastle United holds the upper hand over Everton in the recent head-to-head encounters. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United has won two games and Everton has won one, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Newcastle United's strong recent form against Everton, combined with the home ground advantage and a better form, increases their chances of winning. They have won both of their last two home games, defeating Chelsea by 2-0 and Ipswich Town by 3-0.

On the other hand, Everton has more wins in the overall head-to-head encounters, which could help them to secure a win in the next game. Their away form has been mixed, as they hold a win against Fulham by 3-1 and a loss against Chelsea by 0-1.

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Newcastle United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United enters their final Premier League clash this season against Everton as the favourites to win. Their current form has been commendable, and combined with the home ground advantage, along with a strong recent record against Everton, positions them as strong contenders in the next match. On the other hand, Everton has secured more wins in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables and beat Newcastle. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.39, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Everton, with the odds of 7.85.

Newcastle United continues to dominate in the Premier League, as the team still holds the 4th spot with 20 wins and 11 losses, despite losing their previous match. This season, they have scored 68 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.84, and they have also made 508 shots, out of which 168 have been on target. Newcastle has also scored 5 penalties and had 80 big chances created in the 37 matches. Their defensive side has performed well, conceding 46 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.24. Besides that, the team also holds 13 clean sheets and 112 saves in 37 matches.

Their forward line-up has three main strikers, including Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances, Alexander Isak, with 23 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, and William Osula, with a goal in 13 appearances. Their midfield line-up is strong, having players like Bruno Guimarães, with 5 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances, Lewis Miley, with a goal in 14 appearances, Joelinton, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, and Jacob Murphy, with 8 goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances. A few players from their defensive side have also found the net, such as Dan Burn, with a goal and an assist in 36 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 4 goals in 33 appearances. Nick Pope remains a star performer with the gloves, as he holds 8 clean sheets and 83 saves in 27 appearances.

Newcastle United has an in-form team ready for the upcoming match against Everton, which will play a vital role considering the home ground advantage. In their last five matches, Newcastle has scored a combined total of 7 goals and conceded just 6 goals in these games. Along with that, both of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals 13 clean sheets for them in 37 matches. Taking a look at these stats, it is likely that Newcastle United will win the next game over Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has found itself on a winning streak lately, which puts them at the 13th spot with 10 wins and 12 losses in 37 matches. Their form has also been similar to Newcastle, having scored 7 goals and conceded just 6 goals in their last five matches. Till now, the team has scored a combined total of 41 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.11, and they have also made 392 shots, out of which 138 have been on target. Everton has also scored 2 penalties and created 62 big chances in all the matches they have played till now. Their defensive side has also performed well, conceding just 44 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.19. And Everton also holds 11 clean sheets with 116 saves in 37 matches.

Their forwards have carried the team a lot this season, with players like Dwight McNeil, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, Jack Harrison, with a goal in 33 appearances, Beto, with 8 goals in 29 appearances, and Iliman Ndiaye, with 9 goals in 32 appearances. Their midfielders have not been able to find the net this season, with the only goal scorers being Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Orel Mangala, with a goal in 19 appearances, and Carlos Alcaraz, with a goal and 3 assists in 15 appearances. Its defensive side, however, has performed well with stars like Michael Keane, with 3 goals in 13 appearances, James Tarkowski, with a goal and an assist in 33 appearances, Ashley Young, with a goal and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Vitalii Mykolenko, with a goal and an assist in 34 appearances, and Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 19 appearances. Jordan Pickford has been a key player at the goalpost, holding 11 clean sheets and 116 saves in 37 appearances.

Both teams will be able to play well in the next game without any interruptions related to the suspension, as no player from either Newcastle United or Everton is close to a suspension. But, the past records of Everton have not been favourable in this case, which makes them likely to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 184

Newcastle United Wins: 71

Everton Wins: 74

Matches are Drawn: 39

Newcastle United vs Everton Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.39

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.