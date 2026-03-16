WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction WWFC 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet now! On the 24th match day of the Premier League, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to square off against each other. This match will take place on 1 February at 11:00 PM IST at the Molineux Stadium, which provides home ground advantage to Wolverhampton Wanderers. They have not been able to give the best performance in this season, as the team holds the 18th spot in the standings with just 4 wins in 23 matches. A win in the upcoming match could help the team to get away from the relegation zone and keep themselves safe in this season. On the other hand, Aston Villa is able to perform well, as the team holds 10 wins in 23 matches, which puts them in the 8th spot in the standings. If they are able to win this game, they will be closer to the top five. In their previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a loss against Arsenal by 1-0 at home as they try to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Aston Villa had their previous match against West Ham United ended in a 1-1 draw, which helped them to maintain their winning momentum in this season. This makes the next game even more intense as one team eyes to regain its momentum while the other tries to continue it.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their head-to-head clashes. In their last five Premier League matches against each other, Aston Villa has secured wins in two of them, while Wolverhampton Wanderers won one. The remaining two matches between these teams resulted in a draw.

Thus, Aston Villa enters the next game with a higher chance of winning, as the team has also shown better form than the Wolves. In their last two away games, they managed to win against Everton, and the other match against Arsenal ended in a 2-2 draw. This also shows the strength of their defence and attack, which will help them take an edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On the other side, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be trying its best to take the home-ground advantage and turn the tables. In their last two home matches, the team lost both of them against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, and they were also not able to score goals in both of them. They will be facing challenges in the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the favourites to win. They have shown strong form throughout the season, along with a formidable lineup, which could also help them secure a win in the next game. Even in their previous matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the team has been able to showcase a strong form, getting the upper hand in head-to-head matches. Thus, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.15, is likely to win the next clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. But Wolves, with the odds of 3.42, will also try their best to turn the tables.

Aston Villa has shown some commendable performances in the current season, as the team holds the 8th spot in the standings with 10 wins and 6 losses, with the remaining matches ending up in a draw. The team has managed to score 34 goals in 23 matches, with their goal-per-match rate being at 1.48, and they have made 290 shots, out of which 96 were on target. Their attack has managed to score 2 penalties and also created 52 big chances. When it comes to their defence, they have conceded 35 goals, making their goals conceded per match rate at 1.52, but they also have 3 clean sheets along with 61 saves.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins is the top striker with 10 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances. He will be heading to the upcoming crucial match with other players like Jhon Durán, with 7 goals in 20 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, and Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances. When it comes to protecting the goal, they will rely on the performances of Emiliano Martínez, with 59 saves and 3 clean sheets in 23 appearances.

This shows Aston Villa entering the upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a better form and a stable lineup, which will further help the team secure an impressive win. Along with that, they have also shown strong momentum over Wolves in this season, when they previously faced each other. In their last five matches, they have scored 8 goals combined and conceded just 6 goals. But their defence has not been well lately, with just 3 clean sheets in 23 matches. It can be predicted that Aston Villa to win the upcoming match against Wolves with a margin of at least one goal, but a clean sheet seems challenging.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been able to give their best performance in the Premier League. They head into this game after consecutively losing four of their last five matches. The team stands at the 18th spot in the leaderboard with 4 wins in 23 matches, losing 15 games while the remaining ended up in a draw. If they are able to win this match, it could help them to get out of the relegation zone. In the team's attack, they scored 32 goals, with the goal per match rate being 1.32, and made 246 shots, out of which 100 were on target. Along with that, they have not yet managed to score a penalty but also created 37 big chances. Their defence has not been good, conceding 52 goals in 23 matches at the goals conceded per match rate of 2.26. But they have managed to get 3 clean sheets and 66 saves.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Matheus Cunha has been the top performer with 10 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances. He will be heading into the next game with other formidable players such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 16 appearances, and Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has José Sá, with 43 saves and 3 clean sheets in 16 appearances, and Sam Johnstone, with 23 saves in 7 appearances.

Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers was given a red card in the previous match against Arsenal, due to which he has been suspended for the next two games and will miss out against Aston Villa. Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and Tomas Soucek from Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to receiving a two-match suspension, as they both have 7 yellow cards each. Both teams will be eager to give them less play time if they receive a yellow card early in the next match. However, it can be predicted that Wolverhampton Wanderers to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 137

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 44

Aston Villa Wins: 58

Matches are Drawn: 35

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.42

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.