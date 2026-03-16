SHFC (Southampton) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction SHFC 1 % Chance of Winning MCI 99 % Bet Now! The 36th match day of the Premier League is filled with unexpected matchups, as Southampton goes against Manchester City in the next game. This match is all set to be played on 10 May at 7:30 PM IST at the St Mary's Stadium, which means Southampton takes the home ground advantage. Their form has deteriorated this season, as the team holds just 2 wins in 35 matches. The next game against Manchester City will surely be another challenge, which they will be willing to overcome. On the other hand, the dominance of Manchester City continues, as the team holds the third spot in the standings with 19 wins in 35 matches. They will be eager to get a massive win in the next game, pushing them closer to the second spot. Southampton is heading to this game following an away loss against Leicester City by 0-2 in its previous match. On the other hand, Manchester City secured another win over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-1 in its previous home game. With Manchester City's winning streak, it will be tough for Southampton to end its winless run.

Southampton vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City holds the upper hand in the matches they have gone against Southampton. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has been strong with three wins and Southampton won none, as the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Having a strong record against Southampton, combined with their winning streak lately in the tournament, Manchester City has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have been undefeated in both of the last two away games, winning against Everton by 2-0 and having a goalless draw against Chelsea.

On the other hand, Southampton will aim to capitalise on the home ground advantage and try to take the game to a draw. But they have lost both of their last two home games this season, losing to Fulham by 1-2 and Aston Villa by 0-3, respectively.

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Southampton vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City enters the upcoming match against Southampton as the clear favourites to come out victorious. Their strong record over Southampton, combined with the current winning streak in the Premier League, boosts their chances of winning the next game by a big margin. On the other hand, Southampton also takes home ground advantage, but it will definitely be challenging for them to turn the tables. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.24, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Southampton, with the odds of 12.00.

Manchester City continues its dominance in the Premier League, as the team holds the 3rd spot with 19 wins and 9 losses in 35 matches. They have scored a combined total of 67 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.91, and they have also made 549 shots, out of which 202 remained on target. Although Manchester City has scored just 2 penalties, they have been impressive in big chances, creating 86 till now. Their defensive side has also maintained its momentum, conceding 43 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23. The team also holds 11 clean sheets and 83 saves in 35 matches, marking the best form of its defensive side lately.

Erling Haaland has maintained his spot as the top performer for Manchester City, holding 21 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. Haaland will be heading to the next game with other goal scorers such as Omar Marmoush, with 6 goals in 13 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 26 appearances, Savinho, with a goal and 8 assists in 27 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 6 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Kevin de Bruyne, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 25 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 5 assists in 24 appearances, James McAtee, with 3 goals in 14 appearances, Rico Lewis, with a goal and 2 assists in 27 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 34 appearances. Ederson once again performed well for the team in the previous game, as he now holds 8 clean sheets and 50 saves in 23 appearances.

Manchester City's team looks formidable, with their defensive and attacking side giving their best in the recent games, which also puts more problems for Southampton in the next game. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Also, three of their last five games have been a clean sheet, including two clean sheet wins, which totals their clean sheets to 11 this season in 35 matches. Taking a look at these stats, it is likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Southampton with a clean sheet, and also have a huge margin.

On the other hand, Southampton's performances this season have been one of a kind which the team would like to forget, as they hold just 2 wins and 28 losses in 35 matches. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score just 3 goals and conceded 11 goals combined. Overall they have scored just 25 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.71, and they have also made 328 shots, out of which 107 have remained on target. Till now, Southampton has scored no penalty and created just 44 big chances in all the games. Their defensive side still remains a concern, with the team having conceded 82 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.34. Still, the team has managed to get 2 clean sheets and 150 saves in 35 matches.

Paul Onuachu still remains the top goal scorer for Southampton, having just 4 goals and an assist in 24 appearances. Onuachu will surely require the contribution of other teammates such as Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 32 appearances, Will Smallbone, with a goal in 15 appearances, Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 30 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a goal and an assist in 23 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 31 appearances, Flynn Downes, with a goal in 24 appearances, Lesley Ugochukwu, with a goal and an assist in 24 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with a goal in 32 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 29 appearances, and Yukinari Sugawara, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances. Aaron Ramsdale still continues to perform with the gloves, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 113 saves in 27 appearances.

Fortunately, no player from either Southampton or Manchester City is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will allow both teams to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming match. But, taking a look at the past records, it is also likely that Southampton will get at least two yellow cards in the next match.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Southampton vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 102

Southampton Wins: 33

Manchester City Wins: 42

Matches are Drawn: 27

Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 12.00

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.24

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.