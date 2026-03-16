WHU (West Ham United) vs TOT (Tottenham Spurs) Match Prediction WHU 80 % Chance of Winning TOT 20 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 35th match day of the Premier League will be an intense one, as West Ham United goes against Tottenham Spurs. This clash is all set to be played on 4 May at 6:30 PM IST at the London Stadium, which means West Ham United will be taking home ground advantage. The team is standing at the edge of the relegation zone, at the 17th spot with 9 wins in 34 matches. They will be eager to win the next game and regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs have also given a similar performance this season, which puts them in the 16th spot with 11 wins in 34 matches. The Spurs will be eager to secure this crucial win, as a loss could push them to the relegation zone. West Ham United are heading to this game with a loss against Brighton by 2-3 in their previous game, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, the Spurs also lost their last match to Liverpool by 1-5, which was an away game for the team. As both teams try to end their losing streak, one will be able to succeed in the next Premier League clash.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Spurs Chances of Winning

Tottenham Spurs hold the upper hand over West Ham United in the clashes between the two. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the Spurs have been able to secure wins in two games, West Ham United won one, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

But West Ham United takes home ground advantage, which gives them a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have not lost any of their last two home games, with matches against Southampton (1-1) and Bournemouth (2-2) ending in a draw.

On the other hand, the Spurs will be eager to take advantage of their strong record against West Ham to end their losing streak. They have lost all of their last three away games, losing against Liverpool (1-5), Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-4), and Chelsea (0-1).

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Our Prediction

Favourites to Win: West Ham United

The clash between West Ham United and Tottenham Spurs will be a close encounter, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. They have shown better form as compared to the Spurs in the recent games, and with the home ground advantage, they will be eager to end the winless run. West Ham United has not won any of its last five matches, losing three games and the remaining two ending in a draw. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs will take advantage of its strong record over West Ham to secure a win, putting them as a close contender. In its last five matches, the Spurs have won one game and lost the remaining four. Our prediction is that West Ham United will win the next game over Tottenham by a margin of at least one goal.

Facts

The last time West Ham United and Tottenham Spurs faced each other at the London Stadium, the match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Out of the last four wins secured by the Tottenham Spurs over West Ham United, two of them have been with a clean sheet.

If the Spurs win the next game against West Ham United, it will be their first double win over them following the 2019-20 edition of the Premier League.

West Ham United last secured a double win over Tottenham by defeating them in both encounters during the 2013-14 edition of the Premier League.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips

West Ham United enters the upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham as the clear favourites to win. The team has shown a strong form in the current phases of the tournament, and also takes home ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, the Spurs have been strong in the head-to-head encounters, making them a close contender in the next game. Therefore, West Ham United, with the odds of 2.25, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Tottenham Spurs, with the odds of 3.10.

West Ham United stands at the edge of the relegation zone, holding the 17th spot with 9 wins and 16 losses in 34 matches. Their attacking side has scored just 39 goals so far, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.15, and they have also made 430 shots, out of which 129 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, West Ham United scored 3 this season and created 50 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side requires some improvements, as the team has conceded 58 goals so far, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.71. However, they have also succeeded in securing 6 clean sheets and 120 saves in 34 matches.

Jarrod Bowen has been the key performer for West Ham United, having scored 9 goals and 7 assists in 30 appearances. Bowen will also be heading to the game with other goal scorers such as Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 30 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 8 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Carlos Soler, with a goal and an assist in 28 appearances, Michail Antonio, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with a goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 14 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Evan Ferguson, with a goal in 20 appearances, Emerson, with 2 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances. Alphonse Areola will be looking forward to performing his best, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 73 saves in 23 appearances while conceding 38 goals.

West Ham United will be heading to the next game fully prepared for the challenges that will be given to them by the Spurs, as their all-around line-up will play a crucial role in the team's win. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 8 goals in these games, signifying the improvements their defensive side needs in the next game. Moreover, two of their last six wins against West Ham United have been with a clean sheet, as their defensive side has not been able to impose many problems. Thus, it is likely that West Ham United will win the next game against Tottenham Spurs without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs will also be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to regain their form, as they have been strong over West Ham United in the head-to-head encounters. Holding the 16th spot, the team has secured 11 wins and 19 losses in 34 matches, as they aim to end their losing streak. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 7 goals but also conceded 13 goals in these games. Overall, they scored 62 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.82, and they also scored 475 shots, out of which 179 remained on target. The Spurs have scored just 2 penalties till now, but they have also managed to create 70 big chances across all the games. On its defensive side, however, the team has conceded 56 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.65. They have still secured 6 clean sheets and 105 saves in 34 matches.

Brennan Johnson is the star for the Spurs this season, scoring 11 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances. Johnson will also need the contribution of other goal scorers such as Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, James Maddison, with 9 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances, Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 28 appearances, Richarlison, with 4 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Mathys Tel, with 2 goals in 9 appearances, Cristian Romero, with a goal in 18 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances, and Djed Spence, with a goal and 2 assists in 21 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario has showcased impressive performances with the gloves, as he holds 63 saves and 4 clean sheets in 22 appearances, conceding just 32 goals.

No players from either West Ham United or Tottenham Spurs are currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their line-ups well in the upcoming match. Taking a look at the previous matches, it is likely that the Spurs will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Spurs Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 165

West Ham United Wins: 54

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 71

Matches are Drawn: 40

West Ham United vs Tottenham Spurs Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.25

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.10

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.