NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction NFFC 99 % Chance of Winning LCFC 1 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 36th match day of the Premier League is awaited by the fans, as Nottingham Forest goes against Leicester City. This match will be played on 11 May at 6:45 PM IST at the City Ground, which means Nottingham Forest takes home ground advantage. Encountering a setback lately, they have dropped down to the 6th spot with 18 wins in 35 matches. The next game could be an opportunity for Nottingham to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Leicester City still struggles to grab wins this season, standing in the 19th spot with 5 wins in 35 matches. Having regained their form, the team will be eager to continue the same in the next game against Nottingham. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest had drawn against Crystal Palace 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leicester City finally ended its winless run by defeating Southampton 2-0 in a home clash. As Nottingham aims to regain its winning momentum, the next game could be a great opportunity.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Chances of Winning

Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand over Leicester City in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest has won three games and Leicester City has won the remaining two games.

Having a dominant record against Leicester City, along with home ground advantage, Nottingham Forest has a higher chance of winning in the next game. But they have lost both of their last two away games, losing against Brentford by 0-2 and Everton by 0-1.

On the other hand, things have now become more challenging for Leicester City, but they aim to continue the winning momentum even in the next game. They have not won any of their last two away games, losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-3 and having a draw against Brighton by 2-2.

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Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest finally has an opportunity to regain its winning momentum, as they stand as the clear favourites against Leicester City in the next game. Having a strong record against Leicester City in the Premier League, the team also takes home ground advantage, which could help them to easily come out victorious with a big margin. On the other hand, Leicester City has just regained its winning momentum, but the clash against a dominant team like Nottingham comes in as a big challenge. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 1.39, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Leicester City, with the odds of 8.20.

Nottingham Forest, who were once close to the top spot, have now dropped down to the 6th position with 18 wins and 10 losses in 35 matches. This season, they have scored a combined total of 54 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.54, and they also made 428 shots, out of which 155 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, the team has performed well, scoring 3, but they have created just 51 big chances, which is comparatively lower as compared to the other teams standing near them. Their defensive side has suffered lately, conceding 42 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.20. But with some great performances, they have also grabbed 13 clean sheets and 111 saves in 35 matches.

Chris Wood has been the top player for Nottingham Forest, as he holds 19 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances. He will be going to the next game with other goal scorers such as Taiwo Awoniyi, with a goal in 25 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 35 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Jota Silva, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Ramón Sosa, with a goal in 19 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Murillo, with 2 goals in 34 appearances, Ola Aina, with 2 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, and Neco Williams, with a goal and 3 assists in 32 appearances. Matz Sels continues to perform well with his goalkeeping abilities, holding 13 clean sheets and 111 saves in 35 appearances.

Nottingham Forest looks strong for the upcoming match against Leicester City, but some improvements in its attacking side could help it to get a massive win. In its last five matches, the team has scored just 4 goals but conceded 7 goals in these games, showcasing the need for improvements in the attacking side. Considering the weak attacking side of Leicester City, it would be helpful for Nottingham to regain its winning momentum in this game and win over them with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, this season has not gone well for Leicester City, with the team still standing in 19th place with 5 wins and 24 losses in 35 matches. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 4 goals but conceded 9 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored just 29 goals till now, which further puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.83, and they have also made 313 shots, out of which 102 remained on target. Leicester has also scored 2 penalties this season, but managed to create just 42 big chances. Their defensive side still remains a concern, with the team conceding 76 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.17. However, they have still been able to secure 2 clean sheets and 126 saves in all the games combined.

Jamie Vardy has been the lone warrior for Leicester City this season, having scored 8 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances. But he alone won't be able to help the team turn the tables as the contribution from other players would be needed such as Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Patson Daka, with a goal in 21 appearances, Stephy Mavididi, with 4 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Jordan Ayew, with 5 goals in 28 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Wout Faes, with a goal in 31 appearances, James Justin, with 2 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, and Caleb Okoli, with a goal in 18 appearances. Mads Hermansen will be looking forward to playing well at the goalpost, as he holds a clean sheet and 103 saves in 27 appearances.

Another interesting fact about this game is that no player from either Nottingham Forest or Leicester City is currently close to a suspension. Thus, both teams will be able to use their lineups wisely in the next Premier League clash. The past records of Leicester City have not been favourable, due to which it is likely for them to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 108

Nottingham Forest Wins: 41

Leicester City Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 26

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.39

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.20

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.