SHFC (Southampton) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction SHFC 5 % Chance of Winning NUFC 95 % Bet Now! Southampton will now be going against Newcastle United on the 23rd match day of the tournament, as both teams eagerly eye for a win in this encounter. Newcastle United will be looking forward to this match as an opportunity to enter the top four in the standings, where they hold the sixth spot, equalising with Manchester City. On the other hand, Southampton had a terrible run in the Premier League, as the team is sitting in the last spot, looking forward to their second win and avoiding Relegation. Southampton are heading off to this match following a loss against Nottingham Forest in their previous one by 3-2. Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu were able to bag goals for the team. Newcastle United also lost their previous match against Bournemouth by 4-1, as Bruno Guimarães was the only player to score a goal for the team. Bournemouth dominated the game, tackling Newcastle’s defence from the beginning.

On this page Facts:

Southampton vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Southampton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Southampton vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: In their previous head-to-head match, Newcastle United were able to secure a win over Southampton, with Joelinton scoring a goal for the team in the 45th minute.

Newcastle United’s performance at the St Mary's Stadium has been impressive in their last few occurrences, as the team has won three of their last four games in the Stadium.

The last time Newcastle United and Southampton went at the St Mary's Stadium, Newcastle United won by 4-1, with Miguel Almirón, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, and Chris Wood being the goal scorers for Newcastle United.

In their last five head-to-head matches, Newcastle United have managed to score 2 goals or more in four of them, whereas Southampton had only been able to score 2 goals in two games, out of which the team lost one and the other resulted in a draw.

Southampton has won just two matches against Newcastle United since 2016, with their last win coming on 6 November 2020 in the Premier League. Since then, the team has lost seven out of their last eight matches against Newcastle United.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Southampton and Newcastle United has clearly been in the favour of Newcastle United. The former has been able to secure just one win in their last 13 matches against each other, as 9 matches were won by Newcastle United, with the remaining ending up in a draw.

Newcastle still could face some challenges in their defence, as the team conceded four goals in their previous match. This was also the highest number of goals that the team conceded as compared to their last few games in the tournament. However, Southampton's attacking side has not made much impact in the tournament till now.

With an impressive goal-scoring ability, with 1.73 goals per match this season, Newcastle United will be taking up the opportunity to take early leads and grab a win. Based on their overall form, Newcastle United have a higher chances of winning in their upcoming match against Southampton.

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Southampton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United enters this match being the top contender for the win, as Southampton also eyes to turn the momentum and grab a win. Both teams are heading over to this match with a loss in their previous one, as Newcastle is also looking for an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. Moreover, their records at the St Mary's Stadium have also been impressive, with the team being able to secure a win in three of their last four away matches, this further boosts their confidence for the next game. Bookies also predict it to be a high-scoring match for Newcastle United, as they are favoured with the odds of 1.44. On the other hand, Southampton will also try its best to give a fight, as the team stands with the odds of 6.80.

Newcastle United also showed some great performances in its previous away matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with the team winning both games by 2-1 and 2-0 respectively. This also shows the strength of their attack even in Away games, giving them an edge in the next match at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton, on the other hand, has not been able to perform well in the current season, as the team's defence and attack have struggled. They lost the previous home match against Brentford by 5-0, which came in as a devastating loss for the team. Even before that, they lost another home match against West Ham by 1-0, which shows the inability of their attack to score goals on the home ground. Newcastle United has secured four wins in their last five matches, with the only loss coming in their previous match against Bournemouth. Southampton has failed to secure even a single win in their last five games and lost all of them.

Based on these stats, it can be predicted that Newcastle United will be winning the match against Southampton by a margin of at least 2 goals. It is expected for the team to win by a clear margin and likely to clean sheet them in the match. Southampton’s defence has not been up to the mark in the home matches, as the team conceded several goals, which could be an advantage for Newcastle United's strong attack. Moreover, the team also has a formidable defence, which has allowed them to maintain a clean sheet in three of their last five matches, giving them an upper hand in both attack and defence.

When it comes to total goals scored, this match is expected to be high in numbers. Taking a look at the goal-scoring abilities of Newcastle and the recent form of defenders in Southampton, it appears that this match will be a goal-scoring one for Newcastle United. Hence, it is predicted that the next match could have 2.5 goals or above to be scored by both teams combined.

Alexander Isak is the leading goal scorer for Newcastle United, with 15 goals and 5 assists in 20 appearances, as he prepares for the upcoming match against Southampton. Also, his performances in the last few games, along with the two goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers, showcase his dominant form in the Premier League. This makes him likely to find the net in the next match, or he could also end the game with some assists, guiding other forwards like Anthony Gordon or Joelinton. Even in the previous match between Southampton and Newcastle, Joelinton came out to be the sole goal scorer in the same.

Southampton's Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen, and Albert Grønbæk will be missing out on the next match against Newcastle United due to injury concerns. Moreover, Flynn Downes is just one yellow card away from the suspension, which could likely happen in the next match. It is expected that Southampton could receive 2 yellow cards in this match.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Southampton.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played:109

Southampton Wins:38

Newcastle United Wins:47

Draw:24

Southampton vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH) - 1.44

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH) - 6.80

Match to end in a Draw (PARIMATCH) - 5.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.