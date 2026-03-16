TOT (Tottenham Spurs) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction TOT 93 % Chance of Winning SHFC 7 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 31st match day of the Premier League will be between Tottenham Spurs and Southampton. This clash will be played on 6 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which also serves as a home ground to the Spurs. Their performances in this season have deteriorated, with the team holding 14th spot in the rankings with 10 wins in 30 matches. If they are able to win the next game, it could help them get closer to the top ten spots. On the other hand, Southampton have clearly struggled to secure wins this season, as the team holds the last spot in the standings with 2 wins in 30 matches. They will also be eager to break the losing rhythm in the next Premier League clash. In its previous match, Tottenham Spurs lost to Chelsea by 0-1, which was an away clash for the team. On the other hand, Southampton had a draw in its previous match against Crystal Palace by 1-1, which was a home game for the team. With both teams aiming to break their losing streak, only one will be able to do it in the next clash.

Tottenham Spurs vs Southampton Chances of Winning

Tottenham Spurs has been strong against Southampton in the majority of the games where these teams have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the Spurs have been victorious in two games as Southampton only won one. The remaining two games between them have ended up in a draw.

With a strong record over Southampton, Tottenham Spurs have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the match will be played at their home ground, which adds to the advantage. In its last two home games, the team has been winless, losing against Manchester City by 0-1 and the other game against Bournemouth ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Southampton faces various challenges in the upcoming match against the Spurs. They have lost both of their last two away games this season, losing against Liverpool by 1-3 and Chelsea by 0-4. As the team eyes to break its losing streak, the Spurs stand as a dominant force.

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Tottenham Spurs vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Spurs enter the upcoming Premier League clash against Southampton as the clear favourites to win. They have shown strong performances against Southampton, which could help the team to secure another win and end its losing streak in this campaign. Along with that, the match will be played at the home ground of the Spurs, which adds to their advantage. Thus, Tottenham Spurs, with the odds of 1.39, have a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Southampton, who are far behind with the odds of 7.45.

Tottenham Spurs had a great start to the tournament but were not able to capitalise on the same, as they encountered consecutive losses. As of now, the team holds 14th spot in the rankings with 10 wins and 16 losses in 30 matches. They have scored an impressive total of 55 goals this season, putting their goal per match rate at 1.83, and they have also made 421 shots, out of which 158 were on target. Along with that, the Spurs have scored a single penalty while also managing to create 64 big chances in the games. Their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 44 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.47. But they have also managed to secure 6 clean sheets and 97 saves so far.

For Tottenham Spurs, Brennan Johnson will be the key performer in the next game, having scored 9 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances. He will also have the company of other players such as Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 27 appearances, Richarlison, with 2 goals and one assist in 9 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances, James Maddison, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Cristian Romero, with one goal in 15 appearances, and Djed Spence, with one goal and one assist in 17 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has a trio of performers, which includes Guglielmo Vicario, with 4 clean sheets and 55 saves in 18 appearances, Fraser Forster, with one clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances, and Antonín Kinsky, with one clean sheet and 11 saves in 4 appearances.

Therefore, Tottenham Spurs will be entering the next Premier League clash against Southampton with a formidable line-up which will help them to secure another win in the tournament. In its last five matches, the Spurs have been able to score a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 7 goals in these games. Their defensive side has been a concern lately, as the team has conceded at least one goal in all of its last five games. Thus, it is likely for Tottenham Spurs to beat Southampton in the next game without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Southampton has not been able to give its best performance in the current season of the Premier League. Standing at the last spot in the rankings, the team has secured just 2 wins and 24 losses in 30 matches. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of just 3 goals while conceding a whopping total of 14 goals in these games. They have scored 22 goals this season, which puts their goal per match rate at 0.73, and they have also made 279 shots, out of which 92 were on target. Southampton is among the only teams who have not scored a single penalty this season, but they have been able to create 37 big chances. Their defensive side has been weak, as the team has conceded 71 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.37. However, they have been able to secure 2 clean sheets and 130 saves so far.

For Southampton, Paul Onuachu will be the key performer in the next game, with 3 goals and one assist in 20 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other players such as Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 27 appearances, Flynn Downes, with one goal in 21 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with one goal and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 29 appearances, Will Smallbone, with one goal in 12 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with one goal in 18 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 26 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with one goal in 27 appearances, and Yukinari Sugawara, with one goal and one assist in 27 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Aaron Ramsdale, with 2 clean sheets and 91 saves in 22 appearances, Joe Lumley, with 13 saves in 3 appearances, and Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances.

Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Mateus Fernandes from Southampton, Rodrigo Bentancur from Tottenham Spurs are the players who are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League. The respective teams might have to compromise on their playtime in the upcoming clash. It is also likely for Southampton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Spurs to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Tottenham Spurs vs Southampton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 134

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 61

Southampton Wins: 40

Matches are Drawn: 33

Tottenham Spurs vs Southampton Betting Odds

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.39

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.