WHU (West Ham United) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction WHU 45 % Chance of Winning AFCB 55 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 31st of the Premier League match will be intense, as West Ham United will be going against Bournemouth. This match will be played on 5 April at 7:30 PM IST at the London Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to West Ham United. Their performances in this season have not been good, as the team holds the 16th spot in the standings with 9 wins in 30 matches. A win in the next game could help them to enter the top five. On the other hand, Bournemouth has also been on a losing streak, but the team holds the 10th spot in the rankings with 12 wins in 30 matches. They will also be eager for a win to get closer to the top five. In their previous games, West Ham United suffered a loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-1, which was also an away game. On the other hand, Bournemouth also lost its previous match against Ipswich Town by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. With both teams heading into this game with a loss, it will be exciting to see which one of them breaks the momentum.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

West Ham United has shown dominance against Bournemouth in the games where they have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United has won two games, and Bournemouth has not been able to secure even a single win. The remaining three games ended up in a draw.

However, Bournemouth has shown better form in the current season of the Premier League, which increases their chances of winning. In its last two away games, the team lost one against Brighton by 1-2, and the other game against the Spurs ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, West Ham United stands as the close contender in this game, as they also hold the home-ground advantage. Out of their last two home games, the team has won one against Leicester City by 2-0 and lost the other against Newcastle United by 0-1.

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West Ham United vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Although the next game appears to be a closely contested encounter, Bournemouth has shown better form, making them the favourites to win. The team has been on a losing streak lately, and the next game against West Ham United could help them regain momentum and step back to the higher spots in the rankings. Thus, Bournemouth, with an odds of 2.34, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. On the other hand, West Ham United, with the odds of 3.00, will be taking the home-ground advantage, along with their strong record against Bournemouth, to turn the tables.

Bournemouth had an impressive start to the current season, but the team was not able to capitalise on its winning momentum. Currently, they hold the 10th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 10 losses in 30 games. This season, they have managed to score 49 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.63, and they have also made 488 shots, out of which 175 were on target. Along with that, Bournemouth has also scored 6 penalties while creating 63 big chances in the matches. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 38 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.27. But they have also managed to secure 6 clean sheets and 107 saves this season.

For Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert will be playing a crucial role in the next game, having scored 12 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. He will also require the contribution from other players such as Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Evanilson, with 7 goals in 23 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances, Lewis Cook, with one goal and 3 assists in 29 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Dean Huijsen, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, and Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on Kepa, with 5 clean sheets and 76 saves in 23 appearances.

Bournemouth will be heading into the next game with an all-round squad, which would help the team secure a much-needed win in the next encounter and also regain their winning momentum. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 5 goals while conceding a whopping total of 9 goals in these games. This shows that Bournemouth requires some improvements in its defensive side as the team prepares for the upcoming match against West Ham United. It is also likely for Bournemouth to win the next game against West Ham without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United did not have a good start to the tournament, but the team seems to have regained its form. As of now, they stand at the 16th spot in the rankings with 9 wins and 14 losses. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 4 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Overall, West Ham scored 33 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.10, and they also scored 386 shots, out of which 114 were on target. Their defensive side has been a concern this season, as the team has conceded 50 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67. However, they have also been able to grab 6 clean sheets and 103 saves in all the games.

For West Ham United, it is necessary for Jarrod Bowen to be in form, as he has scored 7 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances. He will also require the contribution from other players such as Michail Antonio, with one goal and one assist in 14 appearances; Danny Ings, with one goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances; Crysencio Summerville, with one goal and one assist in 19 appearances; Niclas Füllkrug, with 2 goals and one assist in 10 appearances, Evan Ferguson, with one goal in 19 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 26 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 7 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Carlos Soler, with one goal and one assist in 25 appearances, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, and Emerson, with 2 goals and one assist in 26 appearances. In goalkeeping, they have the duo of Lukasz Fabianski, with 2 clean sheets and 47 saves in 13 appearances, and Alphonse Areola, with 3 clean sheets and 56 saves in 19 appearances.

Ryan Christie, as well as Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, Tomás Soucek, as well as Lucas Paquetá from West Ham United are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as their yellow card count is close to 10. Thus, the respective teams might have to compromise on their play time for the next game to make them available for future matches, too. It is also likely for West Ham United to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 21

West Ham United Wins: 9

Bournemouth Wins: 4

Matches are Drawn: 8

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.00

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.34

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.