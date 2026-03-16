Southampton vs Bournemouth Match Prediction SHFC 3 % Chance of Winning AFCB 97 % Bet Now! The 25th match day of the Premier League is filled with exciting clashes, as Southampton will be going against Bournemouth. This match will take place at the St. Mary's Stadium on 15 February at 8:30 PM IST, which also serves as the home ground to Southampton. Their performance in the current season has not been at par, as the team still stands at the last spot in the Premier League rankings, with just 2 wins in 24 matches. They look forward to winning in the next game, which will help them maintain momentum. On the other hand, Bournemouth stands at the 7th spot in the rankings with 11 wins and 6 losses in 24 matches. A win in the next game could help the team to get themselves into the top five of the standings. Southampton has finally regained its form in the Premier League, as the team won their previous match against Ipswich Town by 2-1, which was an away game. On the other hand, Bournemouth are heading to this game with a loss against Liverpool by 0-2 in their previous home match. With one team aiming to continue its winning momentum and another aiming to regain its form, the next match promises to be intense.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Bournemouth has been strong over Southampton whenever these teams have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Bournemouth has shown strong form, winning three games, while Southampton has only won two games.

With a strong momentum against Southampton in their recent clashes, Bournemouth has a higher chance to come out victorious in the next Premier League clash. The team has also been undefeated in their last two away games, which include a win over Newcastle United by 4-1 and a draw against Chelsea by 2-2.

On the other hand, Southampton has not been able to perform well in the current season, which can be seen by the fact that their second win came in their previous encounter. Moreover, the team has suffered losses in their last two home matches, losing against Newcastle United by 1-3 and Brentford by 0-5, respectively. Thus, they will be facing challenges in the upcoming match, considering their poor form in the away games.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southampton vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Southampton as the clear favourites to win. They have been strong against Southampton in the recent clashes, which gives them an upper hand in the game. Moreover, the team takes home ground advantage in the next match and has also shown better form as compared to Southampton, improving their chances to win. Thus, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.56, is likely to come out victorious in its next Premier League clash against Southampton, with the odds of 5.44.

Bournemouth has shown some incredible performances in the current season, despite suffering from some critical losses. Currently, in this season, the team holds the 7th spot in the leaderboard, with 11 wins and 6 losses in 24 matches. Their attack has performed well, scoring 41 goals in 24 matches, with the goal per match rate at 1.41 goals, and have made 389 shots, out of which 140 were on target, showcasing their accuracy levels. The team has been remarkable in scoring penalties, with 6 penalties scored, and has also managed to create 51 big chances in the current season. Their defence has also been perfect for the upcoming match, as they have conceded just 28 goals, with the goals conceded per match being at 1.17, along with 6 clean sheets and 93 saves this season.

In the upcoming match against Southampton, Bournemouth will have their star striker Justin Kluivert, with 11 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances. To accompany him, various other formidable players of the team will be present, like Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Dango Ouatarra, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, Evanilson, with 5 goals in 19 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, and David Brooks, with 2 goals in 17 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team has their star performer in the form of Kepa, with 5 clean sheets and 62 saves in 17 appearances.

This shows that Bournemouth will be heading into their next game against Southampton with an all-round lineup, which could help the team secure an impressive win. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 12 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. This showcases the overall strength of their defence and attack, which could pose a challenge to Southampton in the next clash. They have a total of 6 clean sheets, out of which two came in their last five matches. Thus, Bournemouth is likely to defeat Southampton in the upcoming Premier League clash with a clean sheet by a margin of at least 2 goals.

On the other hand, Southampton has been able to regain their winning momentum in the Premier League, as the team secured its second win in the previous match. They now have one win and four losses in their last five matches, where they have been able to score a combined total of 6 goals but conceded a massive total of 15 goals. In this season, Southampton scored just 18 goals, putting their goal per match rate at 0.75, and made 231 shots, out of which 76 were on target. Also, they have not been able to score a single penalty this season while managing to create 31 big chances. Their defence has also not been at its best, conceding 54 goals, with the goals conceded per match rate at 2.25. But they have managed to get 2 clean sheets and 104 saves this season.

Southampton will be heading to the next game with their star performer Joe Aribo, who has scored 3 goals in 23 appearances. He will be having the company of other strikers like Paul Onuachu, with 2 goals in 14 appearances, Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, and Mateus Fernandes, with one goal and 2 assists in 22 appearances. When it comes to goalkeepers, the team has various options in the form of Aaron Ramsdale, with 2 clean sheets and 67 saves in 17 appearances, Joe Lumley, with 13 saves in 3 appearances, and Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances.

Ryan Christie from Bournemouth, Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Mateus Fernandes from Southampton are close to receiving a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards. This shows the challenges which Southampton will face in the upcoming match, as the team might have to compromise on their playtime against Bournemouth. It is also likely for Southampton to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 35

Southampton Wins: 16

Bournemouth Wins: 10

Matches are Drawn: 9

Southampton vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.44

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.56

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.50

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.