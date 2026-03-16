NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction NFFC 57 % Chance of Winning BFC 43 % Bet Now! The last clash of the 34th match day of the Premier League is set to be an intense one, as Nottingham Forest squares off against Brentford. This match will be played on 2 May at 12:00 AM IST at the City Ground, which means Nottingham Forest will be taking home ground advantage. They have been among the top performers this season, with the team standing at the 4th spot with 18 wins in 33 matches. Another win over Brentford could help them to inch closer to the top three in the rankings. On the other hand, Brentford has shown mixed performances this season, as the team holds the 11th spot with 13 wins in 33 matches. Having regained its winning momentum, they will be eager to continue it against Nottingham. Nottingham Forest is heading to this game with a win against the Spurs by 2-1 in their previous match, which was an away game. On the other hand, Brentford secured a win over Brighton by 4-2 in its previous match, defeating them in a home game. With both teams heading to the next clash with a win, the next match will be intense for football enthusiasts.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brentford holds the upper hand against Nottingham Forest in the games they have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brentford has secured wins in two games, and Nottingham Forest has just won one, with the remaining two games ending in a draw.

However, Nottingham Forest has shown better form this season, which further increases their chances of winning, also considering the fact that they will be playing at their home ground. In its last two home games, they have lost one against Everton by 0-1 and won the other against Manchester United by 1-0.

On the other hand, Brentford will be eager to take advantage of its strong record against Nottingham, also making them a close contender in the next game. In its last three away games, it had a draw against Arsenal (1-1), won against Bournemouth (2-1), and lost to Newcastle United (1-2).

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Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest has been one of the most dominant teams in the tournament so far, as their winning momentum positions them as the favourites to win. They secured an impressive win over Brentford in the recent head-to-head encounter and will also take home ground advantage in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Brentford has also regained its winning momentum and will be eager to take advantage of its strong head-to-head record for the win. Thus, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.23, has a higher chance of winning against Brentford, with the odds of 3.27.

Nottingham Forest has now regained its winning momentum after winning its previous match, which puts the team at the 4th spot with 18 wins and 9 losses in 33 matches. Their attacking side has scored 53 goals this season, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.61, and the team has made 461 shots, out of which 146 remained on target. Nottingham has also scored 3 penalties this season but created just 51 big chances across all the games played so far, which is lower than the other top teams. Their defensive side has also performed well, conceding just 39 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.18. Along with that, the team also holds 13 clean sheets and 108 saves this season.

Chris Wood has established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest, having scored 19 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances. Wood will also be heading with other top scorers of the team such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 33 appearances, Taiwo Awoniyi, with a goal in 24 appearances, Ramón Sosa, with a goal in 17 appearances, Jota Silva, with 3 goals and an assist in 27 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 29 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Ola Aina, with 2 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Neco Williams, with a goal and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, and Murillo, with just a goal in 32 appearances. Matz Sels still emerges as the team's best player with the gloves, having conceded just 39 goals with 13 clean sheets and 108 saves in 33 appearances.

Nottingham Forest holds an in-form squad along with a home ground advantage, which will play a vital role in its win against Brentford in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Their defensive side has been strong, with one of their last three wins being with a clean sheet, which also totals their clean sheets to 13 this season. Along with that, their last win over Brentford was with a clean sheet, showcasing the challenges faced by the attackers against them. Therefore, it is likely that Nottingham Forest will win the next game over Brentford with a clean sheet.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be keen to turn the tables against Nottingham Forest, considering their strong record over them, which puts them at the 11th spot with 13 wins and 13 losses in 33 matches. In its last five matches, they have also scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 56 goals this season, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.70, as the team also made 378 shots, out of which 157 remained on target, putting their shooting accuracy at the highest among all teams. Brentford has also scored 5 penalties and created 69 big chances across all the games played so far. But their defensive side has not been strong, having conceded 50 goals, also putting down their goals conceded per match rate at 1.52. Due to some recent improvements, the team also holds 6 clean sheets and 136 saves in 33 matches.

Brentford has the availability of a formidable duo of Yoane Wissa, with 16 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, and Bryan Mbeumo, with 18 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances. They also have other players such as Keane Lewis-Potter, with a goal and 3 assists in 33 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and an assist in 19 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with a goal and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 10 assists and 2 goals in 33 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, and Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances. Mark Flekken continues to dominate for Brentford as a goalkeeper, with 5 clean sheets and 133 saves in 33 appearances.

No player from either Nottingham Forest or Brentford is currently close to a suspension, which further allows both teams to use their line-ups well for the upcoming match. However, taking a look at the track records of Brentford, it can also be predicted that the team to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 40

Nottingham Forest Wins: 14

Brentford Wins: 15

Matches are Drawn: 11

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.23

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.27

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.