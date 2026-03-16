TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction TOT 89 % Chance of Winning AFCB 11 % Bet Now! Fans are excited for the third match week of the Premier League, as it features two strong teams, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth, going against each other. This match will be played on 30 August at 7:30 PM IST, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, offering them a home ground advantage. The team has won both of its inaugural games this season, which puts them at the 2nd spot in the rankings. If they are able to defeat Bournemouth in the next game, it will be a fairytale start for them in the new season. On the other hand, Bournemouth has secured a win and a loss so far, which puts them down in 9th spot in the Premier League standings. The team will also be eager to secure its second win of the season against Tottenham. Tottenham Hotspur are heading to this game after defeating Manchester City by 0-2 in their previous away game. On the other hand, Bournemouth also defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0 in its previous match, which was also a home game for the team. Since both teams are now eyeing to continue their winning momentum in the Premier League, it will be intense to see which one of them is able to do it in the next game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong over Bournemouth in the clashes against each other. But in the last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the competition has been levelled, as both Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur have defeated each other twice, with one game ending in a draw.

As Tottenham Hotspur holds a superior record over Bournemouth, combined with their home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Their form in the recent home games has been mixed, with the team losing to Brighton by 1-4 and winning over Burnley by 3-0.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has regained its winning momentum and also showcased a fight against Tottenham in the recent games. But, it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Manchester City by 3-1 and Liverpool by 4-2.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will be intense, where the home team coming out as the favourites to win. They have been strong over Bournemouth in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which might help the team to come out victorious in the next game and get to the top in the standings. On the other hand, Bournemouth will be taking advantage of its regained form, which might give it a chance in the next game. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 1.75, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Bournemouth, with the odds of 4.45.

Tottenham Hotspur have won both of their initial matches this season, which puts them at the 2nd place in the standings. On its attacking side, the team has showcased strong performances, scoring 5 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.50, and they have also made 22 shots, out of which 8 shots have been on target inside the box. Their XG rate currently stands at 3.43, and the team also made 842 passes in the two games. Dominance has also been shown by the team in its defense, having conceded no goals, with 8 interceptions and 5 blocks.

In its attacking side, Tottenham Hotspur has Richarlison, with 2 goals and an assist in 2 appearances, Brennan Johnson, with 2 goals and 29 passes, Mathys Tel, with 4 passes in just one appearance, Manor Solomon, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 2 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Dane Scarlett, with an assist in 9 appearances, and Wilson Odobert, with 6 passes in 2 appearances this season. Their midfield unit also covers a strong line-up with players such as João Palhinha, with a goal and 40 passes in 2 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 2 assists and 42 passes, Pape Matar Sarr, with an assist and 4 tackles, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 49 passes and 3 tackles, Dejan Kulusevski, with 22 goals and 22 assists in 116 appearances, James Maddison, with 56 goals and 48 assists in 222 appearances, and Yves Bissouma, with just 5 goals and 2 assists in 191 appearances. Tottenham Hotspur also has a good defensive unit with stars such as Cristian Romero, with 3 interceptions and 3 blocks in 2 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 3 tackles, Djed Spence, with 2 tackles, Micky van de Ven, with 2 tackles and an interception, Kota Takai, Luka Vuskovic, and Destiny Udogie, with 143 tackles and 59 interceptions in 53 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, with 2 clean sheets and 8 saves in 2 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur will be going to its next game against Bournemouth with a formidable line-up, which will help them to secure their third win of the season. Their form has improved, as the team has scored 6 goals and conceded 8 goals combined in its last five matches. Moreover, both of their last two wins have been with a clean sheet, which will pose more challenges to the attacking unit of Bournemouth in the next game. Taking a look at such factors, it is also likely that Tottenham Hotspur will win the next game against Bournemouth with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has just regained its winning momentum, which might help it to get an unexpected win in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has also scored 6 goals and conceded 8 goals, showcasing a similar form to Tottenham. Currently standing in 9th position, Bournemouth has scored 3 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 14 shots, out of which 7 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 2.99 after two games, as the team has also made 746 passes. Their defensive side seems out of form, with the team conceding 4 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2, and they have also made 17 interceptions and 4 blocks.

Their forwards side covers players such as Evanilson, with 27 passes in 2 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 2 goals and an assist, Eli Kroupi, Ben Gannon-Doak, Justin Kluivert, with 6 passes in a single appearance, Enes Ünal, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, and Amine Adli. Talking about its midfield unit, it has been strong with the inclusion of stars such as Lewis Cook, with a goal and 12 assists in 172 appearances, David Brooks, with an assist and 37 passes in 2 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with a goal and 65 passes, Tyler Adams, with 80 passes and 7 tackles, Philip Billing, with 12 goals and 4 assists in 152 appearances, and Ben Winterburn. In its defensive side, Bournemouth has Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception in 2 appearances, Adrien Truffert, with 2 tackles and a block, Bafodé Diakité, with 5 tackles and an interception, Marcos Senesi, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions, James Hill, with an interception, Julio Soler, and Chris Mepham, with 85 tackles and 68 interceptions in 61 appearances. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having secured a clean sheet and 7 saves in 2 appearances.

In the upcoming match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth, no player is at risk of suspension, allowing both teams to use their line-ups wisely. However, it should be noted that Bournemouth has received 4 yellow cards in the first two games, making them likely to receive another two in the next game.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 17

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 10

Bournemouth Wins: 4

Matches are Drawn: 3

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.75

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.