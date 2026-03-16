Sunderland vs Brentford Match Prediction SAFC 47 % Chance of Winning BFC 53 % Bet Now! The intensity heightens in the third match week of the Premier League, as Sunderland prepares to go against Brentford. This match will be played on 30 August at 7:30 PM IST, at Stadium of Light, which means Sunderland takes the home ground advantage. Having secured a win and a loss in its first two matches, Sunderland currently stands in the 7th spot in the leaderboard. They will be eager to regain their winning momentum in the next game against Brentford. On the other hand, Brentford has also secured a win and a loss in its first two games, but it holds 10th spot in the standings. The team will be eager to reach close to the top five by defeating Sunderland in the next game. Sunderland is heading to this game after losing to Burnley by 2-0 in its previous clash, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford has regained its winning momentum after defeating Aston Villa by 1-0 in its last game, which was a home match for them. The next Premier League clash between them will be intense as both teams eye their second win of the season.

Sunderland vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brentford holds the upper hand against Sunderland in the recent head-to-head encounters against each other. Although they have not faced each other in the Premier League, in their last five head-to-head matches, Brentford has secured two wins and Sunderland has won none, while the remaining three ended in a draw.

Since Brentford has been strong against Sunderland in recent games and also takes home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning. But it should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two away games, losing to Nottingham Forest by 3-1, and having drawn the other against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-1.

On the other hand, Sunderland will be standing as a close contender, as the team holds a better overall record over Brentford, and also takes home ground advantage in the next game. They have not lost any of their last two home games, having drawn against Coventry by 1-1, and winning the other against West Ham United by 3-0.

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Sunderland vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Sunderland and Brentford will be an intense one to watch, as Brentford enters the game as the favourites to win. The team has showcased strong performances against Sunderland in recent encounters and has also regained its winning momentum, which will help it to get an upper hand in the next game. On the other hand, Sunderland will take advantage of their home ground and try their best to turn the game to their side. Therefore, Brentford, with the odds of 2.60, has a higher chance of winning their upcoming match against Sunderland, with the odds of 2.85.

Brentford is currently placed 10th in the Premier League standings, as the team holds one win and one loss in the two matches it has played. Their attacking side has managed to score 2 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 10 shots, out of which 8 shots were on target inside the box. Brentford holds their XG rate at 2.7, and they have also managed to score a penalty this season. But their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 16 interceptions and 10 blocks in the season.

Their forward side covers just a few formidable players, such as Igor Thiago, with a goal and 27 passes in 2 appearances, Dango Ouattara, with a goal and 12 passes in an appearance, and Keane Lewis-Potter, with 24 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances. But their midfield unit covers the real strength, including players such as Mikkel Damsgaard, with 22 passes and 3 tackles in an appearance, Kevin Schade, with 20 passes and 4 tackles in 2 appearances, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with 41 passes and 5 tackles, Jordan Henderson, with 32 passes and 2 tackles, Mathias Jensen, with 29 passes and 4 tackles, Yoane Wissa, with 45 goals and 11 assists in 137 appearances, Antoni Milambo, with 11 passes and 3 tackles in an appearance, and Yunus Konak. Moving to its defensive side, Brentford has Sepp van den Berg, with 2 interceptions and 4 blocks in 2 appearances, Nathan Collins, with a tackle and 2 interceptions, Michael Kayode, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions, Benjamin Arthur, Rico Henry, with a tackle and an interception, and Aaron Hickey, with 3 tackles. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, with a clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 appearances.

It can be seen that Brentford will be going to its upcoming match against Sunderland with a formidable team, which might help them to secure the win. However, their form remains a question, as the team has scored 6 and conceded 7 goals in its last five Premier League matches. If they are able to bring up some improvements to the defensive side, they will be able to put more pressure on Sunderland in the next game. As of now, it is likely that Brentford will win the next game over Sunderland without a clean sheet.

Sunderland, on the other hand, suffered a setback in its previous match, which put them down in 7th spot, with a win and a loss in two matches. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals and has conceded just 5 goals. This season, the team has scored 3 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 12 shots, out of which 7 shots were on target inside the box. Sunderland also had its XG rate at 1.53, as the team made 939 passes in its initial two games. In its defensive unit, the team has conceded 2 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also secured 16 interceptions and 7 blocks in 2 matches.

Sunderland will be heading to the upcoming match with forwards such as Chemsdine Talbi, with an assist and 40 passes in 2 appearances, Eliezer Mayenda, with a goal and 3 passes, Simon Adingra, with 36 passes and a tackle, Wilson Isidor, with a goal and a pass, Romaine Mundle, Ahmed Abdullahi, and Milan Aleksic. To their midfield unit, the team has Habib Diarra, with 60 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 87 passes and 4 tackles, Granit Xhaka, with 153 passes and 3 tackles, Harrison Jones, Dan Neil, Alan Browne, Chris Rigg, and Luke O'Nien. Their defensive side has stars such as Dan Ballard, with a goal and 4 blocks in 2 appearances, Reinildo Mandava, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions, Trai Hume, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions, Omar Alderete, with an assist and 3 tackles, Jenson Seelt, with 4 tackles and a block, Arthur Masuaku, with 247 tackles and 118 interceptions in 105 appearances, Leo Hjelde, and Dennis Cirkin. Robin Roefs will again be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having a clean sheet and 4 saves in 2 appearances.

With the upcoming match between Sunderland and Brentford being the third of the season for both teams, they will be able to use their line-ups freely, as none of the players is at risk of a suspension. Brentford, however, has received 3 yellow cards in just two games, which makes them likely to get another two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Sunderland vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 19

Sunderland Wins: 9

Brentford Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 4

Sunderland vs Brentford Betting Odds

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.85

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.60

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.32

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.