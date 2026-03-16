NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction NFFC 45 % Chance of Winning CHE 55 % Bet Now! The Premier League’s last match day will also provide fans with a thriller, as Nottingham Forest goes against Chelsea. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at the City Ground, which means Nottingham Forest takes the home ground advantage. Having regained their form, the team stands at the 7th spot with 19 wins in 37 matches. They will be eager to secure a much-needed win in the next game to get back to the top five. On the other hand, Chelsea has been dominant, with 19 wins in 37 matches, which puts them at the 5th spot. If they are able to win the next game, it could help the team to get to the top three. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest defeated West Ham United by 2-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea defeated Manchester United by 1-0, which was a home game for the team. As both teams try to end the campaign with a win, the next Premier League match will be intense.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Chelsea holds the upper hand against Nottingham Forest in the games they have played against each other. But in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have defeated each other once, with the remaining three games ending in a draw.

Chelsea holds a strong record against Nottingham Forest and has also been in better form lately, which increases their chances of winning. However, their form in the away games has been mixed, where they won against Fulham by 2-1 but lost to Newcastle United by 0-2.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has regained its form and takes home ground advantage in the next game, making them a close contender. But the team has been winless in the last two home games, having lost to Brentford by 0-2 and drawn against Leicester City by 2-2.

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Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be squaring off against each other in an anticipated Premier League match, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. Chelsea has been strong against Nottingham in the head-to-head encounters and also takes advantage of its winning streak. On the other hand, the match will be played at Nottingham Forest's home ground, which might prove to be helpful for the team. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.18, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 3.32.

Chelsea's resurgent form has been commendable, as the team holds 5th spot with 19 wins and 9 losses in 37 matches. Their attacking side has been dominant, scoring 63 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.70, and they have also made 589 shots, out of which 216 remained on target. Chelsea also scored 4 penalties in the matches till now and created an impressive total of 91 big chances. In its defensive side too, the team has displayed strong form, conceding just 43 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.16. Along with that, they hold 10 clean sheets and 113 saves in 37 matches.

In the forwards side, Chelsea has players such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Tyrique George, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, and Jadon Sancho, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances. When it comes to their midfield unit, the team has players like Enzo Fernández, with 6 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances, Cole Palmer, with 15 goals and 8 assists in 36 appearances, and Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 2 assists in 37 appearances. Defenders have also played an important role in goal scoring, with players like Marc Cucurella, with 5 goals and an assist in 35 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, Reece James, with a goal and an assist in 18 appearances, Levi Colwill, with a goal and an assist in 34 appearances, and Tosin Adarabioyo, with a goal and an assist in 21 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be playing a crucial role with the gloves, as he holds 9 clean sheets and 93 saves in 31 appearances.

Chelsea looks all set for its upcoming Premier League match, as they enter the game with an in-form squad, which has been a major reason behind its winning streak. Their form has been impressive, as the team has scored a combined total of 7 goals and conceded just 4 goals in their last five matches. Along with that, two of their last four wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 10 this season. It makes them likely to put some pressure on the attacking side of Nottingham Forest and grab another clean sheet win.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has also regained its form this season, but now they have dropped to the 7th spot with 19 wins and 10 losses in 37 matches. In their last five matches, Nottingham has scored and conceded 7 goals, showcasing a mixed form, needing some improvements in its defensive side. Overall, they have scored 58 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.57, and they have also made 453 shots, out of which 164 remained on target. The team has also managed to score 3 penalties, but they have created only 56 big chances till now. Their defensive side has been stable, conceding 45 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.22. Along with that, the team also holds 13 clean sheets and 119 saves in 37 matches.

The forward side has been strong for Nottingham, consisting of players like Taiwo Awoniyi, with a goal in 26 appearances, Chris Wood, with 20 goals and 3 assists in 35 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Ramón Sosa, with a goal in 19 appearances, and Jota Silva, with 3 goals and an assist in 30 appearances. In the midfield unit, a few players have done well, such as Elliot Anderson, with 6 assists and 2 goals in 36 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, and Morgan Gibbs-White, with 7 goals and 8 assists in 33 appearances. On the defender's side, Nottingham Forest comes with Neco Williams, a goal and 3 assists in 34 appearances, Ola Aina, with 2 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, and Nikola Milenkovic, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances. Matz Sels has still been the key player with the gloves, as he holds 13 clean sheets and 119 saves in 37 appearances.

No players from either Nottingham Forest or Chelsea are currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their line-ups well in the upcoming match. Nicolas Jackson remains suspended even for the final clash with Chelsea. However, Nottingham Forest is also likely to get at least two yellow cards in the next Premier League match.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 98



Nottingham Forest Wins: 26

Chelsea Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 31

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.32

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.18

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.