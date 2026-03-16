WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction
WWFC
11%
Chance of Winning
ARS
89%
England
Molineux Stadium
Arsenal has been on a winning momentum in the Premier League, as the team eyes another win in the next game. Their previous match against Aston Villa ended up in a 2-2 draw, where Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz were able to score a goal each. Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are currently on a losing streak, as the team also lost its previous match against Chelsea by 3-1. Matt Doherty was the only goal scorer for the team, as their defence struggled. The upcoming match between Wolves and Arsenal will definitely be a thriller, as the former tries its best to put up a fight.
Facts:
- In their last 34 head-to-head matches, Arsenal has been able to score a goal in every match, which shows the team's attacking strength.
- Arsenal has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last 10 away games, winning 8 of them as Wolverhampton Wanderers won the remaining two.
- Arsenal has managed to win all of the last seven matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers while also keeping a clean sheet in five of them, which also shows their defensive strength.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers did not have a good start to 2025, as the team has lost all three matches they have played this year, conceding at least 3 goals in each one of them.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Chances of Winning
Arsenal clearly had an upper hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous matches when they went against each other. In their last 10 head-to-head matches, Arsenal has emerged victorious in 8 games while Wolverhampton Wanderers have won the remaining two.
Arsenal's form in this tournament has also been impressive throughout, as the team holds three wins in their last five matches, out of which one came in an away match against Brentford. In their last two away games, the team has been able to score 4 goals combined, one against Brighton and three against Brentford. Although they were not able to maintain a clean sheet in away games, the team's defence has still been strong.
On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers is suffering from a losing streak, as the team is heading to this game with three consecutive losses. This also includes a home loss, which came against Nottingham Forest, where the team conceded three goals. Also, in their last five matches, Wolves have not been able to score goals in two of them. Having a look at these statistics, it can be said that Arsenal clearly has a higher chance of winning over Wolverhampton Wanderers, due to their impressive form and head-to-head record.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips
Arsenal enters their upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers with an upper hand, as the team holds a better head-to-head record along with a winning momentum. Their momentum in this tournament has been outrageous, as the team holds 2nd spot in the standings. Moreover, they have also been on a winning momentum, with three wins in their last five matches. One of these wins also includes an away win against Brentford, where they won by 3-1. In the upcoming match, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.50, have a higher chance of winning than Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 6.60.
Arsenal's performance this season has been great, as the team holds the 2nd spot in the Premier League standings. In 22 matches, the team has secured wins in 12 and lost only two, with the remaining matches ending up in a draw. Their attack has been impressive, with 43 goals making their goals per match 1.95. Also, the team made 308 shots, of which 112 were on target, and the team also created 62 big chances. In their defence, the team has conceded just 21 goals, making their goals conceded per match low at 0.95. Their defensive strength can be known by the fact that the team has managed to secure 7 clean sheets in 22 matches and has made 52 saves till now in the tournament.
For Arsenal, Kai Havertz has been the top performer in the attack, being able to score 8 goals and 2 assists in 19 appearances. He is accompanied by various other important players in the attack, which includes Gabriel Martinelli, who has scored 6 goals with 2 assists in 20 appearances, Bukayo Saka, who has scored 5 goals with 10 assists in 16 appearances, and Leonardo Trossard, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances. In their defensive side, David Raya has been consistent with his goalkeeping skills, being able to secure 52 saves and 7 clean sheets for the team in 22 appearances.
With such strength present in the team's attack and defence, they will be able to dominate in the next game against Wolves. This also puts up a challenge for them, as Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently suffering from a losing streak in the Premier League. As the team has been struggling with their defence a lot in the previous games, it could turn out to be an advantage for Arsenal in the next match, where they will be looking forward to a win with two goals or more. Also, the Wolves attack has not been good in the last few games, which, when coming against the strong defence of Arsenal, could help the latter secure another clean sheet.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have been looking forward to ways in which they could end their losing streak and will be putting up a fight in the next game against Arsenal. They currently stand at the 17th spot in the Premier League standings, with just 4 wins and 14 losses in their 22 matches. The team has scored 32 goals, which puts their goals per match at 1.45 this season. They have also made 237 shots, with 96 of them being on target, which provides better accuracy. However, the team has not been able to create many big chances and has also yet to score a goal in penalties. In their defence, the team conceded 51 goals in 22 matches, putting up their goals conceded per match at 2.32 and made 64 saves.
For Wolverhampton Wanderers’, Matheus Cunha has been the strong performer, with 10 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances. But he will surely require the support of other players such as Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 19 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, and Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 15 appearances. In goalkeeping, José Sá has been the star for the team with 41 saves and 3 clean sheets in 15 appearances.
Nelson Semedo from Wolverhampton Wanderers has 7 yellow cards to his name this season and is just 3 cards away from receiving a two-match suspension. Taking a look at the number of yellow cards received by the team, it is likely that Semedo will get close to the 10 yellow cards mark by the end of the upcoming match against Arsenal. It is likely for Wolverhampton Wanderers to get at least 2 yellow cards in their next game.
Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Head-to-head
Matches Played: 125
Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 32
Arsenal Wins: 65
Matches are Drawn: 28
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Betting Odds
Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.50
Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.60
Match to end in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
Parimatch
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