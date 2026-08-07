Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League Match Prediction CEN 54 % Chance of Winning OUT 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is about to get even more exciting for the fans, as the next game will feature Central Delhi Kings going against Outer Delhi Warriors. This match will be played on 8 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Central Delhi Kings Outer Delhi Warriors Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings won their previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 12 runs.

Yash Dhull, from Central Delhi Kings, has scored 217 runs in 4 innings at an average of 72.33.

Pratham Saluja, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.40.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the next game against Outer Delhi Warriors with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Outer Delhi Warriors, which could help them to win. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 217 runs in 4 innings at an average of 72.33, and Money Grewal, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.20. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors will be keen to turn the tables. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 155 runs in 3 innings at an average of 77.50, and Pratham Saluja, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.40.

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 46%

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Delhi Kings have undoubtedly positioned themselves as the most dominant team this season. The team has played a total of four games till now, and they have managed to win all of them, which puts them at the top of the table. The upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors seems a chance for them to secure another win, as they have been strong against them. They have batsmen such as Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.33, and Vansh Bedi, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.50. Tejas Baroka has been able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.

On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors have also been one of the top performing teams so far. Having more wins than losses in the games played this season, the team is now looking for ways in which they will be able to make it to the top. And this brings them to another challenge, as they face Central Delhi Kings. They have batsmen such as Monu Shukla, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 202.70, and Akshay Saini, who has scored 55 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.33. Siddhant Sharma has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.75.

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Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The match between Central Delhi Kings and Outer Delhi Warriors will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Central Delhi Kings and Outer Delhi Warriors could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 75% Humidity 28° - 32° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 75% Humidity 28° - 32° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Central Delhi Kings and Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Playing CEN OUT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have been on an impressive run in this format of the game. The team has won all of its last four games, as it now aims to maintain its position at the top. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 75 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.75, and Gavnish Khurana, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.66.

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors also find themselves on a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Mohit Panwar, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.50.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters

Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has been able to score 217 runs in 4 innings for the team at an average of 72.33.

Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has been able to score 155 runs in 3 innings at an average of 77.50.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers

Money Grewal is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 29.20.

Pratham Saluja is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors this season. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 15.40.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our Pick to Win:

Central Delhi Kings will win.

Central Delhi Kings have been strong against the Outer Delhi Warriors.

Compare Odds:

Central Delhi Kings to Win - 1.81

Outer Delhi Warriors to Win - 1.99