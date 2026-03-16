WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction WWFC 69 % Chance of Winning EVFC 31 % Bet Now! The 28th match day of the Premier League is filled with some thrilling encounters, as Wolverhampton Wanderers will now be going against Everton in the next clash. This match will be played on 9 March at 1:30 AM IST at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, which also serves as a home ground to the Wolves. They stand at the 17th spot in the leaderboard, with just 6 wins in 27 matches. The team will be looking forward to a crucial win, which could help them to regain form in the tournament. On the other hand, Everton has gained its form in the tournament, as they hold 16th spot in the rankings with 7 wins in 27 matches. They will also be eager for a win to continue its strong momentum in the current phases. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a loss against Fulham by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Everton had a draw in its previous match against Brentford by 1-1, which was an away game for them.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong against Everton whenever they have gone against each other in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the Wolves have been victorious in three games and Everton won one. The remaining match between them ended up in a draw.

With a strong record over Everton lately, Wolverhampton Wanderers have a slightly higher chance of winning the game. In its last three home games, Wolves have lost against Fulham by 1-2, and Arsenal by 0-1, but have also secured a win over Aston Villa by 2-0. The team will be eager to take up the home ground advantage and secure a win in the next game.

Everton, on the other hand, stand as a close contender in the next game against Wolves, considering its strong form in the current phases of the tournament. They have been undefeated in the last two away games, winning one against Crystal Palace by 2-1, as the other against Brentford ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the Premier League between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton will be a close encounter, with Wolves entering the game as the favourites. They have shown a strong record over Everton in the head-to-head encounters, which gives them an advantage in the next game. Also, the team takes up home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them with a crucial win. Thus, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.62, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Everton, who are not far behind, having the odds of 2.89.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown mixed performances lately in the tournament, as the team aims to regain its form to climb up the rankings. They stand at the 17th spot in the leaderboard, with 6 wins and 17 losses in 27 matches. If we take a look at the team's attacking side, they have performed well with 37 goals, putting their goal per match rate at 1.37, and they have also made 301 shots, out of which 119 were on target. However, the team has not been able to score even a single penalty as of now while managing to create 40 big chances in all matches. Their defence has been a concern, with the team conceding 56 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.07. But they have also been able to get 5 clean sheets and 76 saves this season.

For Wolves, Jørgen Strand Larsen has been among the key performers this season with 7 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances. Along with him, various other players will be playing a key role in the next game such as Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with one goal in 17 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Pabio Saraba, with one goal and one assist in 13 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has José Sá, with 5 clean sheets and 53 saves in 20 appearances, and Sam Johnstone, with 23 saves in 7 appearances.

It is clear that the Wolverhampton Wanderers are entering the next game with a formidable line-up, which could help the team to compete strongly against Everton. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 5 goals while also conceding the same number of goals in these games. Their defence has been performing well lately, with the team securing two clean sheets in its last three wins. This will also be a challenge to Everton's attackers in the upcoming match. It is likely that the Wolves will beat Everton in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has shown strong performances in the current phases of the tournament, which puts them as the close contenders in the next game. The team currently holds 16th spot in the standings, with 7 wins and 9 losses in 27 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 11 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Talking about its overall attack, the team scored 30 goals, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.11, and they also scored 298 shots, out of which 101 were on target. Everton scored a penalty this season while also creating 42 big chances. In its defensive side, the team has conceded 34 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.26, and they have also made 9 clean sheets with 78 saves.

For Everton, Beto has been among the key performers this season, with 6 goals in 19 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other strikers such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 6 goals in 24 appearances, Dwight McNeil, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 3 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Carlos Alcaraz, with one goal and one assist in 5 appearances, Orel Mangala, with one goal in 19 appearances, Abdoulaye Doucouré, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Michael Keane, with 2 goals in 10 appearances, Ashley Young, with one goal and 3 assists in 24 appearances, and Jake O’Brien, with one goal in 10 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Jordan Pickford, with 9 clean sheets and 78 saves in 27 appearances.

Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers has been suspended for the next few games, and won't be available for the Wolves in the game against Everton. Besides him, João Gomes and Nelson Semedo from Wolves are the only players in the next game who are close to receiving a two-match suspension, and if they receive some yellow cards, the team might have to compromise on their playtime. It is likely that the Wolves will receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Everton.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 143

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 51

Everton Wins: 64

Matches are Drawn: 28

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 2.62

Everton to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 3.11

Match to End in a Draw PARIMATCH: 2.89

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.