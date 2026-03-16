NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction NFFC 47 % Chance of Winning MCI 53 % Bet Now! The 28th match day of the Premier League is around the corner, as its opening match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City promises to be intense. This match will be played on 8 March at 6:00 PM IST, at the City Ground in Nottingham, which also serves as the home ground to Nottingham Forest. The team currently stands at the 3rd spot in the Premier League rankings, with 14 wins in 27 matches. They will be eager to secure a crucial win in the next game, to get closer to the top two. On the other hand, Manchester City stands just behind them in the standings at the 4th spot. With 14 wins in hand, they will be eager for another win to rank up in the standings. Nottingham Forest are heading into this game after a draw in their previous game against Arsenal, which was a home match. On the other hand, Manchester City secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur in its previous match by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. As Nottingham Forest aims to regain its form and Manchester City aims to continue its winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City holds the upper hand against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Manchester City has been able to secure wins in four games, while Nottingham Forest won none. The remaining one match between these teams resulted in a draw.

With a strong head-to-head record over Nottingham lately, Manchester City enters the upcoming match with a higher chance of winning. In its last two away games, the team has won one against Tottenham Hotspur by 1-0, and lost the other against Arsenal by 1-5.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be eager to take up the home ground advantage in the next game to turn the tables. In their last two home games, the team has won one against Brighton by 7-0, while the other game against Arsenal concluded in a goalless draw.

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Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest as the clear favourites to win. The team has been strong against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head encounters, which puts them at an advantage for the upcoming match. Along with that, their line-up has been able to perform well lately and will be eager to continue the momentum. Thus, Manchester City, with odds of 1.91, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Nottingham Forest, which has odds of 3.83.

Manchester City has been among the top performers in the current season of the Premier League. The team holds 4th spot in the rankings with 14 wins and 8 losses in 27 games, as they now aim for another win over Nottingham Forest in the next game and rank up to the top three. Their attacking side has given top-notch performances, with 53 goals in this season, at the goal per match rate of 1.96, and they have also made 441 shots, out of which 161 were on target. Along with that, Manchester City has also been able to score one penalty in this season, while managing to create 68 big chances. In its defence, the team has conceded 37 goals so far, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.37. But they have also managed to secure 7 clean sheets along with 71 saves in the current season.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland will be the top performer in the upcoming match, as he has scored 20 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances. He will also be accompanied with other strikers such as Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 18 appearances, Savinho, with one goal and 7 assists in 22 appearances, Omar Marmoush, with 3 goals in 5 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, James McAtee, with 2 goals in 10 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 18 appearances, John Stones, with 2 goals in 11 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 26 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 26 saves in 9 appearances, and Ederson, with 5 clean sheets and 45 saves in 18 appearances.

Having a formidable line-up puts Manchester City in a strong position for the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest. Their strong attack will pose challenges to the defence of Nottingham Forest in the next game. In its last five matches, Manchester City has been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 8 goals in these games. Out of their last three wins in the tournament, two of them have been in the form of a clean sheet, which shows the strength of their defence. Along with that, the team's last four wins over Nottingham Forest have been in the form of a clean sheet. It is also likely that Manchester City will beat Nottingham Forest in the next game again with a clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest, on the other side, has shown almost similar form to Manchester City in the current season, but the team has encountered some losses lately. They stand at the 3rd spot in the rankings with 14 wins and 7 losses in 27 matches. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 11 goals, but they have also conceded the same number of goals in these games. Their overall attacking side has scored 44 goals this season, putting its goal per match rate at 1.63, and they have also made 341 shots, out of which 123 were on target. Also, Nottingham Forest has scored 3 penalties while managing to create 48 big chances in this season. Their defence has performed well, conceding just 33 goals, at the goals conceded per match rate of just 1.22, as they have also secured 11 clean sheets and 85 saves this season.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood will be playing an important role in the upcoming match, as he has scored 18 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances. In the upcoming match, he will also be having the company of other players such as Anthony Elanga, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 27 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Jota Silva, with one goal and one assist in 24 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with one goal and 5 assists in 26 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, and Ryan Yates, with 2 goals in 24 appearances. In goalkeeping, Nottingham Forest will solely rely on the performances of Matz Sels, with 11 clean sheets and 85 saves in 27 appearances.

Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates from Nottingham Forest are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards, as they have 7 each to their name. No player from Manchester City is close to receiving a suspension in the tournament as of now, which will allow them to use the key players wisely. It is also likely that Nottingham Forest will receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 104

Nottingham Forest Wins: 32

Manchester City Wins: 44

Matches are Drawn: 28

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.83

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.76

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 1.91

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.