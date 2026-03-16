Southampton vs Arsenal Match Prediction SHFC 1 % Chance of Winning ARS 99 % Bet Now! The final match day of the Premier League will also feature the clash between Southampton and Arsenal. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at the St Mary's Stadium, allowing Southampton to take the home ground advantage. Their performances have not gone well this season, as the team holds the last spot in the standings with just 2 wins in 37 matches. If they are able to defeat Arsenal in the next game, it could help them to end the season on a positive note. On the other hand, Arsenal continues to perform well this season, holding the 2nd spot in the rankings with 19 wins in 37 matches. The next game against Southampton proves to be an opportunity for the team to get a massive win. In its previous match, Southampton suffered yet another loss against Everton by 0-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal defeated Newcastle United by 1-0 in a home clash. Both teams now aim to end the season on a positive note, as Southampton faces a challenge.

Southampton vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal holds the upper hand against Southampton in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has won two games and Southampton has won one, as the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With their favourable record against Southampton, Arsenal has also showcased better form this season, which increases their chances of winning. The team remains undefeated in its last two away games, having drawn against Liverpool 2-2 and won against Ipswich Town by 4-0.

On the other hand, Southampton just takes the home ground advantage, which may not be enough for them to turn the tables. Along with that, they have not won any of their last two home games, having a goalless draw against Manchester City and losing to Fulham by 1-2.

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Southampton vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal enters their last Premier League clash this campaign against Southampton as the favourites to win. The team has showcased impressive form this season, and combined with their strong record over Southampton, they surely have a great opportunity to end the season with a massive win. On the other hand, Southampton takes home ground advantage, which might help them to stage a comeback in the game. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.39, has a higher chance of winning in the next match against Southampton, with the odds of 8.30.

Arsenal has showcased some impressive performances this season but still stands at the 2nd spot with 19 wins and 4 losses in 37 matches. This season, the team has scored 67 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.81, and they have also made 523 shots, out of which 180 remained on target. Arsenal has scored just 2 penalties till now, but the team has also created 80 big chances in all the matches played. Accompanied by a strong defence, Arsenal conceded just 33 goals this season, further putting the average at 0.89. Along with that, the team also holds 13 clean sheets and 85 saves in 37 matches.

In forwards, they got top class players such as Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances, Kai Havertz, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, and Leandro Trossard, with 8 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances. Their midfield unit has also been consistent, having strikers such as Thomas Partey, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 8 assists in 29 appearances, Declan Rice, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a goal in 22 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, and Mikel Merino, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances. Their key defenders include William Saliba, with 2 goals in 35 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with a goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Jakub Kiwior, with a goal in 16 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and an assist in 19 appearances. David Raya remains the star for the team's goalkeeping side, holding 13 clean sheets and 85 saves in 37 appearances.

Arsenal's formidable team, combined with their winning momentum and strong record against Southampton, will help them to end this season with a massive win. In their last five matches, Arsenal has scored a combined total of 10 goals and conceded just 6 goals in these games. Moreover, both of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, as the team now holds 13 clean sheets in 37 matches. Their dominant defensive side will surely be putting up challenges against the attacking side of Southampton, which makes Arsenal likely to win the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Southampton failed miserably to regain its form by the end of the season, as they still stand in last place with 2 wins and 29 losses in 37 matches. Even in its last five matches, Southampton has scored just 2 goals and conceded 7 goals in total. Overall, they have managed to score just 25 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.68, and they have made 336 shots, out of which 109 remained on target. Not scoring even a single penalty this season, they have created just 45 big chances in all the matches. Their defensive side has also not performed well, conceding the highest total of 84 goals this season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.27. Still, they have secured 3 clean sheets and 156 saves in 37 matches.

In the forwards, only two players have found the net till now, which includes Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 34 appearances, and Paul Onuachu, with 4 goals and an assist in 24 appearances. The team also got various goal scorers in the midfield such as Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 32 appearances, Will Smallbone, with a goal in 17 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a goal and an assist in 25 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 32 appearances, Flynn Downes, with a goal in 26 appearances, Lesley Ugochukwu, with a goal and an assist in 25 appearances, and Mateus Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 35 appearances. Their defensive side has also performed well with players like Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with a goal in 34 appearances, Yukinari Sugawara, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances, and Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 30 appearances. In goalkeeping, they will rely on Aaron Ramsdale, having 3 clean sheets and 119 saves in 29 appearances.

Fans will be able to see an uninterrupted clash, as no player from either Southampton or Arsenal is close to a suspension in the tournament. But, Southampton doesn't have a good record in fair play this season, which makes them likely to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Southampton vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 107

Southampton Wins: 23

Arsenal Wins: 54

Matches are Drawn: 30

Southampton vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.30

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.39

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.