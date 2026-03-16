SHFC (Southampton) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction SHFC 12 % Chance of Winning CPFC 88 % Bet Now! Football enthusiasts are waiting for the next clash on the 30th match day of the Premier League, as Southampton will be going against Crystal Palace. This match will be played on 3 April at 12:15 AM IST at the St. Mary's Stadium, which also serves as a home ground for Southampton. They have not been able to perform well in the current season, standing at the last spot in the rankings with 24 losses in 29 matches. The team is eager for a win that could help them end the losing streak that has prevailed for a long time. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has regained its form, with the team standing at 12th spot with 10 wins in 28 matches. They look forward to another win that could help the team get into the top ten in the points table. In its previous match, Southampton suffered a loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-2, in a home game. On the other side, Crystal Palace was able to secure a win over Ipswich Town by 1-0, which was also a home game for the team. The next game is expected to be intense, as one team aims to end its losing streak and the other aims to continue its winning momentum.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace has been strong in the matches where they have gone against Southampton in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Crystal Palace has been able to secure four wins, while Southampton has not been able to win even a single game. The remaining match ended up in a draw.

Crystal Palace's strong record against Southampton lately increases their chances of winning in the next game. Along with that, the team will also take advantage of its winning momentum. In its last two away games, the team has won against Fulham (2-0) and Manchester United (2-0).

On the other hand, Southampton has not been able to give its best performance in this season, encountering consecutive losses. They have lost all of their last three home games, losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2), Brighton (0-4), and Bournemouth (1-3).

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Southampton vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace enters the upcoming Premier League match against Southampton as the clear favourites to come out victorious. The team has shown impressive performances in the recent head-to-head encounters they had against Southampton, as their winning momentum also plays an important role in helping them secure a win in the next game. Thus, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 1.71, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Southampton, with the odds of 5.20, will be taking up the home-ground advantage in the next game.

Crystal Palace has regained its winning momentum in the current phases of the tournament, as the team stands at the 12th spot with 10 wins and 9 losses in 28 matches. The team has been able to score a total of 36 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.29, and they have also made 395 shots, out of which 141 were on target. Along with that, they have also scored two penalties and created 61 big chances. In its defence, the team has conceded 33 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.18. However, they have also managed to secure 9 clean sheets and 79 saves so far.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta will be the key performer in this game and has scored 12 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances. He will be accompanied by other players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with one goal and one assist in 20 appearances, Romain Esse, with one goal in 2 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 24 appearances, Justin Devenny, with one goal in 14 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with one goal and one assist in 25 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Dean Henderson, with 9 clean sheets and 79 saves in 28 appearances.

Crystal Palace is going into the next game with a formidable line-up, which could help the team to secure a win in the next game against Southampton. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Along with that, three of its last four wins in the tournament have been with a clean sheet, which also shows the commendable strength of its defence. This will pose some challenges to the attackers of Southampton, who will be playing on their home ground. It is likely for Crystal Palace to win the next game against Southampton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Southampton has not been able to give its best performance in the current season of the Premier League, holding the last spot in the standings with 2 wins and 24 losses in 29 matches. In their last five matches, they have scored just 3 goals while conceding 16 goals in these games. Overall, their attacking side has scored just 21 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.72, and they have also made 271 shots, out of which 90 were on target. Till now, they have not managed to score even a single penalty but have created 36 big chances. Their defensive side has been a concern, as the team has conceded a massive total of 70 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.41. But they have also secured 2 clean sheets with 128 saves this season.

For Southampton, Paul Onuachu will be the key performer in the next game, with 3 goals and one assist in 19 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other players such as Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 26 appearances, Flynn Downes, with one goal in 20 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with one goal and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 28 appearances, Will Smallbone, with one goal in 12 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with one goal in 17 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 25 appearances, Yukinari Sugawara, with one goal and one assist in 26 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with one goal in 26 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Aaron Ramsdale, with 2 clean sheets and 91 saves in 21 appearances, and Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances.

Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton, Marc Guéhi, and Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to their yellow card count being closer to 10. Will Hughes from Crystal Palace won't be available for the next game, as he was suspended, making him one of the first players to receive ten yellow cards. It is also likely for Southampton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 97

Southampton Wins: 45

Crystal Palace Wins: 33

Matches are Drawn: 19

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.20

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.71

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.