Mohammad Ashraful
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Ashraful
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|177
|23
|180
|280
|87
|Innings
|67
|40
|8
|238
|104
|26
|Overs
|288.5
|116.1
|23.0
|2107.1
|444.5
|61.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|4
|0
|354
|15
|0
|Runs
|1271
|661
|210
|7329
|2269
|488
|Wickets
|21
|18
|8
|211
|74
|25
|Avg
|60.52
|36.72
|26.25
|34.73
|30.66
|19.52
|SR
|82.52
|38.72
|17.25
|59.91
|36.06
|14.84
|Eco
|4.4
|5.69
|9.13
|3.47
|5.1
|7.89
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|9
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|177
|23
|180
|280
|87
|Innings
|119
|169
|23
|326
|268
|82
|Not outs
|5
|13
|0
|10
|25
|6
|Runs
|2737
|3468
|450
|9078
|6185
|1694
|Balls Faced
|5940
|4947
|356
|0
|0
|1477
|Avg
|24
|22.23
|19.56
|28.72
|25.45
|22.28
|SR
|46.07
|70.1
|126.4
|0
|0
|114.69
|Fours
|335
|354
|48
|0
|0
|182
|Fifties
|8
|20
|2
|41
|31
|5
|Sixies
|22
|29
|11
|0
|0
|36
|Highest
|190
|109
|65
|263
|141
|103
|Hundreds
|6
|3
|0
|21
|11
|1