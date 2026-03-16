NUFC (Newcastle United) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction NUFC 99 % Chance of Winning IPST 1 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 34th match day of the Premier League will be between Newcastle United and Ipswich Town. This match will be played on 26 April at 7:30 PM IST at St. James' Park, which also serves as the home ground to Newcastle United. Their performances have been tremendous this season, which puts them in the 4th spot in the rankings with an impressive total of 18 wins in 33 matches. However, they will also be eager for a win to get closer to the top three on the leaderboard. On the other hand, the downward spiral for Ipswich Town continues, as the team holds 18th spot with 20 losses in 33 matches. They will be eager for a win to end their losing streak in the current phase of the tournament. In its previous match, Newcastle United suffered a loss against Aston Villa by 1-4, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Ipswich Town also lost its previous match against Arsenal by 0-4, which was a home game for the team. With both teams eyeing a win in this game, it is expected to be a thriller for football enthusiasts.

Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Newcastle United holds the upper hand against Ipswich Town in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United won three games, and Ipswich Town only won one, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

As Newcastle United enters with a strong record against Ipswich, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. This is accompanied by the team's home ground advantage, along with their winning momentum this season. They have also won all of their last three home games, defeating Crystal Palace (5-0), Manchester United (4-1), and Brentford (2-1).

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will be eager to turn the tables in this game, but it seems to be difficult, considering their form. However, they have been undefeated in the last two away games, having a win against Bournemouth by 2-1 and a draw against Chelsea by 2-2.

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Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United, holding a strong record against Ipswich Town in the Premier League, enters the next game as the clear favourites to win. They have shown dominance against Ipswich Town, and will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. Along with that, the match will be played at St James Park, which is also their home ground. Thus, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.22, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 13.50.

Newcastle United has established itself as one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League so far, having secured 18 wins and 10 losses in 33 matches. This season, they have scored a massive total of 62 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.88, and they have also made 441 shots, out of which 148 remained on target. Newcastle has also scored 3 penalties and created 71 big chances across all the matches played. Their defensive side has struggled a bit, conceding 44 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33. However, it has shown overall dominance, having 11 clean sheets and 105 saves in 33 matches.

Alexander Isak has maintained his spot as the team's top performer, having 21 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances. Along with Isak, the team also has various goal scorers such as Joelinton, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 8 goals and a massive total of 11 assists in 30 appearances, Lewis Miley, with a goal in 11 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 4 goals in 29 appearances. Nick Pope has been dominant with the gloves for Newcastle, having 6 clean sheets and 76 saves in 23 appearances.

Newcastle United will be heading into the next game against Ipswich Town with a formidable lineup, which could help them secure a win and regain their winning momentum. In its last five matches, Newcastle has scored 15 goals combined and conceded just 6 goals in these games. Moreover, two of their last four wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals 11 clean sheets for them this season. Against Ipswich, also, four of their last five wins have been with a clean sheet, demonstrating the challenges they impose on their attacking side. It is likely that Newcastle United will win the next game against Ipswich Town with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town faces a tough challenge in the next game against Newcastle, as they have also been on a losing streak, which puts them down in the 18th spot with 4 wins and 20 losses in 33 matches. In its last five matches, their attacking side has done well, scoring 7 goals, but their defensive side has conceded 13 goals combined in these games. Overall, they have scored 33 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have made just 315 shots, out of which 112 remained on target. Ipswich Town has also scored 2 penalties but created just 43 big chances across the tournament so far. Its defensive side has been weak, conceding 71 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.15. Besides that, the team has secured 2 clean sheets and 123 saves in 33 matches.

Liam Delap will have to play an important role in the next game against Newcastle United, as he has scored 12 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances for Ipswich Town. Along with Delap, the team also has various goal scorers such as Conor Chaplin, with a goal and an assist in 17 appearances, George Hirst, with 2 goals and an assist in 21 appearances, Nathan Broadhead, with a goal in 16 appearances, Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Sam Morsy, with a goal and an assist in 28 appearances, Jack Taylor, with a goal in 27 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with a goal in 26 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, Julio Enciso, with a goal and 3 assists in 21 appearances, Jacob Greaves, with a goal in 20 appearances, and Ben Johnson, with a goal in 21 appearances. Arijanet Muric, with a clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances, and Alex Palmer, with 37 saves in 9 appearances, have been the standout players for the team with the gloves.

Leif Davis from Ipswich Town has been suspended for the game against Newcastle United, as he received a Red card in the previous match against Arsenal. Except for him, no player from either Newcastle United or Ipswich Town is nearing a suspension or is suspended in the Premier League, allowing both teams to use their line-ups well. However, Ipswich Town will also likely get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 50

Newcastle United Wins: 18

Ipswich Town Wins: 17

Matches are Drawn: 15

Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.22

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 13.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 7.05

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.