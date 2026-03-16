SHFC (Southampton) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction SHFC 25 % Chance of Winning AVFC 75 % Bet Now! The 32nd match day of the Premier League is filled with opportunities for teams in this edition, as Southampton goes against Aston Villa in the next game. This match will be played on 12 April at 7:30 PM IST at the St Mary's Stadium, which also serves as a home ground to Southampton. Their performances have been terrible this season, with the team holding the last spot in the rankings with just 2 wins in 31 matches. In the next game against Aston Villa, they will be eager for their third win to regain form. On the other hand, Aston Villa has been performing well, as the team stands at the 7th spot with 14 wins in 31 matches. Another win in the next game could help the team to reach the top five in the table. In its previous match, Southampton suffered a loss against the Spurs, losing by 1-3 in an away game. On the other hand, Aston Villa was able to dominate its previous match against Nottingham Forest, winning the home game by 2-1. As Southampton aims to end its losing streak, Aston Villa also aims to continue its winning momentum, which makes the next game intense.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been dominant against Southampton in the recent clashes between each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has shown strong performances, securing four wins, while Southampton was able to win the remaining one match.

With its strong dominance against Southampton, Aston Villa has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the team also carries its winning momentum to the match, improving its confidence levels. In their last three away games, they have won against Brighton by 3-0 and Brentford by 1-0, but lost one against Crystal Palace by 1-4.

On the other hand, Southampton had a terrible campaign in the current season of the Premier League. But they will be eager to turn the tables in the game against Aston Villa, where they also have home ground advantage. In its last two home games, they lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-2, and the other game against Crystal Palace ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Southampton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa enters the next Premier League clash against Southampton as the clear favourites to win. They have shown top-notch performances against Southampton in the head-to-head encounters, which could help the team for another win in the next game and bring them closer to the top five in the rankings. Along with that, Villa has maintained a winning streak lately in the tournament, which could help them to win the clash against Southampton. Thus, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.58, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Southampton, with the odds of 5.60.

Aston Villa has finally found the path to wins once again in the current edition of the Premier League, with the team holding the 7th spot in the rankings with 14 wins and 8 losses in 31 matches. Their attacking side has scored 46 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.48, and they have also made 389 shots, out of which 148 have been on target. Also, Villa has created an impressive total of 71 big chances, scoring 2 penalties so far. Its defensive side did not have a great start this season, so they have conceded 46 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.48. But they regained form, due to which the team now has 5 clean sheets and 84 saves.

Ollie Watkins will be playing a crucial role for Aston Villa in the next game, holding 13 goals with 6 assists in 31 appearances. But Watkins won't be the sole contributor for the team, as he will also receive support from other players such as Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and one assist in 6 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 2 goals in 8 appearances; Marcus Rashford, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with one goal and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, Ezrl Konsa, with one goal in 27 appearances, and Matty Cash, with one goal and one assist in 20 appearances. The duo of Robin Olsen, with one clean sheet and 5 saves in 3 appearances, and Emiliano Martínez, with 4 clean sheets and 79 saves in 30 appearances, will be taking a look at the team's goalkeeping.

Thus, Aston Villa is heading into the next game against Southampton with a formidable line-up, which will be playing a crucial role in the game. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Out of their last four wins, two of them have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 5 this season. Considering the strong defensive side of Aston Villa going against the weak attacking side of Southampton, it is likely that Aston Villa will win the game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Southampton had not been able to give its best performance this season, with the team standing at the last spot in the rankings with just 2 wins and 25 losses in 31 matches. In its last five matches, the team has only been able to score 4 goals but has conceded a massive total of 13 goals combined in these games. Overall, Southampton has scored 23 goals only this season, putting its goal-per-match rate below one, and they have also made 291 shots, out of which just 96 came out to be on target. They are also among the few teams that have not scored a penalty so far but have managed to create 40 big chances in games. Their defensive side requires a lot of improvements, as it has conceded 74 goals this season, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 2.39. But they have also been able to secure 2 clean sheets and 135 saves so far.

The responsibility of scoring goals for Southampton once again lies in the hands of Paul Onuachu, with 4 goals and one assist in 4 appearances, who is also a key player for the team. He will need contributions from other players, including Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 28 appearances; Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 27 appearances, Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 30 appearances; Kamaldeen Sulemana, with one goal and one assist in 19 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Flynn Downes, with one goal in 21 appearances, Yukinari Sugawara, with one goal and one assist in 28 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 25 appearances, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with one goal in 28 appearances. In goalkeepers, Aaron Ramsdale will be playing a crucial role, having 2 clean sheets and 98 saves in 23 appearances, along with Joe Lumley, with 13 saves in 3 appearances, and Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances.

None of the players from both Southampton and Aston Villa are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, which will allow the teams to use their line-up well in the next game. But it is also likely for Southampton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 85

Southampton Wins: 29

Aston Villa Wins: 33

Matches are Drawn: 23

Southampton vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.60

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.58

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.