WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction WWFC 51 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 49 % Bet Now! A close encounter is set to take place on the 36th match day of the Premier League, as Wolverhampton Wanderers go against Brighton. This match will be played on 10 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Molineux Stadium, which means the Wolves take home ground advantage in this game. With their recent winning streak, the team has pushed itself on the leaderboard, which now puts them in the 13th spot with 12 wins in 35 matches. A win in the next game could help the Wolves to regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Brighton has shown mixed performances this season, holding the 10th spot in the rankings with 13 wins in 35 matches. They will also be eager to secure a win and continue their winning momentum. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a loss against Manchester City by 0-1 in an away game, marking an end to their winning streak. On the other hand, Brighton had a draw against Newcastle United by 1-1, which was a home game for the team. As the Wolves aim to regain their winning momentum, the next game could be an opportunity.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Brighton holds the upper hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the games they have played against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton has secured wins in three games and Wolves have won none, as the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Although they have not been strong against Brighton, the Wolves have maintained better form in the current phases and also hold home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. The team has won both of their last two home games by defeating Leicester City by 3-0 and Tottenham Spurs by 4-2.

On the other hand, Brighton stands as a close contender in the next game, having a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the head-to-head encounters. But they have lost both of their last two away games, losing to Brentford by 2-4 and Crystal Palace by 1-2.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League contest between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton will be a close one, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. They have been on a winning momentum in the current phases of the tournament, and the home ground advantage will also be playing an important role in their win in the next match. On the other hand, Brighton has been strong over the Wolves, which also makes them eager to secure a win in the next game. Therefore, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.58, have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Brighton, with the odds of 2.62.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had made one of the best redemption arcs this season, as the team which once stood in the relegation zone now holds the 13th spot in the standings with 12 wins and 18 losses in 35 matches. The team has scored an impressive total of 51 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.46, and they have also made 391 shots, out of which 148 remained on target. Although the Wolves have not scored even a single penalty till now, they have created 56 big chances across all the matches played. Their defensive side did not have a good start this season, as they conceded 62 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.77. But the recent improvements have helped the team to get 8 clean sheets and 90 saves in 35 matches.

Matheus Cunha has been an important player for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, having 15 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances. Cunha will also be accompanied with other goal scorers such as Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 13 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Pablo Sarabia, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances. José Sá continues to give his performances as a goalkeeper, holding 7 clean sheets and 67 saves in 27 appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers now have an in-form squad, which could play a vital role in the team's win in the upcoming match against Brighton. Their performances have been good in the last five matches, as the team has scored a combined total of 10 goals while conceding only 4 goals in these games. Moreover, two of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet, showcasing the dominance of the team's defensive side in the current phases of the Premier League. With a total of 8 clean sheets in 35 matches, the Wolves are likely to get another clean sheet in the upcoming match against Brighton.

On the other hand, Brighton had given better performances than the Wolves, but failed to secure wins lately, which puts them in the 10th spot with 13 wins and 9 losses in 35 matches. In its last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 9 goals but also conceded 11 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 57 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.63, and they have also made 478 shots, out of which 169 remained on target. Also, the team has scored 5 penalties this season and created 72 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side has not been able to perform well lately, as the team has conceded 56 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.60. Still, Brighton has managed to secure 7 clean sheets and 86 saves in 35 matches.

In the absence of João Pedro, Danny Welbeck has been the star striker for Brighton, having scored 9 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances. Welbeck will also be having the company of other goal scorers such as Yankuba Minteh, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and an assist in 26 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and an assist in 31 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with a goal and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 3 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Matt O'Riley, with a goal and an assist in 18 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with a goal in 6 appearances, Pervis Estupiñán, with a goal and an assist in 28 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal in 31 appearances, and Tariq Lamptey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 14 appearances. Bart Verbruggen continues to perform well with his goalkeeping skills, as he holds 6 clean sheets and 83 saves in 33 appearances.

João Pedro from Brighton won't be available to play for the team in the upcoming match, as he spends another week in suspension. Except for him, no other player from either Brighton or Wolverhampton Wanderers is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. But, upon taking a look at the previous records, it is likely that Brighton will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 45

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 9

Brighton Wins: 20

Matches are Drawn: 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.58

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.62

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.