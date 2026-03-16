SHFC (Southampton) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction SHFC 2 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 98 % Bet Now! Fans are excited for the upcoming Premier League match on the 26th match day, as Southampton will be going against Brighton. This match will be played on 22 February at 8:30 PM IST at the St. Mary's Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to Southampton. They have not been able to perform well in this season, holding the last spot in the standings with just 2 wins in 25 matches. Southampton will be eager for a win, which could help them to regain momentum in the tournament. Brighton, on the other hand, has regained its form this season, as the team holds up the 10th spot in the rankings with 9 wins in 25 matches. They will also be looking forward to a win and getting closer to the top five in the rankings. Southampton is heading to this game after losing their previous match against Bournemouth by 1-3, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton won its previous match against Chelsea by 0-3, which was also a home game for them. Brighton aims to continue its winning momentum, as Southampton aims to regain its form in the next game.

Southampton vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Southampton in the games when they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head clashes in the Premier League, Brighton has secured wins in two games, while Southampton has not been able to win even one. The remaining three games between these teams have ended up in a draw.

Considering this form against Southampton, Brighton has a higher chance of winning the upcoming match against them. Along with that, they have also regained the winning momentum, which has further enhanced their confidence levels. In its last two away games, Brighton has lost one against Nottingham Forest by 0-7 and won the other against Manchester United by 3-1.

On the other hand, Southampton has struggled to give consistent performances in this season, which makes the next game challenging for them. In its last two home games, the team lost against both Bournemouth and Newcastle United by 1-3, respectively. But they will be looking forward to taking the home-ground advantage in the next game.

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Southampton vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton looks strong as they enter the upcoming Premier League match against Southampton and are the favourites to win. They have shown strong performances against Southampton in the recent head-to-head clashes, which could further help them to perform well and secure a much-needed win in the next game. Along with that, the team's regaining its form in the previous game also boosts their confidence for the game against Southampton. Thus, Brighton, with the odds of 1.61, is likely to come out victorious in the next game against Southampton, with the odds of 5.14.

Brighton has performed well in the current season, as the team holds up the 10th spot in the rankings. They have secured wins in 9 games out of 25 and lost just 6 as they prepare for the upcoming match against Southampton. In the current season, the team has been able to score a total of 38 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.52, and they have also made 349 shots, out of which 116 were on target. Till now, they have scored just one penalty in the season and managed to create 45 big chances. If we take a look at the team's defence, they have been able to concede 38 goals in the tournament so far, which puts their goals conceded per match rate to also 1.52 goals. But they have been able to secure 6 clean sheets along with 63 saves in the current season.

For Brighton, Danny Welbeck has been the star striker in this season with 6 goals and 4 assists in 19 appearances. He will be having the company of other strikers such as Yankuba Minteh, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, João Pedro, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 19 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, and Carlos Baleba, with 2 goals and one assist in 21 appearances. And when it comes to goalkeepers, Brighton has their star performer in the form of Bart Verbruggen, with 5 clean sheets and 60 saves in 23 appearances.

Brighton's dominant lineup in both attack and defence will help the team secure an impressive win over Southampton in the next game and get closer to the top five in the standings. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 9 goals. Their defence has also improved, allowing the team to secure 2 clean-sheet wins in their last five matches. This will further pose a challenge to the attackers of Southampton in the home match for the team. It is likely that Brighton will secure a win over Southampton in the next game in the form of a clean sheet.

Southampton has not been able to perform well in the current season, as the team holds the most losses in the tournament. They are present at the last spot in the standings with just 2 wins in 25 matches and have also not been able to cross the double digits in points. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals, but they have conceded 13 goals in these games. In total, the team scored 19 goals this season, with a goal-per-match rate of 0.76, and they also scored 242 shots, out of which 80 were on target. Southampton has also not been able to score even a single penalty in this season, but they have managed to create 32 big chances. Their defence has been a concern this season, conceding 57 goals with a goals conceded per match rate of 2.28. Also, they have secured just 2 clean sheets but made 109 saves this season.

For Southampton, Joe Aribo has been the star striker with just 3 goals in 24 appearances. He will need the contribution of other strikers such as Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with one goal in 23 appearances, Flynn Downes, with one goal in 18 appearances, Paul Onuachu, with 2 goals and one assist in 15 appearances, and Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 22 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Aaron Ramsdale, with 2 clean sheets and 72 saves in 17 appearances, and Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances.

Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Mateus Fernandes from Southampton are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. None of the players from Brighton is currently close to receiving a suspension. It is also likely for Southampton to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League match against Brighton.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Southampton vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 54

Southampton Wins: 26

Brighton Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 17

Southampton vs Brighton Betting Odds

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.14

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.61

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.