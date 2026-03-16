WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs TOT (Tottenham Spurs) Match Prediction WWFC 55 % Chance of Winning TOT 45 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 32nd match day of the Premier League will be awaited by the fans as Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going against Tottenham Spurs. This match will be played on 13 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Molineux Stadium, which serves as a home ground to the Wolves. Their performances have not been good this season, but the team currently holds the 17th spot with 9 wins in 31 matches. A win in the next game could help to push them away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, the Spurs hold the 14th spot in the rankings, with 11 wins in 31 games, as they aim for another win to get closer to the top ten on the Premier League leaderboard. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers was able to defeat Ipswich Town by 2-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, the Spurs also won against Southampton in their previous match by 3-1, which was a home game for them. With both teams entering this game with a win, it promises to be a thriller.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Spurs Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the upper hand against Tottenham Spurs in the recent clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches, the Wolves have been strong with three wins, and the Spurs only won one, but the remaining match ended up in a draw.

With some strong performances lately, along with a winning streak in the Premier League, the Wolves have a higher chance of winning the next game. Along with that, they will also take home ground advantage, as the match will be played at the Molineux Stadium. In its last three home games, they have won against West Ham by 1-0, lost to Fulham by 1-2, and had a drawn against Everton by 1-1.

On the other hand, the Spurs will be a close contender in this game, as they have also regained form in the tournament. But they have also lost both of their last two away games against Chelsea by 0-1 and Fulham by 0-2. Along with that, they have also shown overall dominance against the Wolves, which could help them win.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham Spurs as the clear favourites to win. They have shown strong performances against the Spurs in recent encounters and also have the home-ground advantage, which could help them to continue the three-match winning streak. But the Spurs have shown overall dominance over the Wolves in the head-to-head games. Thus, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.33, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Tottenham Spurs, who are close with the odds of 2.92.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has regained its form in the tournament, as the team currently holds a winning streak as they enter the next game. This season, the team has scored 43 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.39, and they have also made 348 shots, out of which 134 have been on target, showcasing their accuracy. But they have not scored a single penalty so far while creating just 51 big chances in all games combined. The defensive side was a concern at the start, having conceded 59 goals at the goal-conceded per-match rate of 1.90, but they also had 6 clean sheets and 83 saves.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Matheus Cunha will once again be the star player, with 13 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances. He will be heading to the upcoming match with other players such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with a goal in 18 appearances; Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 18 appearances; Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances, Pablo Sarabia, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances. In goalkeeping, the Wolves will rely on José Sá, with 6 clean sheets and 60 saves in 24 appearances.

Therefore, the Wolves will be heading into the next game against the Spurs with a full-fledged squad, which could help the team to come out victorious. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Since their defensive side has improved, they will be eager to put pressure on the attackers of the Spurs. But if we take a look at the Spurs, they have failed to score in three of their last five matches. It is also likely that the Wolves will win the next game against the Spurs with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs also head into this game with a win in their previous one, which boosts their confidence for this thrilling encounter. With that win, the team is now positioned at the 14th spot, with 11 wins and 16 losses in 31 matches. In their last five matches, the Spurs have scored 5 goals combined while conceding 7 goals in these games. Their goal scoring has been impressive this season, with the team having scored 58 goals, putting its goal-per-match rate at 1.87, and they also made 434 shots, out of which 166 have been on target. The Spurs have also scored 2 penalties and created 66 big chances in the games. They also conceded a massive total of 45 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.45, but they also secured 6 clean sheets and 100 saves so far.

Brennan Johnson will be the key player for the Spurs in the upcoming game against the Wolves, having scored 11 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances. The team also got some other formidable players such as Mathys Tel, with a goal in 6 appearances; Dominic Solanke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 28 appearances; Richarlison, with 2 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances, Cristian Romero, with a goal in 16 appearances, and Djed Spence, with a goal and 2 assists in 18 appearances. In goalkeeping, the Spurs have the trio of Fraser Forster (a clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances), Guglielmo Vicario (4 clean sheets and 58 saves in 19 appearances), and Antonin Kinsky (a clean sheet and 11 saves in 4 appearances).

None of the players from both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Spurs are close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League following their yellow card count. This further means both teams will be able to use their lineup well in the next game. It is also predicted that the Spurs to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming Premier League clash.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Spurs Head-to-head

Matches Played: 107

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 33

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 51

Matches are Drawn: 23

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Spurs Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.33

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.92

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.