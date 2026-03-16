WHU (West Ham United) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction WHU 51 % Chance of Winning BFC 49 % Bet Now! The 25th match day of the Premier League features an exciting clash between West Ham United and Brentford. These teams will face each other on 15 February at 8:30 PM IST at the London Stadium, which serves as a home ground for West Ham United. They have been looking forward to regaining their form in the current season, as the team holds the 15th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 11 losses. A win in the game against Brentford could help them to rank closer to the top ten in the standings. On the other hand, Brentford's performances have been better, as the team holds the 11th spot in the standings with 9 wins and 11 losses. They will also be eager for a win, as it could help them to get among the top ten teams in the tournament. What makes this match even more exciting is that both teams are heading to the game with losses in their previous one. West Ham United lost their previous match against Chelsea by 1-2, which was an away game, and Brentford lost its previous match against Tottenham Spurs, which was a home game. As both teams eye to regain their form, the next match promises to be a thriller.

West Ham United vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brentford has showcased a strong record over West Ham United in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head matches, Brentford has emerged victorious in three games, while West Ham United won just one. The remaining one match between these two teams resulted in a draw.

With their strong form over West Ham United, Brentford still could face some challenges in the next Premier League clash. Moreover, in their last two away games in the tournament, the team has secured wins in both of them, defeating Crystal Palace by 2-1 and Southampton by 5-0, respectively. But their recent losses have affected the momentum to a great extent.

On the other hand, West Ham United will also be eager to regain its momentum in the next game, as the team also takes up the home-ground advantage, which also increases their chances of winning. But in their last two matches, the team has been winless, losing against Crystal Palace by 0-2 and Manchester City by 0-4, respectively.

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West Ham United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

West Ham United enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford as the close contenders to come out victorious. Although they have not been strong over Brentford lately, the team has still shown better form, making them likely to secure the win. Along with that, they also take up the home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab the edge. West Ham United, with the odds of 2.30, is likely to win the upcoming Premier League clash. But Brentford, with the odds of 2.93, is also not far behind and could also cause a turnaround.

West Ham United's performance in the current season has not been great, as the team holds the 15th spot in the standings. They have secured 7 wins and 11 losses in 24 games, which puts them in a risky condition if they lose against Brentford in the next game. Talking about their attack, the team has been able to score 29 goals, with the goal per match rate being at 1.21, and they have also made 331 shots, out of which 99 were on target. Along with that, they have scored 3 penalties while also managing to create 35 big chances throughout the season. But their defence needs some improvements, as the team has conceded 46 goals, with their goals conceded per match rate being at 1.92. Also, they have secured 4 clean sheets and 87 saves in the current edition of the Premier League.

For West Ham United, Jarrod Bowen has been the star striker with 6 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other strikers like Niclas Füllkrug, with 2 goals and one assist in 9 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 5 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 22 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will have players like Lukasz Fabianski, with 2 clean sheets and 47 saves in 13 appearances, and Alphonse Areola, with one clean sheet and 40 saves in 13 appearances.

With this line-up, being strong in both attack and defence, West Ham United is likely to pose some challenges to Brentford in the upcoming match. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 11 goals. Although their attack has been doing good, the team still requires some improvements in its defense to secure a much needed win over Brentford. Along with that, they have made just 4 clean sheets in the tournament till now, and considering their defensive form, it may not be challenging for Brentford to score a goal. Still, West Ham United has a higher chance of winning over Brentford in the next game without a clean sheet.

Brentford, on the other hand, has shown better form than West Ham United but still faces challenges in the next encounter. The team stands at 11th spot in the rankings, with 9 wins and 11 losses, as a win in this game could help them to enter the top ten. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding 7 goals in these games. The team has been able to score 42 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.75, and they have made 275 shots, out of which 121 were on target. Also, the team has been able to score 4 penalties and created 53 big chances. In its defence, the team has also conceded 42 goals, which also makes their goals conceded per match rate at 1.75. But they have been able to secure 3 clean sheets and made 108 saves this season.

Brentford will be heading into this game with their star performer Bryan Mbeumo, with 14 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Yoane Wissa, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 8 assists in 24 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with one goal and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, and Kevin Schade, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Mark Flekken, with 2 clean sheets and 105 saves in 23 appearances.

Tomas Soucek from West Ham United is currently the only player in the next game who is close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League. He holds 7 yellow cards to his name, and the team might compromise with his playtime in the next game against Brentford. It is also likely that West Ham United will receive at least two yellow cards in this closely contested clash against Brentford.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 30

West Ham United Wins: 9

Brentford Wins: 12

Matches are Drawn: 9

West Ham United vs Brentford Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.30

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.93

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.66

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.