Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Match Prediction
HAR
73%
Chance of Winning
ODI
27%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Captain Roop Singh Stadium
Facts:
- Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha and fourth-highest overall in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
- Amandeep Kaur has taken nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 12.66 and an economy rate of 5.42
- Shafali Verma is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 286 runs at an average of 47.67
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Chance of Winning
Haryana have been outstanding this season. Bolstered by the presence of India opener Shafali Verma, who has already scored a century in the tournament, along with the batting brilliance of Deeya Yadav and Reema Sisodia and the bowling success of Amandeep Kaur, they have secured five wins in six matches to sit at the top of the points table.
On the other hand, Odisha are as disappointing as it could get. Barring the bowling stoicity of Sushree Dibyadarshini, there is nothing for the eastern Indian team to feel proud of. Subhra Nirjharini Swain and Jyoti K Prasad have done well to support her, but the lack of batting effort, has ensured that Odisha are behind the eight ball right from the word go.
- HAR-W’s chance of winning is 73%
- ODI-W’s chance of winning is 27%
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Betting Tips
You should definitely bet on Shafali Verma and I don’t think there is any explanation needed for that. Deeya Yadav has already made sure things are more pronounced with the bat for her than her teammate Reema Sisodia- so betting on her makes a lot of logical sense. You can also bet on Sushree Dibyadarshini to do well with the ball for Odisha to increase your chances.
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Match Toss Prediction
The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior is batting-friendly this season, with the average first innings score being 159.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Haryana Women and Odisha Women in Gwalior.
Haryana-W Player List
Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Reema Sisodia
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Deeya Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tanisha Ohlan
|
Batter
|
Soniya Mendhiya
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Deepika Kumari
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Triveni Vasistha
|
All-Rounder
|
Sakshi Jangu
|
Bowler
|
Sheetal Rana
|
Bowler
|
Suman Gulia
|
Bowler
Haryana-W Team Form
Haryana Women are currently table topper in the Elite Group C, having won five out of six games so far.
Odisha-W Player List
Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhuri Meheta
|
Batter
|
Tanmayee Behera
|
Batter
|
Sushree Dibyadarshini
|
All-rounder
|
Pragyan Paramita Mohanty
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Sangeeta Khadia
|
All-rounder
|
Sarita Meher
|
Batter
|
Janaki Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Subhra Nirjharini Swain
|
Bowler
|
Bijayalaxmi Behera
|
Bowler
|
Jyoti Kumari Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Reemalaxmi Ekka
|
Bowler
Odisha-W Team Form
Odisha Women have lost five games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having lost five out of six games so far. The only win has come against Tripura in the sixth round match.
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Head-To-Head
Haryana Women and Hyderabad Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning three games as compared to one win by the latter.
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Betting Odds
Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
With Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia opening the batting for Haryana, they can raise the standard for Haryana in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. With Deeya Yadav to follow them in the batting order, their powerplay batting becomes even stronger. As a matter of fact, they have averaged 56 runs in the first six overs of the innings in the ongoing tournament. So back them to do the same job once again.
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W
T20
Captain Roop Singh Stadium, null
Haryana
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Best Batters
Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Shafali Verma is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 286 runs at an average of 47.67 with a scarcely-believable strike rate of 175.46. Her ability to score irrespective of the condition on offer makes her such a great batter and you can reap dividends of that.
Madhuri Meheta to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Former India opener Madhuri Meheta is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 138 runs at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 92.00. While Mehta has blown hot and cold, you can still hope her to do the job for the team.
Haryana-W vs Odisha-W Best Bowlers
Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Amandeep Kaur has taken nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 12.66 and an economy rate of 5.42. While Shafali Verma and Deeya Yadav have taken care of the batting department, Kaur has held her own with the ball, making Haryana a strong unit overall.
Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha and fourth-highest overall in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 12.45 and an economy rate of 6.08. So bet big on her and watch as your return skyrocket.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
HAR-W
- HAR-W to Win - 1.38 (Parimatch)
- ODI-W to Win - 2.73 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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