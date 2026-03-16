TOT (Tottenham Spurs) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction TOT 47 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 53 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 38th match day of the Premier League will feature the clash between Tottenham Spurs and Brighton. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, giving them the home ground advantage. Having secured consecutive losses in their last few games, Tottenham have dropped down to the 17th spot with 11 wins in 37 matches. They will be eager to defeat Brighton in the next game and end the campaign on a high note. On the other hand, Brighton has maintained its top form this season, holding the 8th spot with 15 wins in 37 matches. A win in the next game against the Spurs could help them for a better finish. In its previous match, Tottenham suffered a loss against Aston Villa by 0-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton defeated the table-toppers Liverpool by 3-2 in its previous match, which was also a home game for the team. As one team aims to regain its form, the other aims to continue its winning streak in the next match.

Tottenham Spurs vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Tottenham Spurs hold the upper hand over Brighton in the games against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the Spurs have won three games and Brighton won the remaining two.

But Brighton has showcased better form this season, which further increases their chances of winning in the next game. However, their away form has been mixed lately, as the team holds a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-0 and a loss against Brentford by 2-4.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs hold the home ground advantage, combined with a strong record against Brighton, which might help them to win. But they have lost both of their last two home games, losing to Crystal Palace by 0-2 and Nottingham Forest by 1-2.

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Tottenham Spurs vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and Tottenham Spurs will be a close one, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances in the current phases of the tournament, which will play a vital role if they want to win in the next match. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs aim to turn the tables, considering their home ground advantage and strong head-to-head record over Brighton. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.47, has a higher chance of winning in the next match against Tottenham Spurs, with the odds of 3.20.

Brighton has started to dominate well in the current phases, as the team holds the 8th spot in the rankings with 15 wins and 9 losses in 37 matches. This season, they have scored 62 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.68, and they have also made 510 shots, out of which 183 remained on target. Having scored 6 penalties till now, Brighton has also created 75 big chances across all the matches they have played. But their defensive side didn't perform well in most of the games, due to which they conceded 58 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.57. Their recent performances have helped the team get 8 clean sheets and 93 saves in 37 matches.

Brighton's forward side has been stellar, including strikers such as João Pedro, with 10 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 10 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, and Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances. Their midfielders also cover star players including Kaoru Mitoma, with 10 goals and 3 assists in 35 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with 2 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 3 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with a goal and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Brajan Gruda, with a goal and 4 assists in 20 appearances, Matt O'Riley, with a goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances, and Ferdi Kadioglu, with a goal in 6 appearances. Even on the defensive side, some players have contributed to the goal scoring, such as Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal in 33 appearances, and Pervis Estupiñán, with a goal and an assist in 30 appearances. Bart Verbruggen has been the stalwart at the goalpost for Brighton, having 7 clean sheets and 90 saves in 35 appearances.

Brighton holds a formidable team, combined with their winning streak, which could help them to defeat the Spurs at their own home ground in the next match. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 11 goals, but they have also conceded 9 goals in these games. Along with that, only one of their last three wins has been with a clean sheet, which takes their total clean sheets to 8 in 37 matches. But their defensive side could pose some challenges to the attacking side of the Spurs since they have not been able to perform well lately. It is likely that Brighton will defeat Tottenham Spurs with a clean sheet in the next game.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs had a great start to the season, but the recent losses have pushed them down to the 17th spot with 11 wins and 21 losses in 37 matches. Also, they have scored just 3 goals while conceding 12 goals in their last five matches. Their attacking side has dominated this season, scoring 63 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.70, and they have also made 493 shots, out of which 183 remained on target. Scoring just 2 penalties, the Spurs have also created 73 big chances in all the games combined. But their defensive side has lacked strength, conceding 61 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.65. Still, the team holds 6 clean sheets and 119 saves in 37 matches.

For forwards, the Spurs have strikers such as Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 30 appearances, Richarlison, with 4 goals and an assist in 14 appearances, Brennan Johnson, with 11 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Wilson Odobert, with a goal in 15 appearances, and Mathys Tel, with 2 goals and an assist in 12 appearances. In the midfield unit, they have players like Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 27 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 25 appearances, and James Maddison, with 9 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances. Their defensive side also got some goal scorers in the form of Cristian Romero, with a goal in 18 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, and Djed Spence, with a goal and 2 assists in 24 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario still continues to be their top goalkeeper, with 4 clean sheets and 64 saves in 23 appearances.

No players from either Tottenham Spurs or Brighton are currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their line-ups well in their final league game. However, it can also be predicted that Tottenham Spurs will receive at least two yellow cards in their upcoming match against Brighton.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Tottenham Spurs vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 30

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 18

Brighton Wins: 8

Matches are Drawn: 4

Tottenham Spurs vs Brighton Betting Odds

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.20

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.47

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.