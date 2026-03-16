NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction NFFC 83 % Chance of Winning WHU 17 % Bet Now! The upcoming match in the third match week of the Premier League will be between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. Both teams will face each other at the City Ground, offering Nottingham Forest the home ground advantage, and the match will be played on 31 August at 6:30 PM IST. Nottingham Forest has received a strong start to the new season, which puts them in 5th spot in the Premier League standings. With their next game coming against Brighton, it might be an opportunity for them to secure another win and enter the top three. On the other hand, West Ham United lost both of its first two games and holds the last spot in the table. It will be challenging for them to secure their first win of the season against Nottingham. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest had a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United suffered a terrible loss of 1-5 against Chelsea, which was also a home game for them. It will be interesting to see the top teams going against the bottom ones in the upcoming Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Nottingham Forest has been strong against West Ham United in recent matches. If we take a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest has secured three wins and West Ham United has won the remaining two matches.

Having a strong record over West Ham United and a home ground advantage, Nottingham Forest has a higher chance of winning the next game. It should also be noted that their home form has been mixed lately, as the team has won one of its last two home games against Brentford by 3-1 and lost to Chelsea by 0-1.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be eager to secure a win in this game and end their winless streak. But they have shown a mixed form in their last two away games, losing to Sunderland by 3-0 and winning the other against Ipswich Town by 1-3.

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Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United is anticipated by the fans, as the home team comes out as the favourites to win. Along with their home ground advantage, Nottingham Forest has also been strong against West Ham United in recent encounters, which could help them secure yet another win in the next game. On the other hand, West Ham United have been losing matches consecutively this season, which also deteriorates their confidence levels. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 1.70, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 5.15.

Nottingham Forest has received a dream start to the new season, as they hold 5th spot in the standings with a win and a draw in the first two games. This season, they have scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 12 shots, out of which 6 shots were on target. Their XG rate stands at 2.76 this season, and the team has also managed to make 931 passes in the two games. Nottingham Forest also has an effective defensive side, conceding just 2 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also hold 19 interceptions with 3 blocks.

Their forward unit covers players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a goal and 57 passes in 2 appearances, Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 24 passes, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist, Taiwo Awoniyi, with 17 goals and 4 assists in 73 appearances, Igor Jesus, Eric da Silva Moreira, and Jota Silva, with 2 passes and 2 tackles in one appearance. Nottingham also has formidable players in the midfield section, covering stars like Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 99 passes in 2 appearances, Ibrahim Sangaré, with 104 passes and 4 interceptions, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 151 passes, Ryan Yates, with 14 passes and an interception, James McAtee, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 49 appearances, and Josh Bowler. In its defensive side, the team has Neco Williams, with 5 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Ola Aina, with 4 passes and 4 interceptions, Murillo, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions, Nikola Milenkovic, also with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions, David Carmo, and Zach Abbott. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper, as he has made 5 saves in 2 appearances.

Nottingham Forest is all set to enter the next game against West Ham United with in-form players, which will be its key to securing another win and climbing in the standings. In their last five matches, Nottingham has scored 8 and conceded 6 goals, which shows that although their attacking side has done well, it's the defence that might require some improvements. They have conceded just 2 goals this season, and taking a look at the out-of-form attacking side of West Ham United, they are likely to lose the game against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United had a forgetful start to the new season, losing both of their initial two games by a good margin. In its last five Premier League matches, the team has managed to score 7 goals but conceded 11 goals in these games. This season, they have scored a goal, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 16 shots, out of which 10 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 1.29 this season, and the team has also made 942 shots in the initial two games. West Ham United struggles with their defence, as the team has conceded 8 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 4, and they have also made 11 interceptions with 2 blocks.

Their forward unit covers players such as Niclas Füllkrug, with 33 passes in 2 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 55 passes and 2 tackles, Crysencio Summerville, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 53 appearances, Maxwell Cornet, with 10 goals and an assist in 49 appearances, and Callum Marshall. To the midfield, the team has Lucas Paquetá, with a goal and 118 passes in 2 appearances, James Ward-Prowse, with 80 passes and 3 tackles, Tomás Soucek, with 36 passes and a tackle, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with an assist and 64 passes, Freddie Potts, with 30 passes and a tackle in one appearance, George Earthy, and Andy Irving, with 6 passes and a tackle. The defensive side has stars such as Nayef Aguerd, with a tackle and 2 blocks in 2 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 3 tackles and an interception, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a tackle and an interception, Jean-Clair Todibo, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions, Ollie Scarles, with 21 tackles and 11 interceptions in 15 appearances, and Emerson, with 238 tackles and 108 interceptions in 122 appearances. Mads Hermansen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, but he has made just 4 saves and has conceded 8 goals in 2 appearances.

Both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United will be able to bring their best line-ups to the next game, as no player from either team is currently at risk of suspension due to the yellow card count. But Nottingham Forest has received 4 yellow cards in the season, which makes them likely to get another two in the next game against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 122

Nottingham Forest Wins: 48

West Ham United Wins: 48

Matches are Drawn: 26

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.70

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.