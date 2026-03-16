WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction WWFC 45 % Chance of Winning FUL 55 % Bet Now! The 27th match day of the Premier League will allow fans to enjoy the thrill of an awaited encounter, as Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going against Fulham. This match will be played on 26 February at 1:00 AM IST at the Molineux Stadium, which offers home ground advantage to the Wolves. They are looking forward to regaining form this season, as the team holds the 17th spot in the rankings with 6 wins and 16 losses so far. A win in the next game could help them to get among the top 15 in the standings. Fulham, on the other hand, stands at the 10th spot in the rankings, with 10 wins and 7 losses, as they now aim for another win to get closer to the top five. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers was able to secure a win over Bournemouth by 1-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Crystal Palace by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. As Fulham aims to regain its form, Wolves aims to continue its winning momentum in the next game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the upper hand against Fulham in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, the Wolves have been able to secure wins in two games, and Fulham won just one match. The remaining two games between these teams resulted in a draw.

But Fulham has shown an overall better performance than the Wolves, which increases their chances of winning in the next game. They have also been undefeated in the last two away games, securing wins against Newcastle United by 2-1 and Leicester City by 2-0, respectively, which could help them for another win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, will be looking forward to taking advantage of its winning momentum to turn the tables. Along with that, they also have the home-ground advantage in the next clash. In its last two home games, the team has won one against Aston Villa by 2-0 and lost the other against Arsenal by 0-1.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Fulham enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the close favourites to win. The team has shown strong performances in the current season, which positions them as the close contenders to win the game, with the odds of 2.50. But Wolverhampton Wanderers should also not be underestimated, as they are not far behind, with the odds of 2.86. Wolves have been strong against Fulham and are also taking up the home-ground advantage in the next game.

Fulham's performance this season has been exceptional, as the team holds 10th spot in the rankings with 10 wins and 7 losses in 26 matches. They'll be looking forward to a crucial win in the next game to regain momentum for the upcoming matches. Overall, the team has scored 38 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.46, and they have also made 367 shots, out of which 122 shots were on target. Also, the team has scored 3 penalties while managing to create 48 big chances this season. Their defence has also performed well, conceding just 35 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.35, while managing to secure 4 clean sheets and 72 saves this season.

For Fulham, Raúl Jiménez has been the top performer this season, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances. In the upcoming match against Wolves, he will be having the company of other players like Rodrigo Muniz, with 4 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, and Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances.

Fulham's all-round line-up will be the key to the team's win in the upcoming close encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 5 goals, showcasing the overall dominance of its attack and defence. Of their last three wins, only one of them has been with a clean sheet, and the team has only secured 4 clean sheets in total this season. Thus, it is likely for Fulham to come out victorious in the upcoming clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers without a clean sheet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other side, stands at the 17th spot in the rankings with 6 wins and 16 losses in 26 matches. In their last five matches, the team has scored a total of 5 goals but conceded 6, as some improvements are required in its defence for the upcoming match. They have scored a total of 36 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.38, and have also made 283 shots, out of which 114 were on target. But the team has not managed to score even a single penalty this season and has also created 43 big chances. Their defence has not been good, conceding 54 goals this season, at the goals conceded per match rate of 2.08, but they have also secured 5 clean sheets and 73 saves.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Matheus Cunha has been the star striker with 13 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances. He will require the company of other players such as Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with one goal in 17 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, and João Gomes, with 2 goals and one assist in 24 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has José Sá, with 5 clean sheets and 50 saves in 19 appearances, and Sam Johnstone, with 23 saves in 7 appearances.

Sasa Lukic and Andreas Pereira from Fulham and Nelson Semedo from Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. The respective teams might have to compromise on their playtime in the next game. It is also likely for Wolverhampton Wanderers to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 99

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 47

Fulham Wins: 26

Matches are Drawn: 26

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.86

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.34

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.