Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction HOH 59 % Chance of Winning ADS 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes take on Adelaide Strikers in the 28th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 09 at 01:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes won the championship last season and once again they have looked great this season even though they have had some injuries this season. So far this season they have won five of the seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder by six wickets.

Adelaide Strikers head into this game after a brilliant win against Sydney Thunder in the last outing as they won the game by six runs. Adelaide Strikers have won two of the last three games and would be hoping to continue their run. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 59%

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 41%

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2026

Ben McDermott had a great start to the campaign as he was phenomenal in the first half of the campaign. He has struggled in the last few games as he has scored 18 and 10 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mackenzie Harvey has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has managed to score 60 runs with an average of 15. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers Player List

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have been phenomenal so far, they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches.

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers head into this game after two wins in the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Nikhil Chaudhary was solid once again in the last match as he scored 29* and took his team over the line. With 240 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Matthew Short struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis has struggled in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope was impressive once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With ten wickets so far, Pope is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.