NUFC (Newcastle United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction NUFC 81 % Chance of Winning NFFC 19 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 26th match day of the Premier League will be a thriller for the fans as Newcastle United will be going against Nottingham Forest. This match will be played on 23 February at 7:30 PM IST at St. James Park, which also offers home ground advantage to Newcastle United. They have shown great performances in the tournament but are currently suffering from a downward spiral, as the team holds the 7th spot in the standings with 12 wins in 25 matches. The team now eyes a win to regain form and enter the top five in the standings. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has been able to dominate in the current phases of the tournament, which pushed them to the third spot with 14 wins in 25 matches. They'll also be eager to continue the momentum and get closer to the top spot. In its previous match, Newcastle United suffered a loss against Manchester City by 0-4, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest also lost its previous match against Fulham by 1-2 in an away game. With both teams aiming to regain their winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Nottingham Forest whenever they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United has been able to secure wins in four games, while Nottingham Forest was only able to win one match.

Having a strong record over them lately further increases the chances of winning for Newcastle United in the next game. The team also takes home ground advantage, which could help them secure a win. In their last three home games, the team lost two against Fulham (1-2) and Bournemouth (1-4) while winning one against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-0.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be looking forward to taking advantage of its winning momentum. The team has lost both of its last two away games, losing against Fulham by 1-2 and Bournemouth by 0-5. Lately, their form in the away games remains a concern for the team.

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Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest as the clear favourites to come out victorious. They have been strong against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, which offers an edge to the team in the next game, and also takes up the home-ground advantage. Thus, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.82, is likely to secure a win in the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest to rank up in the standings. But Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 4.10, will also be eager for the win.

Newcastle United has performed well in the current season, as the team holds the 7th spot in the rankings. The team has secured wins in 12 games and lost 8, while their remaining five matches resulted in a draw. Their attacking side has been able to score a combined total of 42 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.68, and they have also made 342 shots, out of which 115 were on target. Along with that, the Magpies have also been able to score 2 penalties this season while creating 53 big chances. Their defence has also been well, as the team has conceded just 33 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.32. And they have also been able to secure an impressive total of 8 clean sheets and 83 saves this season.

Alexander Isak will be playing an important role for Newcastle United in the upcoming match, as he holds 17 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances. He will also be having the company of other strikers such as Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 24 appearances, Joelinton, with 4 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 4 goals and 8 assists in 22 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 5 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 2 goals in 21 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has star performers in the form of Martin Dúbravka, with 5 clean sheets and 29 saves in 10 appearances, and Nick Pope, with 3 clean sheets and 54 saves in 15 appearances.

Newcastle United's all-round lineup, with the majority of their players in form, could help the team secure an impressive win over Nottingham Forest in the next game and gain some ranks. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals, but they have conceded 11 goals, which showcases the challenges faced by its defence lately. Nottingham Forest might be able to get through its defence and score some goals but the attacking side of the Magpies will be posing a challenge. Thus, it is likely that Newcastle United will secure a win in the next game without a clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has been among the most dominant teams in the Premier League 2024-25 season. They hold the 3rd spot in the rankings, with 14 wins and 6 losses in 25 matches. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 12 goals but conceded just 10 goals in these games. Overall, Nottingham Forest scored 41 goals this season, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.64, and they made 318 shots, out of which 116 were on target. Along with that, they have scored 3 penalties while also being able to create 44 big chances. Their defence has been strong, conceding just 29 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.16, and they have made 10 clean sheets along with 83 saves this season.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood has been the star striker with 18 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances. He will also be having the company of other strikers in the team, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 25 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 21 appearances, and Elliot Anderson, with one goal and 5 assists in 24 appearances. And when it comes to goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on Matz Sels, with 10 clean sheets and 83 saves in 25 appearances.

Joelinton and Dan Burn from Newcastle United are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. No other player from both team is close to a suspension in the tournament, which will allow both teams to play freely without the need to think of the playtime of their key players. It is also likely that Newcastle United will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 117

Newcastle United Wins: 53

Nottingham Forest Wins: 36

Matches are Drawn: 28

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.82

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.10

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.93

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.