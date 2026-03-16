WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction WWFC 68 % Chance of Winning WHU 32 % Bet Now! The upcoming clash on the 30th match day of the Premier League is awaited by the fans, as Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going against West Ham United. This match will be played on 2 April at 12:15 AM IST at the Molineux Stadium, which provides home ground advantage to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Wolves hold 17th spot in the tournament standings, with 7 wins in 29 matches. They will be looking forward to continuing the winning momentum, to push themselves further away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, West Ham United stands just above them at the 16th spot with 9 wins in 29 matches. They will also be eager for a win, to get closer to the top fifteen spots in the standings. Wolverhampton Wanderers are heading into this game with a win in their previous one, by defeating Southampton by 2-1 in an away game. On the other hand, West Ham United had a draw in their previous game against Everton by 1-1. This makes the next game thrilling, as it could push one team to the relegation zone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

West Ham United holds the upper hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous games against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United has been able to secure wins in four games while the Wolves were only able to win one.

Although the Wolves have not been strong over West Ham lately, they have the home ground advantage in the next game, which further increases their chances of winning. Moreover, the team has also regained its winning momentum before heading to the next game. In its last two home games, they lost one against Fulham by 1-2 while the other against Everton ended in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be eager to regain its winning momentum, considering its strong record against Wolves. In their last two away games, they have been able to secure a win against Arsenal by 1-0, and the other against Everton ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers come out as the close favourites in the next Premier League clash against West Ham United. Although they have not been strong against West Ham in the past encounters, the team will be using its current form to secure a much needed win. Along with that, they will also take up the home ground advantage to grab a win and push themselves away from the relegation zone. Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.42, have a higher chance of winning in the next Premier League clash, as compared to West Ham United, who are not far behind, with the odds of 3.12.

Wolverhampton Wanderers did not have a great start to the current season, with the team encountering several losses. They currently hold the 17th spot in the rankings with 7 wins and 17 losses in 29 matches. In this season, the team has scored 40 goals, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.38, and they have also made 317 shots, out of which 125 were on target. Till now, Wolves have not been able to score a single penalty, but they have created 45 big chances. Their defence has been a concern, with the team conceding 58 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2. However, they have also managed to secure 5 clean sheets and 81 saves in this season.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jørgen Strand Larsen will be playing an important role in the next game, with 9 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances. Along with him, the team will also have other players such as Rodrigo Gomes, with one goal in 17 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 18 appearances, Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances, Pablo Sarabia, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Matt Doherty, with 2 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances. The team will also be affected by the unavailability of their star striker Matheus Cunha in the next game. In goalkeeping, they have players like José Sá, with 5 clean sheets and 58 saves in 22 appearances, and Sam Johnstone, with 23 saves in 7 appearances.

With such key players being available for the team in its upcoming match against West Ham United, they are likely to take advantage and secure a win in the game. Along with that, they also take up the home ground benefit in the next game, which adds to their edge. In its last five matches, Wolves has been able to score a combined total of six goals but also conceded six goals in these games. Also, they have secured just one clean sheet in their last two wins. It is likely for Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure a win in the next game without a clean sheet against West Ham United.

On the other hand, West Ham United stands as the closest contender in the upcoming match against the Wolves and they will be eager to turn the tables. With a strong head-to-head record, the team also holds an advantage. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 4 goals while conceding 3 goals in these games. Currently, West Ham United stands at the 16th spot in the rankings with 9 wins and 13 losses in 29 matches. In total, the team has scored 33 goals in this season, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.14, and they have also made 376 shots, out of which 114 were on target. Till now, West Ham has been able to score 3 penalties while also managing to create 40 big chances. Their defensive side requires some improvements, as the team has conceded 39 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.69. But they have also been able to grab 6 clean sheets and 102 saves in this season.

For West Ham United, Jarrod Bowen will be playing an important role in the team's win, as he holds 7 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other players such as Michail Antonio, with one goal and one assist in 14 appearances, Danny Ings, with one goal and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 2 goals and one assist in 9 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with one goal and one assist in 19 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and one assist in 24 appearances, Carlos Soler, with one goal and one assist in 24 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 7 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 25 appearances, Emerson, with 2 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has Lukasz Fabianski, with 2 clean sheets and 47 saves in 13 appearances, and Alphonse Areola, with 3 clean sheets and 55 saves in 18 appearances.

Matheus Cunha, one of the key performers of Wolves, won't be available for the next game against West Ham United, as he has been suspended for receiving 10 yellow cards. Tomás Soucek and Lucas Paquetá from West Ham United, and João Gomes and Nelson Semedo from Wolverhampton Wanderers are also close to receiving a suspension with 7 or more yellow cards to their name. The respective teams might have to compromise on their playtime to ensure their availability for the further games. It is also likely for West Ham United to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 73

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 24

West Ham United Wins: 35

Matches are Drawn: 14

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.42

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.12

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.