NUFC (Newcastle United) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction NUFC 98 % Chance of Winning FUL 2 % Bet now! The upcoming clash on the 24th match day of the Premier League will be awaited by the football fans as Newcastle United will be going against Fulham. This match will take place on 1 February at 8:30 PM IST at St. James Park, which will be providing the home-ground advantage to Newcastle United. They have shown strong performances this season, as the team stands in 5th spot in the standings with 12 wins in 23 matches. A win in the next game could help them to rank up to the top four. On the other side, Fulham stands at the 10th spot in the standings, with 8 wins in 23 matches. They will also be eyeing a win to reach closer to the top five. Newcastle United are heading into this game with a 3-1 win over Southampton in their previous one, which boosts their confidence levels for another win. On the other hand, Fulham lost their previous match against Manchester United by 1-0 at home, as the team now eyes to regain its winning momentum. The next match promises to be a thriller, as one team needs to regain its form and the other eyes to continue its winning momentum.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Newcastle United holds the upper hand against Fulham in their head-to-head matches. In their last five Premier League clashes, Newcastle United has been strong by securing wins in four of them, out of which three were on a clean sheet. On the other hand, Fulham has won just one of their last five Premier League head-to-head matches.

With a strong record over Fulham in their last few games, Newcastle United enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. In their last two home matches, the team has won one against Wolverhampton Wanderers and lost the other against Bournemouth. They were able to score 4 goals combined but also conceded the same number of goals. But overall, their defence has been doing well in the last few games.

On the other hand, Fulham has also shown some good performances but will be facing some challenges in the next game against Newcastle United. In their last two away games, the team has been able to win one against Leicester City but lost the other against West Ham United. Also, they have failed to maintain a winning momentum in the current phases, which poses a bigger challenge in the next match.

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Newcastle United vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United are seen as the clear favourites as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham. They have the home ground advantage in the next match and have also shown better form over Fulham in their last few head-to-head matches. Along with that, their line-up has been performing well, giving them an edge to secure another win. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.69, is likely to win the upcoming match against Fulham, with the odds of 4.75, who will be trying its best to turn the tables.

Newcastle United has shown some great performances in the current season, as the team holds the 5th spot in the standings, with 12 wins in 23 matches, out of which they lost just six, and the remaining games ended up in a draw. In their attack, the team managed to score 41 goals, putting their goal per match rate at 1.78, and made 328 shots, out of which 110 were on target. Also, they have scored two penalties and created 51 big chances. When it comes to their defence, the team has done well, conceding just 27 goals, with the goals conceded per match being at 1.17. Along with that, they have secured 8 clean sheets and made 78 saves.

For Newcastle United, Alexander Isak has been the star striker, with 17 goals and 5 assists in 21 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other players like Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances, Joelinton, with 4 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 5 goals and 1 assist in 20 appearances, and Jacob Murphy, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 20 appearances. For goalkeeping, they will have players like Martin Dúbravka, with 5 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances, and Nick Pope, with 3 clean sheets and 54 saves in 15 appearances.

After having a look at the player form and team performances, Newcastle United enters the next game with a formidable lineup, which could help them secure another win. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score 11 goals combined while conceding just 6 goals. Also, they were able to secure two clean sheets in their last five matches, which shows the challenges Fulham could have in the upcoming clash. In this season, the team has managed to secure 8 clean sheets and will be looking forward to another one against Fulham. It can be predicted for Newcastle United to win the match against Fulham by the margin of at least one goal with a clean sheet.

On the other side, Fulham has various challenges lined up as they prepare for the upcoming match against Newcastle United. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score 8 goals combined while also conceding 8. When it comes to the Premier League standings, they hold the 10th spot with 8 wins and 6 losses in 23 matches. The team has scored 34 goals in 23 matches, with their goal per match rate being at 1.48, and made 318 shots out of which 108 were on target. Also, they have managed to score 3 penalties while also creating 43 big chances. In its defence, the team has managed to secure 4 clean sheets only, with 64 saves and their goals conceded per match rate being at 1.35.

For Fulham, Raúl Jiménez has been the top striker with 8 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances. He will be heading over to the upcoming clash against Newcastle United with players like Alex Iwobi, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, and Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and one assist in 19 appearances. When it comes to protecting the goals, they have players like Bernd Leno, with 4 clean sheets and 64 saves in 23 appearances.

Sasa Lukic from Fulham is close to receiving a two-match suspension from the tournament, as he holds 9 yellow cards to his name. He could be receiving less play time in the upcoming match against Newcastle United, and if he receives an early yellow card, it will bring more challenges for the team. Joelinton from Newcastle United is also close to a suspension with 8 yellow cards to his name. No other player from Fulham or Newcastle United is currently close to getting a two-match suspension. Further, we predict Fulham to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 81

Newcastle United Wins: 34

Fulham Wins: 32

Matches are Drawn: 15

Newcastle United vs Fulham Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.69

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.