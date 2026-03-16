Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction
HOH
59%
Chance of Winning
ADS
41%
Parimatch
T20
Bellerive Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 240 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 188 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes won the championship last season and once again they have looked great this season even though they have had some injuries this season. So far this season they have won five of the seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder by six wickets.
Adelaide Strikers head into this game after a brilliant win against Sydney Thunder in the last outing as they won the game by six runs. Adelaide Strikers have won two of the last three games and would be hoping to continue their run. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 59%
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 41%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2026
Ben McDermott had a great start to the campaign as he was phenomenal in the first half of the campaign. He has struggled in the last few games as he has scored 18 and 10 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Mackenzie Harvey has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has managed to score 60 runs with an average of 15. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Short Matt
all rounder
Ward Tim
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Harvey Mackenzie
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Sangha Jason
batsman
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Scott Liam
all rounder
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Manenti Harry John
bowler
Wright Mac
batsman
Overton Jamie
bowler
Jordan Chris
bowler
Wadia Jerrssis
no information yet
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Wood Luke
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Shamsi Tabraiz
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Pope Lloyd
bowler
Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes have been phenomenal so far, they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches.
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers head into this game after two wins in the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Nikhil Chaudhary was solid once again in the last match as he scored 29* and took his team over the line. With 240 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Matthew Short struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Nathan Ellis has struggled in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope was impressive once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With ten wickets so far, Pope is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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