NUFC (Newcastle United) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction NUFC 33 % Chance of Winning LIV 67 % Bet Now! The last match of the second match week in the Premier League will feature two powerhouses, Newcastle United and Liverpool, going against each other. This match will be played on 26 August at 12:30 AM IST, at St James Park, which means Newcastle United takes home ground advantage. Starting the new season with a draw, the team currently holds 13th spot in the rankings. The next game against Liverpool will be a challenge for them if they want to grab the first win of the season. On the other hand, the defending champions Liverpool started the new season with a win, putting them in 4th place in the standings. The team will now aim for their second consecutive win in the next game. In its previous match, Newcastle United had a goalless draw against Aston Villa, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool started the season with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth, giving them an impressive start. The next game will be intense as Newcastle aims for its first win, and Liverpool aims for its second.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been dominant against Newcastle United in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has defeated them four times and Newcastle hasn't even won once, while the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Considering the dominance of Liverpool over Newcastle United, the team enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. However, it should be noted that Liverpool has not won any of its last two away games in the Premier League, losing to Brighton by 3-2 and to Chelsea by 3-1.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will aim to take home ground advantage against Liverpool to secure its first win of the season. Their form in the home matches has been mixed lately, with the team winning one of their last two games against Chelsea by 2-0, and losing the other by 0-1.

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Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming clash in the Premier League will be a thriller for the fans, as Newcastle United goes against Liverpool, where the defending champions emerge as the favourites to win. Having regained their winning momentum, the team has also been strong against Newcastle United in the previous encounters, which positions them as the strong favourites to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Newcastle United will be looking forward to taking the home ground advantage, which will help them to give tough competition in the next game. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 2.06, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Newcastle United, with the odds of 3.38.

Liverpool had a great start to the new edition of the Premier League, as the team defeated Bournemouth to get to the 4th rank in the table. The team scored 4 goals in the last game, which currently puts their goal-per-match rate at 4, and they also made 20 shots, out of which 4 shots were on target inside the box. Besides that, Liverpool also maintained its XG rate at 2.21, and they made 489 passes throughout the game. Their defensive side was not very effective, as the team conceded two goals, secured 4 interceptions and 3 blocks.

On their forward side, Liverpool has Mohamed Salah, with a goal and 30 passes in the last game, Cody Gakpo, with a goal and 29 passes, Hugo Ekitiké, with a goal and an assist, Federico Chiesa, with a goal and 3 passes, and Rio Ngumoha. Moving to its midfield unit, the team holds players such as Florian Wirtz, with 51 passes and 2 tackles in the last game, Dominik Szoboszlai, with 75 passes and 4 tackles, Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 46 passes, Harvey Elliot, with 5 goals and 10 assists in 94 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 10 goals and 8 assists in 120 appearances, Wataru Endo, with an assist and 2 tackles in the last game, and Trey Nyoni. Their defensive side can regain form in the next game with the help of players such as Jeremie Frimpong, with a tackle and an interception, Virgil van Dijk, with 2 interceptions and a block, Ibrahima Konaté, with a block, Milos Kerkez, with a tackle, Conor Bradley, with 14 interceptions and 3 blocks in 30 appearances, Andy Robertson, with 285 interceptions and 63 blocks in 309 appearances, and Joe Gomez, with 157 interceptions and 48 blocks in 150 appearances. Alisson Becker would be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having secured a save in the last game while conceding 2 goals.

Liverpool will be heading into its upcoming match against Newcastle United with a strong side, which will help it to secure yet another win in the new season. In its last five matches, its attacking side has done well, scoring a combined total of 10 goals, but its defensive side has not been up to the mark, conceding 11 goals in these games. This might allow Newcastle United to find some ways to come back in the next game to turn the tables. It is unlikely that Liverpool will win the next game against Newcastle United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Newcastle United is also looking forward to its first win in the new season, as the team goes against Liverpool. After having drawn their previous match, which puts them in 13th spot in the Premier League standings. In its last five matches, Newcastle United has scored a combined total of just 3 goals, but has also conceded the same number of goals in these games. This season, they have been goalless after the first game, but the team made 6 shots, and all of them were on target inside the box. The team got their XG rate at 1.43, and also made 451 passes in the first game. Their defensive side was able to secure a clean sheet, along with 12 interceptions in the first game.

Newcastle United also has strong forwards such as Anthony Gordon, with 21 passes in the last game, Anthony Elanga, also with 21 passes, Alexander Isak, with 54 goals and 9 assists in 86 appearances, and William Osula, who also played as a substitute in the last game. In its midfield unit, the team has Harvey Barnes, with 29 passes in the last game, Joelinton, with 23 passes and 2 tackles, Bruno Guimarães, with 47 passes and 2 tackles, Sandro Tonali, with 58 passes and 2 tackles, Joe Willock, with 15 goals and 9 assists in 159 appearances, Lewis Milley, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, and Jacob Ramsey, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 136 appearances. Their defensive side got formidable stars such as Kieran Trippier, with 3 interceptions in the last game, Fabian Schär, with a tackle and 4 interceptions, Dan Burn, with a tackle and 2 interceptions, Tino Livramento, with 2 tackles, Emil Krafth, with 59 interceptions and 34 blocks in 83 appearances, Matt Targett, with 237 interceptions and 45 blocks in 164 appearances, and Alex Murphy, with a tackle and an interception in 2 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper, as he secured a clean sheet and 3 saves in the last game.

With the next game between Newcastle United and Liverpool being their second of the season, no team has their players close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will help them bring their best line-ups in the next game. But, for Newcastle United, it is also likely that the team will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 188

Newcastle United Wins: 50

Liverpool Wins: 93

Matches are Drawn: 45

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.38

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.06

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.92

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.