MCI (Manchester City) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction MCI 89 % Chance of Winning TOT 11 % Bet Now! The second match week of the Premier League is set for a much anticipated clash, as Manchester City will be going against Tottenham Hotspur. This match will be played on 23 August at 5:00 PM IST, at the Etihad Stadium, which means Manchester City takes the home ground advantage. Currently the team stands at top spot in the rankings, winning their first match, and they will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game too. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur also started off the season with a win, which puts them at the 3rd spot. Although the next game against Manchester City will be challenging, they will be eager to win and rank up to the top. In its previous match, Manchester City secured a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-4, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur also started off the season with a win, defeating Burnley by 3-0 in a home clash. Both teams will be eager to secure a consecutive win to gain the top spot, but only one could succeed in this.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Manchester City has shown strong performances against Tottenham Hotspur in the head-to-head encounters. But both teams have given equal competition in the last five head-to-head matches, as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have secured two wins each, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

Having a strong head-to-head record along with the home ground advantage, Manchester City has a higher chance to win the game. The team has been victorious in both of its last two home games, winning against Bournemouth by 3-1, and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to take advantage of its winning momentum in the next game. The team has not won any of its last two away games in the Premier League, losing against Aston Villa by 0-2, and having drawn against West Ham United by 1-1.

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Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur is awaited by the fans, where the home team emerges as the favourites to win. Taking the home ground advantage, Manchester City also have a strong record over Tottenham Hotspur, which could help them to secure yet another win in this tournament. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to continue its regained winning momentum to secure a win over Manchester City. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.51, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 5.95.

Manchester City currently stands at the top in the Premier League standings, as they received a rocking start to the tournament. Having scored 4 goals in their opening match, their goal-per-match rate stands at 4, which they will be looking forward to maintaining in the next game. Along with that, the team made 8 shots, out of which 4 remained on target, as they were also able to increase their XG to 2.47 this season. Coming to its defensive side, Manchester City had a strong start, as the team held 7 interceptions and 3 blocks, starting the tournament with a clean sheet win.

Coming to their forwards, Manchester City has stars like Erling Haaland, with 2 goals in the last game, Jérémy Doku, with 19 passes, Savinho, with a goal in 29 appearances, and Omar Marmoush, with 6 passes in the last game. Their midfield unit still stands strong, with players like Oscar Bobb, with an assist in the last game, Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and an assist in the last game, Bernardo Silva, with 34 passes in the last game, Mateo Kovacic, with 11 goals and 15 assists in 203 appearances, Nico González, with 78 passes in the last game, Rodri, with 22 goals and 21 assists in 175 appearances, Rayan Cherki, with a goal in the last game, Phil Foden, with 61 goals and 28 assists in 192 appearances, and James McAtee, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 48 appearances. Moving to its defensive side, the team has Rico Lewis, with a tackle and two interceptions in the last game, John Stones, with a block in the last game, Rúben Dias, with an interception and a block in the last game, Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions in the last game, Josko Gvardiol, with 71 interceptions and 32 blocks in 65 appearances, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and Manuel Akanji, with 48 interceptions and 29 blocks in 85 appearances. James Trafford will be their primary goalkeeper, with 3 saves and a clean sheet in the opening game.

With their team in a solid form, Manchester City will be using it to their advantage to come out victorious. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just one goal in these games. This not only shows how strong their attacking side is, it also shows the dominance of its defensive unit. Moreover, four of their last five matches have resulted in a clean sheet, which will further put some pressure on the attackers of Tottenham Hotspur. It is now likely that Manchester City will win the next game over Tottenham Hotspur with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to continue their winning momentum, which they regained at the start of the season. Holding the third spot in the rankings, Tottenham eyes for a win to get to the top spot in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 5 goals, but also conceded 9 goals in these games. Still, this season has been good for them in the first game, as the team scored 3 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 3, and they also made 12 shots, out of which 4 shots were on target inside the box. Putting their XG rate at 2.32, Tottenham also made 511 passes in the match. Their defensive unit also remained strong, with an interception and two blocks in the last game.

The team has forwards such as Richarlison, with 2 goals in the last game, Brennan Johnson, with a goal, Dominic Solanke, with 38 goals and 16 assists in 162 appearances, Mathys Tel, with 4 passes in the last game, Manor Solomon, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Wilson Odobert, with 3 passes in the last game, and Dane Scarlett, with an assist in 9 appearances. In the midfield unit, the team has Mohammed Kudus, with 2 assists in the last game, Pape Matar Sarr, with an assist, Archie Gray, with 41 passes, Lucas Bergvall, with 22 passes, Yves Bissouma, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 191 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 22 goals and 22 assists in 116 appearances, and James Maddison, with 56 goals and 48 assists in 222 appearances. In its defensive unit, Tottenham has Pedro Porro, with 2 tackles in the last game, Cristian Romero, with 2 blocks, Micky van de Ven, with a tackle and an interception, Djed Spence, with 51 passes, Destiny Udogie, with 59 interceptions and 14 blocks in 53 appearances, Ben Davies, with 349 interceptions and 131 blocks in 313 appearances, and Kevin Danso, with 8 interceptions and 17 blocks in 16 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario secured a clean sheet and 4 saves for the team in the last game.

None of the players from either Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur is close to a suspension in the Premier League, which means that fans will be able to see a fair encounter between them, as both sides bring their best. However, Tottenham Hotspur is also predicted to get at least two yellow cards in their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-head

Matches Played: 174

Manchester City Wins: 69

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 68

Matches are Drawn: 37

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.51

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.