WHU (West Ham United) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction WHU 99 % Chance of Winning SHFC 1 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 33rd match day of the Premier League will be intense, as West Ham United will be going against Southampton. This game will be played on 19 April at 7:30 PM IST at the London Stadium, which serves as the home ground to West Ham United. Their form has deteriorated in the current phases, due to which the team has dropped down to the 17th spot with 9 wins in 32 matches. A win in the next game over Southampton could help them to push themselves away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Southampton's struggles continue in the current season, with the team having just 2 wins in 32 matches. They will also be eager to turn the tables with a win in the next game. In its previous match, West Ham United lost to Liverpool by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Southampton also lost its previous match against Aston Villa by 0-3, which was a home game for the team. With both teams aiming to end their losing streak, the next Premier League clash will be anticipated by the fans.

West Ham United vs Southampton Chances of Winning

West Ham United has been strong against Southampton in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United won two games, and Southampton won one, and the remaining two games ended up in a draw.

Having a strong head-to-head record against Southampton, West Ham United enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. Also, the team takes up home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to end their losing streak. In its last two home games, they have lost one against Newcastle United by 0-1, and the other game against Bournemouth ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Southampton has not been able to improve its position in the Premier League, holding the last spot till now. Having lost four of its last five matches, the team has been on a winless streak for a long time in the Premier League, which makes the next game even challenging for them.

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West Ham United vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

West Ham United enters the upcoming Premier League match against Southampton as the clear favourites to win. They have shown better form this season as compared to Southampton, and also have a great record over them in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them for another win. Also, they have the home ground advantage in the next game, adding to their chances of winning. Thus, West Ham United, with odds of 1.50, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Southampton, which lags behind with odds of 6.50.

West Ham United has not been able to secure consistent wins in the current season, as the team stands at 17th place with 9 wins and 15 losses in 32 matches. Till now, they have scored 36 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.13, and they have also made 406 shots, out of which 121 were on target. West Ham has also scored 3 penalties so far while also creating 48 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side has remained a concern, with the team conceding 54 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.69. However, they have also been able to secure 6 clean sheets and 111 saves across all the matches.

Jarrod Bowen has been the standout performer for West Ham United, having scored 8 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances. He will be heading into the next game with other players such as Michail Antonio, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with a goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, Evan Ferguson, with a goal in 19 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Carlos Soler, with a goal and an assist in 27 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 28 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 7 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Emerson, with 2 goals and an assist in 27 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has Alphonse Areola, with 3 clean sheets and 64 saves in 21 appearances, and Lukasz Fabianski, with 2 clean sheets and 47 saves in 13 appearances.

West Ham United will be entering the next game against Southampton with a full-fledged squad, which will play an important role in its win in the upcoming match. In its last five matches, they have scored a total of 4 goals while conceding 7 goals in these games. This further shows that some improvements are required in the defense and attack side of the team, both if they want to secure a massive win against Southampton. Out of the last five wins secured by West Ham against Southampton, three have been with a clean sheet. It is likely that West Ham United will win the next game against Southampton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, the struggles for Southampton to secure a win this season continue, as they still hold the last spot with just 2 wins and 26 losses in 32 matches. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 4 goals but have conceded a massive total of 12 goals. They have scored just 23 goals this season, which puts the goal-per-match rate at just 0.72, and they have also made 298 shots out of which 98 remained on target. Till now, Southampton has not scored any penalties and has created just 41 big chances. Their defensive side has also been weak, with the team conceding 77 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.41. But they have also secured 2 clean sheets and 142 saves in 32 matches.

Paul Onuachu has been the top goal scorer for Southampton this season, with 4 goals and an assist in 22 appearances. Along with him, the team will also have other players such as Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 29 appearances, Joe Aribo, with 3 goals in 30 appearances, Will Smallbone, with a goal in 14 appearances, Kamaldeen Sulemana, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Flynn Downes, with a goal in 21 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Jan Bednarek, with 2 goals in 26 appearances, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with a goal in 29 appearances, and Yukinari Sugawara, with a goal and an assist in 29 appearances. In goalkeepers, they will solely rely on the form of Aaron Ramsdale, with 2 clean sheets and 105 saves in 24 appearances.

Both Southampton and West Ham United will be able to bring their full lineups in the next game without any interruptions, as none of the players from these teams are close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, it is likely that Southampton to get a minimum of two yellow cards in the next game against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Southampton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 117

West Ham United Wins: 48

Southampton Wins: 36

Matches are Drawn: 33

West Ham United vs Southampton Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.50

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.