Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League Match Prediction PUR 47 % Chance of Winning SOU 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is set for another exciting game, as it will be Purani Dilli 6 going against South Delhi Superstarz. This match will be played on 8 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Purani Dilli 6 are heading to this game after winning its previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 27 runs. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after losing its previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 39 runs.

Who will win? Purani Dilli 6 South Delhi Superstarz Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Delhi Superstarz won their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 8 wickets.

Anuj Rawat, from Purani Dilli 6, has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.50.

Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.67, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be eager to secure a win. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.50, and Rajneesh Dadar, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.66.

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 47%

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 53%

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

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Purani Dilli 6 have shown some tremendous performances in this tournament. After playing four games this season, the team holds two wins and two losses, as they now aim for another win to get closer to the top. But it will be quite challenging in the upcoming match against South Delhi Superstarz, noting their record over them has not been good. They have batsmen such as Dev Lakra, who has scored 140 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Aryan Gaur, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.33. Pankaj Jaiswal has been able to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.25.

On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz have not been able to make much of a good start this season. The team started its campaign with a win, but went on to secure two consecutive losses in the next two games. However, they will be looking at the match against Purani Dilli 6 as a chance to secure a win, with their record being strong over them. They have batsmen such as Karan Garg, who has scored 52 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26, and Pranshu Vijayran, who has scored 50 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.67. Aman Bharti has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.66.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 75% Humidity 28° - 32° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 75% Humidity 28° - 32° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Playing PUR SOU First Team Second Team Lakra Dev all rounder

Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 have shown some good performances in this tournament. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last four games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Samarth Seth, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Udhav Mohan, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have not been able to do well in this tournament. The team holds two losses and just one win in its last three games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 46 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.33, and Pranshu Vijayran, who has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.50.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Anuj Rawat is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has been able to score 167 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 83.50.

Anmol Sharma is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz in this tournament. He has scored 77 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 25.67.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Dadar is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 this season. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 25.66.

Anshuman Hooda is still the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our Pick to Win:

South Delhi Superstarz will win.

South Delhi Superstarz have been strong against Purani Dilli 6 in the previous matches.

Compare Odds:

Purani Dilli 6 to Win - 1.99

South Delhi Superstarz to Win - 1.81