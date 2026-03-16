WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction WWFC 91 % Chance of Winning LCFC 9 % Bet Now! Two teams at the bottom of the standings, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City, will be facing each other on the 34th match day of the Premier League. This match will be played on 26 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Molineux Stadium, which means the Wolves will be able to take home ground advantage in the next game. The team's current form has been impressive, as they have pushed themselves to the 15th spot with 11 wins in 33 matches. Wolves will now be eager for another win in the next game and continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, Leicester City still struggles for wins, holding the 19th spot with just 4 wins in 33 matches. They will also be trying their best to end their losing streak. Wolverhampton Wanderers are heading into this game with a win against Manchester United by 1-0 in their previous one, which was an away game. On the other hand, Leicester City suffered a loss against Liverpool by 0-1, which was a home game for the team. As the Wolves eye to continue their winning momentum, Leicester will be eager to put a halt to the same.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Chances of Winning

Leicester City holds the upper hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers if we take a look at their recent encounters with each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Leicester City won three games while the Wolves won the remaining two games.

However, Wolves have shown overall dominance against Leicester City, which increases their chances of winning. Also, the team has been on a winning streak lately and will take home-field advantage in the next game to come out victorious. They have won both of their last two home games against the Spurs by 4-2 and West Ham United by 1-0.

On the other hand, Leicester City holds an advantage in recent records, but the team has been out of form lately. They have not won any of their last two away games, having drawn against Brighton by 2-2 and lost against Manchester City by 0-2.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers enter their upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City as the favourites to come out victorious. The team has shown better form in the overall head-to-head clashes against Leicester and will also be taking home ground advantage, which could help them secure a win. Entering the game with a five-match winning streak will act as a confidence booster against Leicester, who have lost consecutive games but have a better head-to-head record lately. Thus, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 1.58, have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Leicester City, with the odds of 6.30.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were not able to start this season well, with the team encountering several losses at the start. However, they have regained their form, which now puts them at the 15th spot with 11 wins and 17 losses in 33 matches. Their attacking side has performed well, scoring 48 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.45, and they have also made 365 shots, out of which 141 remained on target. Although Wolves have improved a lot, the team still has not scored a single penalty, and has created just 53 big chances across all the games. Their defensive side was also not able to give its best in the start, due to which they have conceded 61 goals this season, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.85. However, the recent improvements have helped the team to secure 7 clean sheets and 87 saves in 33 matches.

Matheus Cunha has been the standout performer for the Wolves this season, being their top scorer with 14 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances. Cunha will also be heading to the next game with other goal scorers such as Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with a goal in 20 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Pablo Sarabia, with 3 goals and 2 assists in just 19 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances, Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and an assist in 26 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances. José Sá has maintained his performances for the team, as he holds 62 saves and 6 clean sheets, while conceding 44 goals in 25 appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has shown impressive form over the last few games and will also be heading to the next match with an in-form line-up, which will play a vital role in their win against Leicester. In its last five matches, the Wolves have been able to score a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Their defensive side has maintained its momentum, having secured two clean-sheet wins in their last five matches, and this will surely impose challenges on Leicester's attackers. Thus, it is likely that Wolverhampton Wanderers will win the next game against Leicester City with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leicester City finds itself again on a losing streak, as they aim to break the same in the upcoming match against the Wolves. Holding the 19th spot in the rankings, the team has failed to secure wins, having 4 wins and 23 losses in 33 matches. Their attacking side has also failed to give its best lately, scoring just 2 goals in the last five games combined, while conceding 11 goals in these games. Having scored just 27 goals this season, their goal-per-match rate stands at 0.82, and they have made 291 shots, out of which 96 remained on target. Leicester has done well in terms of penalties, scoring two this season, but they have managed to create just 41 big chances across all games. Their defensive side still remains a concern, as the team has conceded a whopping total of 73 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.21, with just one clean sheet and 122 saves in 33 matches.

Jamie Vardy has been the top contributor for Leicester City this season, having scored 7 goals and 3 assists for the team in 31 appearances. Vardy alone won't be able to help them win, as he will also require contribution from players such as Jordan Ayew, with 4 goals in 26 appearances, Patson Daka, with a goal in 20 appearances, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with a goal and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Stephy Mavididi, with 4 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Caleb Okoli, with a goal in 18 appearances, Wout Faes, with a goal in 29 appearances, and James Justin, with 2 goals and an assist in 31 appearances. Mads Hermansen will be looking forward to stopping the Wolves attackers from scoring, as he holds a clean sheet and 101 saves in 26 appearances, while also conceding 55 goals.

Fortunately, no player from either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Leicester City is close to a suspension in the Premier League, allowing teams to use their players wisely in the upcoming match against each other. However, considering Leicester City's track record throughout the season, it is likely that they will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 121

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 44

Leicester City Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 36

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.58

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.