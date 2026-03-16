TOT (Tottenham Spurs) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction TOT 49 % Chance of Winning CPFC 51 % Bet Now! The Premier League is yet again set for a thriller as Tottenham Spurs goes against Crystal Palace on the 36th match day. This match will be played on 11 May at 6:45 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Suffering from a losing streak, the Spurs currently stand at the 16th spot in the rankings with 11 wins in 35 matches. If they are able to put a halt to their losing streak in the next game, it could help them get to the top fifteen. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also given mediocre performances lately, holding 12th spot with 11 wins in 35 matches. Looking forward to ending its inconsistency, they will be eager to win and reach the top ten. The previous games didn't go well for both teams as Tottenham Spurs had an away game against West Ham United, which finished in a 1-1 draw. And Crystal Palace had a home clash against Nottingham Forest, which also finished in a 1-1 draw. As both teams now aim to end their losing streak in the next Premier League match, only one will be able to succeed.

Tottenham Spurs vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Tottenham Spurs have lately been strong against Crystal Palace in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the Spurs have come out victorious in four games, and Crystal Palace won the remaining one.

However, Crystal Palace has showcased better form currently in the Premier League, which increases their chances of winning. But their away form has been questionable, which includes a 2-2 draw against Arsenal and losses against Newcastle United by 0-5 and Manchester City by 2-5.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs also stands as a close contender, as they have been strong against Crystal Palace lately, and will also take home ground advantage. Their recent home form has been mixed, winning one game against Southampton by 3-1 and losing the other to Nottingham Forest by 1-2.

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Tottenham Spurs vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The next clash on the 36th match day of the Premier League between Tottenham Spurs and Crystal Palace will be a thriller, where the away team emerges as the favourites to win. Taking a look at their current team form, along with their performances this season, Crystal Palace holds the upper hand in the next game. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs stand close to turning the tables, as they have been strong against Crystal Palace in recent games and also have home ground advantage. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.53, has slightly more chance of winning in the next game, as compared to Tottenham Spurs, who are close to the odds of 2.70.

Crystal Palace's performances in the current edition of the Premier League have been mixed, which puts them in the 12th spot with 11 wins and 11 losses in 35 matches. The team's attacking side has performed well, having scored 44 goals till now, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.26, and they have also made 471 shots, out of which 161 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, Crystal Palace has been great, scoring 3, and the team also created 73 big chances in the tournament so far. However, the concern lies with their defence, which has conceded 48 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.37. Still, the team has been able to secure 10 clean sheets and 100 saves in 35 matches.

For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta has been the star performer this season, as he holds 14 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances. Besides him, the team also got other formidable scorers such as Matheus França, with a goal in 2 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and an assist in 26 appearances, Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 5 goals and 8 assists in 31 appearances, Justin Devenny, with a goal in 20 appearances, Romain Esse, with a goal in 4 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and an assist in 32 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances, Chris Richards, with a goal in 21 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team has an in-form player, Dean Henderson, who holds 10 clean sheets and 100 saves across 35 appearances.

Crystal Palace now has a formidable line-up, with some improvements lately in its defensive side, which could be helpful for the team to secure a win over Tottenham Spurs. However, their form has been questionable, as the team has scored a combined total of 5 goals and conceded 13 goals in their last five matches. The last three games of Crystal Palace resulted in a draw, showcasing that the team is now just on the verge of ending its losing momentum, and the game against the Spurs could be an opportunity. But their defensive side still doesn't look very strong, due to which it is unlikely for Crystal Palace to defeat Tottenham Spurs with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, the performances of Tottenham Spurs have also dropped to a great extent, which now puts them at the 16th spot with 11 wins and 19 losses. In their last five matches, the Spurs have scored a combined total of 8 goals but conceded 13 goals in these games. Their attacking side remains dominant, as it holds 63 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.80, and they have also made 482 shots, out of which 181 remained on target. But, the Spurs have scored just 2 penalties and created 71 big chances across all the games, which is comparatively lower than Crystal Palace. Their defensive side has also not performed well, as it conceded 57 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.63. Still, the team holds 6 clean sheets and 106 saves in 35 matches.

For the Spurs, Brennan Johnson has been the star with 11 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances. However, they will also require the contribution of other goal scorers such as Dominic Solanke, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Wilson Odobert, with a goal in 13 appearances, Mathys Tel, with 2 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 28 appearances, Richarlison, with 4 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 25 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances, James Maddison, with 9 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances, Djed Spence, with a goal and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances, and Cristian Romero, with a goal in 18 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario needs to improve his performances at the goalpost, as he holds 4 clean sheets and 64 saves in 23 appearances.

No player from either Crystal Palace or Tottenham Spurs is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their players wisely in the next game. But, if we take a look at the previous records, it can also be predicted that Tottenham Spurs will get at least two yellow cards in the game against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Tottenham Spurs vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 60

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 33

Crystal Palace Wins: 12

Matches are Drawn: 15

Tottenham Spurs vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.70

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.53

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.