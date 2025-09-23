Key Figures in Bangladesh Cricket: A Look at Top Players

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the top all-rounders in world cricket over the last 20 years. In Tests, Shakib has played 67 matches for Bangladesh and scored 4,505 runs with an average close to 39. He has hit five centuries and one double century. With the ball, he has taken 237 wickets in Test cricket. In One Day Internationals, he has appeared in 247 matches, scoring 7,570 runs and hitting nine centuries. He has also taken 317 wickets in ODIs. In T20 Internationals, Shakib has played 117 games, scored 2,382 runs, and taken 140 wickets. Altogether, he has nearly 13,400 runs and more than 680 wickets across all international formats.

Bangladesh cricket has developed steadily thanks to many dedicated and skilled players. These athletes have left a strong impact on the game and gained the support of fans. This article highlights some of the important players who played a big role in shaping Bangladesh’s cricket journey.

Shakib is Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker and second top run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. He has played key roles with both bat and ball in many important moments. His performances often come at times when the team needs them the most.

Besides his cricket skills, Shakib’s leadership as captain and his professional attitude off the field set him apart from others. Many T20 leagues around the world seek to include him in their teams. It looks like Shakib still has many good years ahead in his career.

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal ranks among Bangladesh’s finest batsmen, known for his steady run-scoring over many years. As a left-hander, he has played 70 Test matches, scoring 5,134 runs at an average close to 39. His Test record includes ten centuries and a double century. In the ODI format, Tamim has appeared in 243 games and amassed 8,357 runs, including 14 centuries. He also played 78 T20 Internationals, scoring 1,758 runs. Across all international formats, Tamim’s total runs are near 13,700, with 25 hundreds to his name.

His style sets him apart. Tamim’s ability to play elegant shots on both sides of the wicket makes him enjoyable to watch. Starting when Bangladesh was considered a developing team, he quickly rose to prominence by playing bold and impactful innings at the top of the order.

Tamim became the first Bangladeshi batsman to reach 10,000 international runs. Today, he is regarded as one of the toughest opening batsmen for bowlers around the world and continues to make a strong impact whenever he steps on the field.

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza is widely regarded as Bangladesh’s best fast bowler. He was often the one to take early wickets with the new ball. Over his career, he has served Bangladesh cricket with great dedication. In Test matches, Mashrafe played 36 games and took 78 wickets. In One Day Internationals, he appeared in 220 matches and claimed 270 wickets. He also took 42 wickets in 54 T20 Internationals. Altogether, Mashrafe has taken 390 wickets in international cricket.

He was the first genuine fast bowler to represent Bangladesh at the highest level. Mashrafe impressed many by bowling fast even on slow, flat pitches. His leadership played a big role in Bangladesh’s rise from a team considered weak to one that can compete with the best in recent years. Early in his career, he trained under the legendary Andy Roberts, which helped him develop into one of the world’s top fast bowlers.

Despite facing many injuries, Mashrafe came back stronger each time. With more than 350 wickets across all formats, he remains one of Bangladesh’s most successful and reliable bowlers. His presence has been a key part of the team’s bowling attack for many years.

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in Bangladesh cricket history and a key figure for the team. He has played 88 Test matches, scoring 5,676 runs at an average just above 38. His Test record includes 10 centuries and 3 double centuries. In One Day Internationals, Mushfiqur has appeared in 271 matches and scored 7,792 runs, with 9 centuries to his name. He also played 102 T20 Internationals, scoring around 1,500 runs. Across all formats, he has made over 13,400 international runs.

Mushfiqur was only 16 when he debuted in Bangladesh’s first-ever Test match tour to England. Although an injury affected his first Test, he showed his talent during practice matches and soon proved himself. After returning the next season, he secured his place as a reliable middle-order batsman and wicketkeeper in Tests and ODIs. His strong performances led to him becoming captain at just 24 years old.

He holds the record for Bangladesh’s first double century and remains the country’s most successful wicketkeeper. Even at 30, Mushfiqur continues to perform well, having scored more than 8,000 runs and completed over 300 dismissals behind the stumps.

Mohammad Rafique

Mohammad Rafique is one of Bangladesh’s early cricket stars and an important figure in the team’s rise. He played 33 Test matches, scoring 1,059 runs and taking 100 wickets, proving himself as a genuine all-rounder. In One Day Internationals, Rafique appeared in 125 games, scoring 1,191 runs and claiming 125 wickets. In total, he has taken 225 wickets and scored more than 2,200 runs in international cricket.

