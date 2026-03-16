TOT (Tottenham) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction TOT 93 % Chance of Winning LCFC 7 % Bet Now! On 26th January 2025, the fans are all set to witness a clash between Tottenham and Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in North London. Both the teams have been through a poor run this season as Leicester City is at the 19th position in the points table and are heading towards Relegation after losing 5 out of their last 5 games in the tournament. Their last win in the Premier League came against West Ham by 3-1 on 4th December 2024. Tottenham currently sits 15th in the Premier League table, struggling with a winless streak in their last five matches, including four losses and one draw. Their last victory came on December 16, 2024, with an impressive 5-0 win against Southampton. The team has faced a challenging season and will look to turn things around in their upcoming clash against Leicester City, hoping to secure a much-needed win.

Tottenham vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

Tottenham holds the advantage in their head-to-head record against Leicester City, with 61 wins from 121 matches, while Leicester has managed 38 victories, and 22 games have ended in draws. For this Premier League clash, Tottenham also seems better positioned on the points table, sitting higher with 24 points and securing seven wins in their 22 matches this season.

In their most recent outing, Tottenham narrowly lost 3-2 to Everton, showcasing a solid attacking performance led by Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison. Despite the loss, their attacking players' form could provide the confidence needed to secure a victory against Leicester City. Meanwhile, Leicester comes into this game after a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Fulham, exposing weaknesses in their defence that they will need to address to compete effectively.

Given Tottenham's stronger form and their attacking potential, they appear to have the upper hand heading into this match. Their recent performances suggest that their attack could finally click, giving them the chance to end their current losing streak.

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Tottenham vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham heads into the match against Leicester City as firm favourites, benefiting from home advantage and a boost of confidence following their closely contested previous game. Their recent performances add to their strong position, with odds of 1.48 favouring them. In contrast, Leicester City faces an uphill battle, reflected in their longer odds of 5.85. With Tottenham’s current form and favourable conditions, betting on the home side appears to be a promising option for those looking to capitalize on the match outcome.

Considering the ongoing season, Tottenham has faced some top-tier challenges which have reflected in their performance as matches played stand at 22. The team has secured 7 wins and faced 12 losses, with a goal tally of 45 and 35 goals conceded. Their attack has been active, averaging 2.05 goals per match and producing 318 shots, with 38% shooting accuracy. They have created 54 big chances, but have hit the woodwork 10 times and in terms of team play, Tottenham has made 11,160 passes at an 86% accuracy rate. Defensively, they have managed just 4 clean sheets, conceding 35 goals at 1.59 per match. The team has made 407 tackles with a 65% success rate, and there have been 6 errors leading to goals.

Now, coming to their best performers of the season, James Maddison has been a standout with 22 appearances, scoring 8 goals, providing 4 assists, and creating 4 big chances. Brennan Johnson has also impressed, with 7 goals and 2 assists from 21 appearances, and 45 shots. Son Heung-Min has contributed 6 goals and 6 assists in 19 appearances, showing his all-around influence with 39 shots. In goal, Guglielmo Vicario has played 12 matches, keeping 3 clean sheets, with 29 saves and 13 goals conceded, showing resilience in tough situations. Dejan Kulusevski has been key with 6 goals, 4 assists, and 9 big chances created from 22 appearances.

With the way Tottenham has been playing, we are predicting an easy win for them and getting the desired points to level up in the points table. However, looking at the previous records and matches between both the teams, the Tottenham team might not be getting a clean sheet as Leicester City might finally be able to celebrate because of their attackers. We are expecting the match to finish with a scoreline of 3-1, favouring the Tottenham team while Leicester City might again fail to get their best game in the Premier League match.

Coming to Leicester City, the team has played 22 matches this season, with 3 wins and 14 goals scored and hence are in the bottom 3 of the points table. They have conceded 48 goals, maintaining just 1 clean sheet and their attacking efforts average 1.05 goals per match from 203 shots, with 35% shooting accuracy. In terms of team play, Leicester has completed 9,419 passes, with an 82% pass accuracy rate. Defensively, they have faced challenges, conceding 48 goals at an average of 2.18 per match. The team has made 435 tackles with a 57% success rate and 81 saves this season.

From the Leicester City team, Mads Hermansen has been a key performer, with 16 appearances, 1 clean sheet, and 65 saves, despite conceding 31 goals. In defence, James Justin has made 21 appearances, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist, though he has kept just 1 clean sheet. Facundo Buonanotte has been impressive in midfield, playing 19 matches with 4 goals, 2 assists, and 6 big chances created. Jamie Vardy, the forward, has scored 6 goals in 20 appearances, with 3 assists while Bilal El Khannouss has also stood out, with 17 appearances, 1 goal, 1 assist, and 5 big chances created. Together, these players have significantly contributed to Leicester's campaign this season.

Seeing the disciplined way, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma from Tottenham Hotspur lead the list with 5 yellow cards each. James Maddison and Pape Sarr followed closely with 4 yellow cards, which might create an issue for the team in the upcoming match of the Premier League. From the Leicester City team, Boubakary Soumaré stands out with 8 yellow cards, showing a high disciplinary risk for the squad. Facundo Buonanotte and Jannik Vestergaard both have 5 yellow cards, adding to the concern over potential suspensions. Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Ndidi, with 4 yellow cards each, are also at risk of missing future matches if their disciplinary issues continue. For the upcoming match, we are expecting Leicester City to get 3 or more yellow cards.

Final Prediction:Tottenham to beat Leicester City in the Premier League Match.

Tottenham vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 121

Tottenham wins: 61

Leicester City wins: 38

Matches are drawn: 22

Tottenham vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Tottenham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.48

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.85

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.25

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.