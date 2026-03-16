NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction NFFC 73 % Chance of Winning MUFC 27 % Bet Now! Football fans have been waiting for a thriller clash which is set to take place on the 30th match day, as Nottingham Forest takes on Manchester United. This match will be played on 2 April at 12:30 AM IST at the City Ground in Nottingham, which also provides home ground advantage to Nottingham Forest. Their performances in this tournament have been impressive, as Nottingham holds 3rd spot in the rankings with 16 wins in 29 matches. A win in the next game could help them to get to the second spot in the Premier League standings. On the other hand, Manchester United holds 13th spot in the standings with just 10 wins in 29 matches. They will also be eager for a win to get closer to the top ten in the tournament. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest was able to secure a win against Ipswich Town by 4-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United also won its previous match against Leicester City by 3-0, which was an away game. With both teams heading into this game with a win, it promises to be intense for the fans as they eye consecutive wins.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United holds the upper hand in the games when they have gone against Nottingham Forest. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has secured three wins, while Nottingham Forest was able to win the remaining two games.

But, the current form of Nottingham Forest has been impressive, which further increases their chances of winning. Also, they take up the home-ground advantage, which could help the team win. In their last two home games, the team has won one against Manchester City by 1-0, while the other against Arsenal ended in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Manchester United has not been able to give consistent performances in this season, but their recent wins position them as the close contenders. In their last three away games, the team has won against Leicester City by 3-0, had a draw against Everton by 2-2, and also lost one against Tottenham Spurs by 0-1.

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Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest looks the clear favourites as they enter the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United. They have shown some formidable performances in the current season, as their winning momentum positions them as strong contenders. Along with that, the team also takes up a home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them win. Thus, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.17, has a higher chance of winning in the next Premier League clash against Manchester United, with the odds of 3.32.

Nottingham Forest has been among the top performers in the current season, with the team holding the 3rd spot in the Premier League rankings with 16 wins and 7 losses in 29 matches. Overall, the team scored 49 goals in these games, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.69, and they also scored 361 shots, out of which 133 were on target. Also, they have scored 3 penalties while managing to create 50 big chances in this season. Its defensive side requires some improvements, as the team has already conceded 35 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.21. But they have also managed to secure 12 clean sheets and 89 saves in these games.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood will be playing a critical role in the next game, being the key performer with 18 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be heading to the game with other strikers such as Taiwo Awoniyi, with one goal in 22 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 5 goals and 8 assists in 29 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Jota Silva, with 2 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with one goal and 6 assists in 28 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 25 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals in 26 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Ola Aina, with 2 goals and one assist in 29 appearances, and Neco Williams, with one goal and one assist in 26 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on Matz Sels, with 12 clean sheets and 89 saves in 29 appearances.

Nottingham Forest's strong squad, ready for the upcoming match against Manchester United, will help the team to secure a much-needed win. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding 8 goals in these games. Their attacking side has been doing well but the defence requires some improvements, as the team has secured just one clean sheet in their last two wins. This could also open up opportunities for Manchester United to score goals. It is likely that Nottingham Forest will win the next game over Manchester United without a clean sheet.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. Their strong record against Nottingham will be playing a crucial role in the next game. Manchester United holds the 13th spot in the rankings with 10 wins and 12 losses in 29 matches. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 9 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Overall, Manchester United scored 37 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.28, and they also scored 382 shots, out of which 133 were on target. The team has also scored 3 penalties while managing to create 53 big chances this season. In its defence, the team has conceded 40 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.38. But they have also been able to secure 8 clean sheets and 80 saves this season.

For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes will be a key player in the next game, having scored 8 goals and 9 assists in 28 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other strikers such as Rasmus Højlund, with 3 goals in 24 appearances, Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 4 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 29 appearances, Casemiro, with one goal in 19 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with one goal in 21 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 27 appearances, Harry Maguire, with one goal in 20 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and one assist in 20 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has André Onana, with 8 clean sheets and 80 saves in 29 appearances.

Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United and Ryan Yates from Nottingham Forest are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as their yellow cards count is close to 10. Teams might have to compromise on their playtime if they receive another yellow card in the next clash. Along with that, it is also likely for Manchester United to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 113

Nottingham Forest Wins: 35

Manchester United Wins: 54

Matches are Drawn: 24

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.17

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.32

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.