Rafique is considered one of Bangladesh’s finest spinners. As a left-arm spinner, he regularly featured in both Tests and ODIs. Known for his classical style, he confidently used flight to challenge even top batsmen around the world. His batting was also valuable; he scored a Test century batting at number nine against the West Indies and made 77 runs during Bangladesh’s first win over Kenya.

He became the first Bangladeshi bowler to reach 100 Test wickets and took 125 wickets in ODIs. With more than 2,000 runs, Rafique was a reliable batsman in the lower order.

Mohammad Ashraful

Mohammad Ashraful is one of Bangladesh’s most well-known captains and a talented batsman. He played a big role in making Bangladesh believe they could compete with top teams in world cricket. Over 61 Test matches, Ashraful scored 2,737 runs and made six centuries. In One Day Internationals, he played 177 games and scored 3,468 runs with an average around 22. He hit three centuries in ODIs. In total, he scored more than 6,000 runs at the international level.

Ashraful showed great promise early in his career and became the youngest batsman ever to score a Test hundred. One of his most memorable moments came with a century against Australia in Cardiff, helping Bangladesh pull off one of the biggest ODI upsets. However, his career also faced controversy when news of his involvement in match-fixing shocked many fans.

Despite this, Ashraful’s achievements before the scandal remain significant. Scoring over 6,000 runs and nine international centuries, he stands among Bangladesh’s best batsmen and left a strong mark on the country’s cricket history.

Habibul Bashar

Habibul Bashar was one of Bangladesh’s earliest captains and one of the first players to gain recognition worldwide. He stands as one of the country’s best cricketers of all time. In his career, he played 50 Test matches, scoring 3,026 runs at an average of just over 30. He made three centuries in Tests. In One Day Internationals, Habibul appeared in 111 games and scored 2,168 runs. Altogether, he scored more than 5,100 runs in international cricket.

During the early years of Bangladesh cricket, Habibul’s statistics may not seem very impressive. However, his value went beyond numbers. He was a dependable middle-order batsman who often played patient, mature innings, holding one end firmly. His consistent string of half-centuries earned him the nickname ‘Mr. Fifty’. What set him apart was his ability to play powerful shots like the pull and hook confidently against the fastest bowlers, a skill few teammates had.

He also holds the distinction of scoring the first Test half-century for Bangladesh. With over 5,000 international runs and three centuries, Habibul Bashar made a lasting contribution to Bangladesh cricket.

Abdur Razzak

Bangladesh has produced many skilled left-arm spinners, and Abdur Razzak carried forward that tradition. Known for his tall frame and high-arm action, he was a classic spinner who used flight and loop to trouble batsmen. Razzak was never afraid to attack the batsmen, regardless of their reputation. This aggressive style is rare today, as many spinners prefer to contain rather than challenge opponents. Though his Test career did not reach great heights, Razzak made a strong impact in One Day Internationals. He took 207 wickets at an average of 29.29, making him one of Bangladesh’s most successful ODI bowlers.

Aminul Islam

Aminul Islam was among the early stars of Bangladesh cricket after the country became a full ICC member. He led the team as captain during the 1999 World Cup, where Bangladesh shocked many by beating Pakistan in the group stage—one of the biggest upsets in ODI history. As a reliable middle-order batsman, Aminul played a key role for Bangladesh. He also holds the distinction of scoring the country’s first-ever Test century during their inaugural Test match against India. By the time he retired, Aminul had scored 1,324 runs across Tests and ODIs and was celebrated as one of Bangladesh’s biggest cricket heroes.

Akram Khan

At number ten is Akram Khan, one of Bangladesh’s early cricket stars. While he scored 1,235 runs at the international level with five half-centuries, his impact went beyond numbers. Akram played a key role in Bangladesh’s rise through ICC Trophy tournaments and other competitions among associate nations, which helped the country gain ODI and Test status. Throughout the 1990s, he was a vital part of Bangladesh’s team and played many important innings. His leadership as captain helped Bangladesh take significant steps forward in international cricket, eventually earning full membership in the ICC.

Conclusion

Bangladesh cricket has grown thanks to the hard work and skill of many players. Early stars like Akram Khan and Aminul Islam helped the team rise, while current players such as Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal continue to bring success. These players earned respect for Bangladesh on the world stage through their performances and commitment. New talent keeps appearing, inspired by the achievements of past legends.