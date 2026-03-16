NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction NFFC 55 % Chance of Winning EVFC 45 % Bet Now! The upcoming clash on the 32nd match day of the Premier League will surely be a thriller as Nottingham Forest prepares to go against Everton. This match will be played on 12 April at 7:30 PM IST at the City Ground, which is also the home ground for Nottingham Forest. Being among the table-toppers this season, Nottingham Forest stands at the 3rd spot with 17 wins in 31 matches. They will be eager for another win in the next game, which could help them to regain momentum. On the other hand, Everton stands at the 15th spot in the rankings, with 7 wins in 31 matches. They will also be eager for a win in this game, which could help them to end the winless momentum. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest suffered an astonishing loss against Aston Villa by 1-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton had a draw in its previous match against Arsenal by 1-1, which was a home game for them. With both teams eager to regain their winning momentum, the next game is surely going to be an absolute thriller.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against Nottingham Forest in the clashes against each other. Out of their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Everton has secured wins in two games, and Nottingham Forest has only won one. The remaining two matches between Nottingham and Everton ended in draws, which came during the 2022-23 edition.

Nottingham Forest has been among the top performers this edition, and their winning momentum increases their chances of winning in the next game. Also, the match against Everton will be played at their home ground, which could help Nottingham for another win. They have been undefeated in the last three home games, winning against Manchester United by 1-0 and Manchester City by 1-0, while the remaining match against Arsenal ended in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Everton has failed to secure wins in the current phases of the Premier League. But they will be eager to take advantage of their strong record against Nottingham Forest. In their last three away games, they have lost against Liverpool by 0-1, while the other two games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Nottingham Forest vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

In the upcoming Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Everton, the former is entering as the favourites to win. Although their record against Everton has not been strong, the team has still shown some dominant performances in the Premier League lately, which will be playing a crucial role in the next game. The match will also be played at the City Ground, which means Nottingham Forest will have the home-ground advantage. Thus, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.11, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Everton, who are also close with the odds of 3.78.

Nottingham Forest has positioned themselves as one of the strongest teams in the current season, as they still holds the 3rd spot with 17 wins and 8 losses in 31 matches. This season, the team has been able to score an impressive total of 51 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.65, and they have also made 388 shots, out of which 138 have been on target. Its attacking side has managed to get just 50 big chances this season while scoring 3 penalties. But on its defensive side, they have conceded a total of 37 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.19. However, Nottingham Forest has also managed to get 13 clean sheets and an impressive total of 100 saves.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood has been dominant this season, having a massive total of 18 goals and 3 assists for the team in 29 appearances. In the upcoming match against Everton, he will also be heading with other players such as Jota Silva, with 3 goals and one assist in 26 appearances, Ramón Sosa, with one goal in 16 appearances, Taiwo Awoniyi, with one goal in 23 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 8 assists in 31 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with one goal and 6 assists in 30 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 27 appearances, Ola Aina, with 2 goals and one assist in 30 appearances, Neco Williams, with one goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and Nikola Milenkovic, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances. Matz Sels has been able to manage the goalkeeping well, having 13 clean sheets and 100 saves in 31 appearances.

Nottingham Forest enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Everton with a formidable line-up that will play a crucial role in the match. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Also, two of the last three wins secured by Nottingham in the tournament have been with a clean sheet, as their defensive side looks ready to pose challenges to the attackers of Everton. This season, Nottingham Forest has a total of 13 clean sheets in 31 games and is also likely to have another clean sheet in the next game against Everton.

On the other hand, Everton has found itself in a challenging position in the current phases of the tournament as the team struggles to secure wins. Standing at the 15th spot, they have secured 7 wins and 10 losses in 31 matches. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of just 4 goals while conceding 5 goals in these games. Overall, Everton has managed to score just 33 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.06, and they also made 333 shots, out of which 112 have been on target. While creating 48 big chances throughout the season, they have also been able to score 2 penalties. Their defensive side again remains a concern, with the team conceding 38 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23. But they have also been able to grab 9 clean sheets and 91 saves in 31 matches.

Iliman Ndiaye enters the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest as the key player for Everton, having 7 goals in 26 appearances. But Ndiaye will also require contribution from the rest of the team with players like Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in his 14 appearances, Jack Harrison, with one goal in 27 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Beto, with 6 goals in 23 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 10 appearances, Ashley Young, with one goal and 3 assists in 27 appearances, James Tarkowski, with one goal and one assist in 31 appearances, Jake O'Brien, with 2 goals in 14 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 2 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, and Orel Mangala, with one goal in 19 appearances. Jordan Pickford will be the key goalkeeper for the team in the next game, with 9 clean sheets and 91 saves in 31 appearances.

Fortunately, none of the players from both Nottingham Forest and Everton is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards. This also means teams will be able to use their key players without any interruptions in the next game of the Premier League. It is also likely for Everton to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 132

Nottingham Forest Wins: 47

Everton Wins: 57

Matches are Drawn: 28

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.11

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.78

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.38

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.