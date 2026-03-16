NUFC (Newcastle United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction NUFC 79 % Chance of Winning MUFC 21 % Bet Now! Football enthusiasts will now be able to get their most awaited clash on the 32nd match day, as Newcastle United will be going against Manchester United. This match will be played on 13 April at 9:00 PM IST at St. James Park, which also serves as the home ground to Newcastle United. Their consistency this season continues, as the team stands at the 5th spot with 16 wins in 30 matches, looking forward to another win in the clash against United to move up the standings. On the other hand, Manchester United stands at the 13th spot with 10 wins in 31 games, as they aim to regain winning momentum in the next game. In its previous match, Newcastle United was able to dominate in the away game against Leicester City, winning by 3-0. On the other hand, Manchester United had a goalless draw in its previous match against Manchester City, which was a home game for the team. The next game promises to be intense, as Newcastle aims to continue its winning streak and Manchester United aims to regain its form.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Newcastle United holds the upper hand against Manchester United in the recent head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Newcastle United has won three games and Manchester United has won one, as the remaining match resulted in a draw.

With a strong record currently against Manchester United, Newcastle has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Also, the next game will be played at its home ground, which adds to the team's edge. They have won both of the last two home games, winning against Brentford by 2-1 and Nottingham Forest by 4-3.

On the other hand, Manchester United has shown overall dominance against Newcastle in the head-to-head encounters. This could help the team to turn the tables in the next Premier League clash. In their last two away games, they have won against Leicester City by 3-0 and lost against Nottingham Forest by 0-1.

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Newcastle United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United as the clear favourites to win. Their record against Manchester United has been strong lately, and they are also on a winning momentum, which could help the team to secure another win. Also, Newcastle United will be playing at its home ground, which will be playing a vital role in this clash. Thus, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.71, has a higher chance of winning in the game against Manchester United, who are behind with the odds of 4.75.

Newcastle United, having played one less match than the other teams, has shown commendable performances, holding the 5th spot in the rankings with 16 wins and 9 losses in 30 matches. This season, they have played well, scoring 52 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.73, and they have also made 404 shots, out of which 132 were on target. Having scored 3 penalties so far, Newcastle has also created 60 big chances across all the games this season. Their defensive side was weak in a few games, due to which the team conceded 39 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.30. But they have also been able to bring improvements, which helped the team with 10 clean sheets and 92 saves so far.

Alexander Isak has been the standout performer for Newcastle this season, with 20 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances. He will also be having the support from other goal scorers of the team such as Joelinton, with 4 goals and an assist in 26 appearances; Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances; Lewis Miley, with a goal in 10 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 7 goals and a massive total of 9 assists in 27 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 2 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 2 goals in 26 appearances. Also, Newcastle United has a formidable goalkeeping duo of Nick Pope (5 clean sheets and 63 saves in 20 appearances) and Martin Dúbravka (5 clean sheets and 29 saves in 10 appearances).

It can be seen that Newcastle United has a strong forward with a supporting midfielder unit, along with its strong defensive side, which could help the team when it goes against Manchester United in the next game. In its last five matches, Newcastle has scored a total of 10 goals while conceding 6 goals only in these games. Two of their last four wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 10 this season. Such a formidable lineup will challenge Manchester United's attacking side. It is also likely for Newcastle United to win the next game against Manchester United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United has brought some improvements to its performance but is still struggling to secure wins. They stand at the 13th spot with 10 wins and 13 losses in 31 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Throughout this season, they have scored 37 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.19, and they have also made 418 shots, out of which 141 shots have been on target. Manchester United has also succeeded in scoring 3 penalties and created 54 big chances. Their defensive side remains a concern, conceding 41 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.32. But they have also managed to grab 9 clean sheets and 87 saves this season.

Bruno Fernandes, the key performer for Manchester United, with 8 goals and 9 assists in 30 appearances, will play an important role for the team in the next game. However, he will also be looking forward to some contributions from his teammates such as Rasmus Højlund, with 3 goals in 26 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 4 goals and an assist in 30 appearances; Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 31 matches, Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal in 21 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with a goal in 23 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, and Harry Maguire, with a goal in 22 appearances. André Onana, with 9 clean sheets and 87 saves in 31 appearances, will be the key player in goalkeeping.

Joelinton from Newcastle United is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League, as his yellow cards count stands at 9, putting him just one card away from a two-match suspension. It is likely for Newcastle United to lower his playtime to make him available for the next games, as Manchester United brings its full squad to the match. Manchester United is also likely to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 180

Newcastle United Wins: 47

Manchester United Wins: 92

Matches are Drawn: 41

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.71

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.