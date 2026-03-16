WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction WWFC 52 % Chance of Winning EVFC 48 % Bet Now! The third match week of the Premier League brings yet another thrilling clash for the fans, as Wolverhampton Wanderers goes against Everton. This match will also be played on 30 August at 7:30 PM IST, at Molineux Stadium, which means Wolverhampton Wanderers will take the home ground advantage. The team didn't have a good start to the current season, losing both of their initial two games, which puts them down in 19th spot in the rankings. The next game against Everton could help them get their first win this season. On the other hand, Everton stands in 8th spot with a win and a loss in its first two games, and will be eager to get another win to rank in the top five. Wolverhampton Wanderers are heading to this game after losing their previous away game against Bournemouth by 0-1. On the other hand, Everton was able to defeat Brighton in its previous home game by 2-0, securing their first win. The next game promises to be intense, as two arch-rivals aim to get their best to rank up in the standings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong against Everton in recent encounters. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers had two wins and Everton won one, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Considering their strong record against Everton, combined with the home ground advantage, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has not won any of its last two home games, losing one to Manchester City by 0-4, and drawing the other against Brentford by 1-1.

On the other hand, Everton holds a better record in overall head-to-head encounters and has also regained its form, which makes it a close contender. Their away form has been mixed in the last two games, with the team winning against Newcastle United by 0-1 and losing the other clash against Leeds United by 1-0.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Fans are excited for another intense clash in the Premier League, as the arch rivals, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, face each other, where the Wolves emerge as the favourites to win. The team has been strong over Everton in their recent head-to-head encounters, and they also take the home ground advantage, which could help them to get their first win of the new season. On the other hand, Everton also shall not be underestimated, as the team has regained its winning momentum, eager to secure yet another win in the next encounter. Therefore, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.60, have a higher chance of winning the next game against Everton, with the odds of 2.97.

Wolverhampton Wanderers did not have a good start to the Premier League 2025/26 season, as the team lost both of its first two games, putting it in 19th spot in the standings. The team has still not scored even a single goal this season, but has made 8 shots, out of which 6 shots were on target inside the box. Along with that, the XG rate of Wolves stands at 1.02 this season, and the team has also made 701 passes in the two games played. Their defensive unit has been a concern, as the team has conceded 5 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.50, and they also hold 15 interceptions and 9 blocks in 2 matches.

Their forward unit has not been effective this season, and it covers players such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 38 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Sasa Kalajdzic, with 2 goals in 12 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 5 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Fábio Silva, Tawanda Chirewa, with 53 passes and 7 tackles in 8 appearances, and Enso González. Towards the midfielders, their unit goes a bit strong with players such as Marshall Munetsi, with 30 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Jhon Arias, with 21 passes and 4 tackles, Jean Ricner-Bellegarde, with 35 passes and 4 tackles, João Gomes, with 91 passes and 7 tackles, and André, with 41 passes and 6 tackles. In its defensive side, Wolverhampton Wanderers has players like Matt Doherty, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Toti Gomes, with 2 tackles and an interception, David Møller Wolfe, with 2 tackles, Emmanuel Agbadou, with 4 tackles and 3 blocks, Rodrigo Gomes, with a tackle in one appearance, and Pedro Lima, with a tackle and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances. José Sá will be their goalkeeper for the next game, but his form has not been good, as the player has made just 3 saves and has conceded 5 goals in 2 appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a formidable line-up ahead of the next game against Everton, but it is also necessary for all their players to regain momentum if they want to secure a win. Taking a look at its last five matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 3 goals while conceding 12 goals combined in these matches. It also highlights the challenges being faced by the defensive unit of the Wolves, which might help Everton to gain an advantage, if possible. Currently, Wolverhampton Wanderers are likely to win the upcoming match against Everton without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has now regained its form in the Premier League, as the team holds 8th spot in the rankings with a win and a loss in its first two games. In their last five matches, Everton has scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 2 goals in these games. This season, the team has scored 2 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 8 shots out of which 3 shots were on target inside the box. Besides that, the team has its XG rate of 2.40, and they have also made 773 passes in two games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded just one goal, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 0.50, and they have also secured 10 interceptions with 13 blocks.

Their forward side covers players such as Thierno Barry, with 16 passes in 2 appearances, Beto, with 14 passes and a tackle, Dwight McNeil, with just 6 passes in an appearance, and Iliman Ndiaye, with a goal and 32 passes in 2 appearances. In the midfield, Everton has Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with 70 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Jack Grealish, with 2 assists and 45 passes, Idrissa Gueye, with 88 passes and 3 tackles, Tim Iroegbunam, with 39 passes and 3 tackles, Charly Alcaraz, with 32 passes and 3 tackles, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 33 appearances, James Garner, with a goal and 92 passes in 2 appearances, and Harrison Armstrong. Everton also has in-form defensive players such as Michael Keane, with 2 tackles and a block in 2 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 2 tackles and 3 blocks, Jake O'Brien, with 4 tackles, Nathan Patterson, with 94 tackles and 26 interceptions in 39 appearances, Vitalii Mykolenko, with 215 tackles and 142 interceptions in 110 appearances, Adam Aznou, and Elijah Campbell. Jordan Pickford is expected to be their goalkeeper for the next game, with a clean sheet and 6 saves in 2 appearances.

Since the next game between the Wolves and Everton is their third this season, no player from either team is close to a suspension in the Premier League, allowing them to use their players wisely. But Everton has already received 6 yellow cards in the first two games, which makes them likely to get two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 144

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 51

Everton Wins: 64

Matches are Drawn: 29

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.60

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.97

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.