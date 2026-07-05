Mohammad Ashraful

Mohammad Ashraful

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Ashraful
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches611772318028087
Innings6740823810426
Overs288.5116.123.02107.1444.561.5
Balls------
Maidens1440354150
Runs127166121073292269488
Wickets211882117425
Avg60.5236.7226.2534.7330.6619.52
SR82.5238.7217.2559.9136.0614.84
Eco4.45.699.133.475.17.89
BB333953
4w000410
5w000710
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches611772318028087
Innings1191692332626882
Not outs513010256
Runs27373468450907861851694
Balls Faced59404947356001477
Avg2422.2319.5628.7225.4522.28
SR46.0770.1126.400114.69
Fours3353544800182
Fifties820241315
Sixies2229110036
Highest19010965263141103
Hundreds63021111

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