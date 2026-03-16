TOT (Tottenham Spurs) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction TOT 59 % Chance of Winning MUFC 41 % Bet Now! The last match of the 25th match day of the Premier League is set to be an intense encounter, as Tottenham Spurs will be going against Manchester United. This match is set to take place on 16 February at 10:00 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which also serves as a home ground for the Spurs. In the current season, Tottenham Spurs have given some mixed performances, as the team holds 14th spot in the standings with 8 wins and 13 losses. They'll be looking forward to a win to rank closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Manchester United holds the 13th spot in the standings with 8 wins and 11 losses in 24 matches. They will also be having the aim to win this clash and gain some much-needed points. In their previous match, Tottenham Spurs secured a win over Brentford by 0-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United lost their previous match against Crystal Palace, which was a home game for the team. As one team is heading with a win while the other with a loss, the next game promises to be a thriller.

Tottenham Spurs vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Recently, the Spurs have been strong against Manchester United whenever they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the Spurs have been able to secure wins in two games, while Manchester United won just one game. The remaining two matches between these teams resulted in a draw.

With a strong record over Manchester United lately, the Spurs enter the next clash with a higher chance of winning. Along with that, the team also holds a home ground advantage which could help them to secure a win. But they have lost their last two home games against Leicester City and Newcastle United, both by 1-2.

On the other hand, Manchester United will surely be facing a tough challenge in the upcoming match but they've shown better form and could change the game. Even in their last two away games, the team has been undefeated, which includes a win over Fulham by 1-0 and a draw against Liverpool by 2-2.

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Tottenham Spurs vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Spurs enter the upcoming match against Manchester United as the close favourites to come out victorious. Their recent records over Manchester United have been favourable, and the team also holds the home-ground advantage which could help them to secure a win in this closely contested game. The Spurs were also able to break their losing streak in the tournament, which further boosted their confidence for the match against United. Thus, Tottenham Spurs, with odds of 2.44, have a higher chance of winning as compared to Manchester United, with odds of 2.67, who are also not far behind in this game.

Tottenham Spurs had a great start to the tournament but the team went through an unwanted losing streak in the current phases. The team holds the 14th spot in the standings with 8 wins and 13 losses, as a win against Manchester United could push them closer to the top ten. In this season, they have been able to score 48 goals which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 346 shots, out of which 129 were on target. Although they have not been able to score a single penalty in the current season, the team has also created 57 big chances. In its defence, they have conceded 37 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.54. However, they have also been able to grab 5 clean sheets and 71 saves this season.

For the Spurs, Brennan Johnson has been the star striker with 7 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances. In the upcoming match against Manchester United, he will be having the company of other players like Son Heung-Min, with 6 goals and 7 assists in 21 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 18 appearances, Richarlison, with 2 goals and one assist in 9 appearances. James Maddison, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, and Dejan Kulusevski, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will rely on key performers like Guglielmo Vicario, with 3 clean sheets and 29 saves in 12 appearances, and Fraser Forster, with one clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances.

With their defence and attack in full form, the Tottenham Spurs will be heading to the next game against Manchester United with a slightly higher hand, which could help them to come out victorious. In their last five matches, the team scored a combined total of 7 goals but conceded 9, which showcased the need for some improvements in its defence. This was also visible in its previous match, as they secured a clean sheet win over Brentford. The team now has five clean sheets in the tournament and will be eyeing for another one against Manchester United. It can be predicted for the Spurs to win the clash against Manchester United, where a clean sheet is likely to happen.

On the other hand, Manchester United has shown slightly better form as compared to Tottenham Spurs in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds 13th spot in the standings, with just one point ahead of Spurs, having secured 8 wins and 11 losses so far. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 7 goals and conceded just 8 goals, which shows the challenges their defence could face against Spurs. Throughout the season, United scored 28 goals at a goal-per-match rate of 1.17 and made 319 shots, out of which 107 were on target. They have also managed to score 3 penalties and created 47 big chances in the tournament. However, their defence has also been at par, conceding 34 goals, with goals conceded per match rate of 1.42, and has secured 7 clean sheets and 59 saves in 24 games.

Manchester United is also ready for the upcoming match against the Spurs with their star performer, Amad Diallo, who has scored 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances. He will appear in the game with other strikers like Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 3 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 2 goals in 19 appearances; and Bruno Fernandes, with 5 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on André Onana, with 7 clean sheets and 59 saves in 24 appearances.

Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte, and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. No player from the Spurs is close to receiving a suspension in the tournament, which shows that the Spurs won't be facing any issues with the playtime of their key players. It can be predicted that Manchester United to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Spurs.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Spurs to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Tottenham Spurs vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 203

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 56

Manchester United Wins: 95

Matches are Drawn: 52

Tottenham Spurs vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.44

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.67

Matches to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.