WHU (West Ham United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction WHU 47 % Chance of Winning NFFC 53 % Bet Now! The Premier League’s 37th match day gets even more interesting with West Ham United facing Nottingham Forest. The match, starting on 18 May at 6:45 PM IST in London Stadium, catches a much-needed home ground advantage for West Ham United. The side, which just secured victory, is now 15th in the table with 10 wins from 36 games played. They are expecting a win over Nottingham in this match to be closer to the top ten. The current trend of Nottingham Forest has decreased, and they dropped two positions to 7th place, having won 18 of 36 games. Playing West Ham in the game that comes next might help Nottingham Forest to regain its pace. West Ham United won its previous match against Manchester United, defeating them by 2-0 in an away game. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest had a draw against Leicester City by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will be looking forward to a win in the next Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand against West Ham United in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest has secured wins in three games while West Ham United won the remaining two.

With their strong record against West Ham United lately, combined with their form this season, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have been undefeated in the last two away games, winning against Tottenham Spurs (2-1) and having a draw against Crystal Palace (1-1).

On the other hand, West Ham United has regained its winning momentum and also takes home ground advantage, making it a close contender in this game. They have also been undefeated in the last two home games, having drawn against Tottenham Spurs and Southampton by 1-1 each.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest and West Ham United will be going against each other in a close encounter, where the former emerges as the favourites to win. The team's form has been commendable this season, and with their recent wins over West Ham United, it is likely that the team could regain its winning momentum in the next game. But, West Ham United has better records in the overall head-to-head games and also takes the home ground advantage. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.53, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 2.88.

Nottingham Forest's struggle to secure wins in the current phase continues, as the team has now dropped down to the 7th spot with 18 wins and 10 losses in 36 matches. Their attacking side has performed well, scoring 56 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.56, and they have made 443 shots, out of which 159 remained on target. The team has also scored 3 penalties but created just 54 big chances in all the matches they have played. Their defensive side has also faced some challenges lately, conceding 44 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.22. The form of Nottingham Forest's defensive side was previously good, due to which they have 13 clean sheets and 115 saves in 36 matches.

Chris Wood has been the star for Nottingham Forest this season, scoring 20 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances. In the forwards, the team got notable players such as Taiwo Awoniyi, with a goal in 26 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Jota Silva, with 3 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, and Ramón Sosa, with a goal in 19 appearances. Their midfield side is also balanced, consisting of Morgan Gibbs-White, with 6 goals and 8 assists in 32 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, and Elliot Anderson, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances. Nottingham Forest also got some goal scorers in the defensive side such as Neco Williams, with a goal and 3 assists in 33 appearances, Ola Aina, with 2 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Murillo, with 2 goals in 34 appearances, and Nikola Milenkovic, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances. Matz Sels continues to contribute with his goalkeeping abilities, as he holds 13 clean sheets and 115 saves in 36 appearances.

The line-up of Nottingham Forest looks well, but there are some improvements needed on its defensive side for the team to secure a massive win over West Ham United. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 5 goals only but also conceded 7 goals in these games. However, all of their last three wins against West Ham have been with a clean sheet, which means that the next game could be the best opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. It is likely that Nottingham Forest will win the next game against West Ham United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United has finally regained its winning momentum but still holds the 15th spot with 10 wins and 16 losses in 36 matches. In their last five matches this season, the team has scored 7 goals combined and also conceded the same number. Overall, they have scored just 42 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 450 shots, out of which 135 remained on target. In terms of penalties, West Ham has scored 3 and even created 55 big chances this season, which is more than Nottingham Forest. But their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 59 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.64. Still, they have been able to secure 7 clean sheets and 126 saves in 36 matches.

Jarrod Bowen has been the key player on its attacking side, scoring 11 goals and 7 assists in 32 appearances. At the forwards, the team got various in-form strikers such as Michail Antonio, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with a goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 16 appearances, and Evan Ferguson, with a goal in 21 appearances. Supporting them includes their formidable midfielders such as Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 31 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 9 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, and Carlos Soler, with a goal and an assist in 30 appearances. On the defensive side, the team got two goal scorers which including Emerson, with 2 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances. Alphonse Areola will be handling the goalpost, as he holds 4 clean sheets and 79 saves in 29 appearances.

Both West Ham United and Nottingham Forest will be able to use their line-ups well in the next game, as no player from them is currently close to a suspension in the tournament. But, taking a look at the past encounters, it can also be predicted that West Ham United will get at least two yellow cards in the match.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 121

West Ham United Wins: 48

Nottingham Forest Wins: 47

Matches are Drawn: 26

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.88

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.53

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.