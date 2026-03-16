NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction NFFC 12 % Chance of Winning ARS 88 % Bet Now! Fans are excited for the next clash on the 27th match day of the Premier League, as two powerhouses, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, go against each other. This match will take place on 27 February at 1:00 AM IST at the City Ground, which offers a home ground advantage over Nottingham Forest. They hold the 3rd spot in the rankings as of now, with 14 wins in 26 matches. A win in the next game against Arsenal could help them to get a chance to reach the top two. On the other hand, Arsenal has been among the most dominant teams in the tournament, holding the 2nd spot in the rankings with 15 wins and just three losses. They will now be looking forward to another win in the next game to get closer to the top spot. Nottingham Forest suffered a loss in their previous match, as the team lost against Newcastle United by 3-4 in an away game. On the other hand, Arsenal is heading to this game after losing their previous one against West Ham United by 0-1 in a home game. As Nottingham Forest and Arsenal aim to regain their form, the next game promises to be intense.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal's dominance in the Premier League can also be displayed with its dominance over Nottingham Forest. In their last five head-to-head clashes in the Premier League, Arsenal has been able to emerge victorious in four games, while Nottingham Forest has just one win.

With the strong record of Arsenal over Nottingham Forest, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the team's winning momentum will also be playing a crucial role in the next game. They have been victorious in the last two away games, securing wins against Leicester City by 2-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0, respectively.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has not been able to perform well lately, but they will take up the home-ground advantage to turn the tables. In their last two home games, the team has won dominantly against Brighton by 7-0 and Southampton by 3-2.

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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal's current form in the tournament, along with its dominance puts them as the clear favourites to win in the next game against Southampton. Along with that, they have also shown strong form against Nottingham Forest, which will be playing a crucial role in its win in the next game. Thus, Arsenal, with an odds of 1.99, is a close contender to win the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, with an odds of 3.83, and will try its best to turn the tables.

Arsenal has lost its previous game, but the team's strong form in the tournament can't be denied, as they hold the 2nd spot in the standings with 15 wins in 26 matches. The team has scored a combined total of 51 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.96, and they have also made 360 shots, out of which 129 were on target. Along with that, Arsenal has scored 2 penalties while also creating 71 big chances in the current season. Their defence has been strong, with the team conceding just 23 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 0.88, and they have also secured 9 clean sheets along with 62 saves in this season.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz has been the star striker in the current season with 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. He will also require the company of other strikers such as Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with 5 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 4 goals and one assist in 18 appearances, and Thomas Partey, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on the performances of David Raya, with 9 clean sheets and 62 saves in 26 appearances.

Arsenal's all-round lineup for the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest could help the team secure a win in the next game and regain form. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Out of their last three wins, two have been on a clean sheet, which gives them an advantage in the next game. Also, in the current season, the team has secured 9 clean sheets in 26 matches. It is likely for Arsenal to win the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest is also one of the most dominant teams in the current season of the Premier League. The team holds the 3rd spot in the rankings with 14 wins and 7 losses in 26 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 14 goals, but they have also conceded 13 goals in these games, which poses some challenges to their defence. The team scored 44 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.69, and they also made 335 shots, out of which 121 were on target. Nottingham Forest has also scored 3 penalties while managing to create 47 big chances in this season. Their defence has been strong throughout, conceding just 33 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.27, and they have managed to secure 10 clean sheets and 84 saves this season.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood has been the star striker this season with 18 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances. But he will also require the company of other players as well, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 26 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with one goal and 5 assists in 25 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 3 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, and Jota Silva, with one goal and one assist in 24 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Matz Sels, with 10 clean sheets and 84 saves in 26 appearances.

Jurrien Timber from Arsenal is close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as he holds 7 yellow cards to his name. The team might have to compromise on his playtime if he gets one or two yellow cards in the next game against Nottingham Forest. Except for him, no other player from either team is close to receiving a suspension in the tournament. It is likely for Nottingham Forest to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 106

Nottingham Forest Wins: 55

Arsenal Wins: 29

Matches are Drawn: 22

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.83

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.99

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.