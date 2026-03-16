Southampton vs Fulham Match Prediction SHFC 13 % Chance of Winning FUL 87 % Bet Now! Aiming to end their respective losing streaks, Southampton and Fulham will be going against each other on the 34th match day of the Premier League. This match will be played on 26 April at 7:30 PM IST at St. Mary's Stadium, which means that Southampton will be taking home ground advantage. Their performances have deteriorated this season, as the team still holds the last spot with 26 losses in 33 matches. Southampton is now in a desperate need for a win to end its losing streak. On the other hand, Fulham has given better performances, standing at the 9th spot with 13 wins in 33 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to grab a massive win and step up in the rankings. In its previous match, Southampton had a draw against West Ham United by 1-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham lost its previous match against Chelsea by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. As both Fulham and Chelsea aim to end their losing streak, one team will be able to succeed in the next game.

Southampton vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Fulham holds the upper hand lately against Southampton, in the games they have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Fulham has been strong with two wins, as Southampton also won one, and the remaining two games ended up in a draw.

Besides their strong record against Southampton, Fulham has also been performing well compared to them this season, which increases their chances of winning. However, a concerning fact is that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing against Bournemouth by 0-1 and Arsenal by 1-2.

On the other hand, Southampton has shown overall dominance against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables. Also, the match will be played at Southampton’s home ground, adding to their edge. They have also been winless in the last three home games, losing against Aston Villa by 0-3 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-2, as the match against Crystal Palace ended in 1-1 draw.

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Southampton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Fulham will be heading into their upcoming match against Southampton as the clear favourites to win. The team has lost its winning momentum lately, and the next game proves to be a great opportunity to regain the same. Along with that, they have also been strong against Southampton in the recent encounters, as they eye another win in the next game, where the opposition takes home ground advantage. Thus, Fulham, with the odds of 1.68, enters the next game with a higher chance of winning against Southampton, who are behind with the odds of 5.10.

Fulham has shown mixed performances in the current season, as the team has secured 13 wins and 11 losses in 33 matches, which puts them down at the 9th spot in the standings. This season, the team has scored 48 goals so far, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.45, and they have also made 436 shots, out of which 149 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, Fulham has scored 3 till now, and they have also been successful to create 59 big chances. However, it's their defensive side which requires some improvements, as the team has conceded 45 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.36. They have also been impressive in a few games, having 5 clean sheets and 96 saves across all games.

Raul Jiménez has been the standout performer for Fulham this season, having 10 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances. Jiménez will also be heading with other formidable players such as Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Reiss Nelson, scoring a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, Tom Cairney, with a goal in 21 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances, and Calvin Bassey, with a goal in 31 appearances. Bernd Leno has performed well holding the gloves for the team, as he has secured 5 clean sheets and 96 saves in 33 matches.

Fulham’s strong performances along with a formidable line-up could help the team to secure an impressive win in the next game against weak Southampton. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 7 goals and also conceded the same number of goals in these games. One of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals to just 5 clean sheets this season in 33 matches. Considering the current form of its defensive side, it may not be tough for the attackers of Southampton to score some goals. Thus, it is unlikely for Fulham to win the next game against Southampton with a clean sheet.

If we take a look at Southampton's performances this season, there has been no improvement, as the team still stands at the last spot with only two wins and 26 losses in 33 matches. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of just 4 goals but their defensive side has not been strong due to which they have also conceded 10 goals in these games. Having scored just 24 goals, their goal-per-match rate stands the lowest at 0.73 this season, and they have also made 313 shots, out of which 102 remained on target. Southampton has also not scored even a single penalty in 33 matches and has created just 42 big chances. Their defensive side still continues to be another weak link, as the team has conceded the highest total of 78 goals this season, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.36. However, their defenders have also stepped up in a few games, as the team holds 2 clean sheets and 145 saves so far.

Paul Onuachu continues to be the top player for Southampton, having scored 4 goals and an assist in 23 appearances. However, Onuachu alone won't be enough to help Southampton turn the tables, and will require contribution from players such as Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 30 appearances, Lesley Ugochukwu, with a goal and an assist in 22 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 30 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a goal and an assist in 21 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 29 appearances, Flynn Downes, with 2 goals in 29 appearances, Will Smallbone, with a goal in 14 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 27 appearances, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with a goal in 30 appearances, and Yukinari Sugawara, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances. Aaron Ramsdale continues to contribute with his gloves, holding 2 clean sheets and 108 saves in 25 appearances.

No players from either Southampton or Fulham are close to a suspension in the Premier League, following their yellow cards count. This will further allow both teams to use their lineups well in the upcoming match, which will be played at St Mary's Stadium. But, considering the track record of Southampton, it is expected that they'll get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Southampton vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 72

Southampton Wins: 28

Fulham Wins: 21

Matches are Drawn: 23

Southampton vs Fulham Betting Odds

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.10

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.68

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.